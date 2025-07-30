AAMI vs Budget Direct car insurance

AAMI and Budget Direct are two of the most well-known names in Australian car insurance. But beyond brand recognition, how do they really compare?

This side-by-side breakdown puts their comprehensive policies to the test, highlighting key differences in pricing, features and value to help you decide which one might fit you better.

AAMI versus Budget Direct car insurance: coverage and features

Like most comprehensive car insurance policies in Australia, these two cover your vehicle, damage to other cars, and protection against events such as theft, fire, storms, and collisions involving uninsured drivers. 

But, as always, the devil is in the details. Here are some differences you should probably be aware of:

Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance AAMI Comprehensive Car Insurance
Monthly premiums
 Yes costs extra
 Yes costs extra
Excess options
 $550 - $1,900 (varies by state)
 $695 - $2,245
Additional excesses
 $600 for drivers under 21
$500 for drivers under 24
$600 for unlisted drivers
$500 for inexperienced drivers
 $400 for listed drivers under 25
$1,400 for unlisted drivers under 25
$400 for listed inexperienced drivers over 25
$1,400 for unlisted inexperienced drivers over 25
$400 for learner drivers
Discounts available (T&Cs apply)
 15% off car insurance when you purchase new cover initiated online, low-km discount
 Online discount, skilled driver discount, safe driver rewards discount
Agreed or market value
 Agreed or market value
 Agreed or market value
New-for-old replacement
 Yes, within 2 years or 40,000 kilometres of original registration, whichever comes first
 Yes, within 2 years of original registration
Windscreen cover
 Option to reduce windscreen excess to $40 for an additional premium.
 Option to reduce windscreen excess to $0 for an additional premium.
Hire car after theft
 Yes, up to 14 days and up to $1,000 total
 Yes, reasonable costs up to 21 days
Hire car after accident
 Not at fault, yes.
At fault, optional extra.
Up to 14 days for at-fault accidents.
 Not at fault, yes.
At fault, optional extra.
Unlimited days, max $90 per day.
Modifications
 Covered only if agreed in writing.
 Covered only if agreed in writing.
Roadside assistance
 Optional extra
 Optional extra
Choice of repairer
 Optional extra
 No
Legal liability
 Up to $20 million
 Up to $20 million
Emergency repairs
 Up to $500
 Up to $1,000
Emergency travel and accommodation
 Up to $200 per day, up to $1,000
 Up to $1,000
Personal property
 Up to $500
 Up to $1,000
Lock and key replacement
 Up to $1,000
 Up to $1,000
Trailer cover
 Up to $1,000
 Up to $1,000

As you can see, both insurers offer similar features, though AAMI tends to offer higher limits in several cases. 

One notable difference is that Budget Direct allows you to choose your own repairer for an added cost, while AAMI doesn’t offer this at all. So if you can't live without your trusted mechanic, AAMI is probably not the policy for you.

For a more detailed breakdown of all features, limits, conditions and exclusions, refer to each insurer’s product disclosure statement (PDS), which you can find on their respective websites.

AAMI vs Budget Direct: price

You’ll find more generous limits with AAMI in some areas, but that can also mean a higher price tag. For drivers focused on value, Budget Direct comes out swinging.

In the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Car Insurance, our judges analysed more than 10,000 unique quotes to identify the insurers that more often offered lower premiums for a comparable level of cover. 

Budget Direct delivered big time, earning awards for Exceptional Value Car Insurance, Exceptional Value Young Driver Insurance, and Exceptional Value Senior Driver Insurance, ultimately claiming the crown as Australia’s Best Value Car Insurer.

AAMI picked up a single award for Exceptional Value Senior Driver Insurance, but Budget Direct clearly won the day as the cheaper car insurance option in general.

That said, your mileage may vary, so it’s worth getting quotes from both providers if you’re still weighing up your options.

Bottom line 

If you’re after higher limits built into your standard cover, AAMI has the edge. But if you’re more focused on price, Budget Direct makes a solid case. And if you’re dead set on choosing your own repairer, Budget is the only one of the two that gives you that option. As always, the best move would be to get quotes from both and see which one actually delivers for your situation.

