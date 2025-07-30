AAMI and Budget Direct are two of the most well-known names in Australian car insurance. But beyond brand recognition, how do they really compare?

This side-by-side breakdown puts their comprehensive policies to the test, highlighting key differences in pricing, features and value to help you decide which one might fit you better.

AAMI versus Budget Direct car insurance: coverage and features

Like most comprehensive car insurance policies in Australia, these two cover your vehicle, damage to other cars, and protection against events such as theft, fire, storms, and collisions involving uninsured drivers.

But, as always, the devil is in the details. Here are some differences you should probably be aware of:

Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance AAMI Comprehensive Car Insurance Monthly premiums

Yes costs extra

Yes costs extra

Excess options

$550 - $1,900 (varies by state)

$695 - $2,245

Additional excesses

$600 for drivers under 21

$500 for drivers under 24

$600 for unlisted drivers

$500 for inexperienced drivers

$400 for listed drivers under 25

$1,400 for unlisted drivers under 25

$400 for listed inexperienced drivers over 25

$1,400 for unlisted inexperienced drivers over 25

$400 for learner drivers

Discounts available (T&Cs apply)

15% off car insurance when you purchase new cover initiated online, low-km discount

Online discount, skilled driver discount, safe driver rewards discount

Agreed or market value

Agreed or market value

Agreed or market value

New-for-old replacement

Yes, within 2 years or 40,000 kilometres of original registration, whichever comes first

Yes, within 2 years of original registration

Windscreen cover

Option to reduce windscreen excess to $40 for an additional premium.

Option to reduce windscreen excess to $0 for an additional premium.

Hire car after theft

Yes, up to 14 days and up to $1,000 total

Yes, reasonable costs up to 21 days

Hire car after accident

Not at fault, yes.

At fault, optional extra.

Up to 14 days for at-fault accidents.

Not at fault, yes.

At fault, optional extra.

Unlimited days, max $90 per day.

Modifications

Covered only if agreed in writing.

Covered only if agreed in writing.

Roadside assistance

Optional extra

Optional extra

Choice of repairer

Optional extra

No

Legal liability

Up to $20 million

Up to $20 million

Emergency repairs

Up to $500

Up to $1,000

Emergency travel and accommodation

Up to $200 per day, up to $1,000

Up to $1,000

Personal property

Up to $500

Up to $1,000

Lock and key replacement

Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000

Trailer cover

Up to $1,000

Up to $1,000



As you can see, both insurers offer similar features, though AAMI tends to offer higher limits in several cases.

One notable difference is that Budget Direct allows you to choose your own repairer for an added cost, while AAMI doesn’t offer this at all. So if you can't live without your trusted mechanic, AAMI is probably not the policy for you.

For a more detailed breakdown of all features, limits, conditions and exclusions, refer to each insurer’s product disclosure statement (PDS), which you can find on their respective websites.