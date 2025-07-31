QBE vs Allianz home insurance
QBE and Allianz are two of the most established names in Australian home insurance. But how do their comprehensive home and contents insurance policies stack up side by side? This comparison takes a closer look at what each insurer offers, looking at features, limits, pricing and quality - to help you figure out which one might suit your needs best.
QBE vs Allianz home insurance: events covered
Allianz and QBE both cover common insured events like fire, storm, theft, flood and lightning across both buildings and contents. However, there are some differences in how certain events are treated.
Let’s have a look:
|
QBE Combined Buildings & Contents Insurance
|
Allianz Home & Contents Insurance
|
Underinsurance protection
|Optional Extra - Up to 30% of buildings sum insured, applied automatically for eligible policies
|Not offered
|
Carpets
|Not covered (only under contents insurance)
|Covered
|
Lock replacement
|Up to $2,500
|Up to $1,000
|
Temporary accommodation
|Up to 24 months, 20% of buildings sum insured (shared with pet accommodation)
|Up to 12 months, 10% of sum insured (shared with debris and demolition)
|
Temporary accommodation for pets
|See above
|Up to 12 months, up to $500
|
Temporary repairs
|Yes
|No
|
Buildings and structural improvements
|Yes
|Yes
|
Building materials
|Up to $2,000
|No
|
Demolition cost
|Yes (included in building costs)
|Up to 10% of sum insured (shared with debris)
|
Debris removal
|Yes (included in building costs)
|Up to 10% of sum insured (shared with demolition)
|
Landscaping
|No
|Retaining walls and paths covered; up to $5,000 for plants
|
Gates and fences
|Yes
|Yes
As you can see, there are some slight differences. For example, QBE covers storm surge while Allianz doesn’t. Allianz also applies an extra $250 excess for earthquake claims, an added cost you won’t find with QBE. But at the end of the day, there aren’t any major differences here that would impact the average Aussie.
QBE vs Allianz home insurance: building cover
Like most home insurance policies, QBE and Allianz cover the main structure of your home and permanent fixtures up to your sum insured. But there are some differences in how each insurer handles related elements like temporary accommodation, landscaping and emergency repairs.
Here’s how the two compare:
As you can see, there are some significant differences here. In fact, it looks like QBE may edge ahead of Allianz, especially with its underinsurance protection, which could be an important safeguard during times of high inflation when building costs could rise faster than you can update your policy.
QBE also offers more generous limits in a few key areas: for example, up to 24 months of temporary accommodation compared to Allianz’s 12, and no specific caps on demolition costs or debris removal. That said, Allianz does come out ahead on landscaping, offering limited protection for plants, retaining walls and pathways where QBE does not offer landscaping protection at all.
Award-winning home insurance
QBE Combined Home & Contents Insurance*
- 20% online policy discount
- Contents cover includes generous limits for individual items and categories
- Underinsurance protection for up to 30% sum insured
- Dual Winner – 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards
- Landscaping not covered
QBE’s combined home and contents insurance policy is one of our favourites because of the way it seamlessly balances coverage with cost. In fact, it took home two major awards in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance, including awards for Exceptional Quality and Exceptional Value.
So not only does it rank among the most affordable options but it also packs a serious punch. What we like the most is the generous limits. Nearly every category of cover has limits that are among the highest in our database, including up to $2,500 for each item of jewellery, $5,000 for tools of trade, 24 months of temporary accommodation, $2000 for building materials awaiting installation and 30% underinsurance protection (with the underinsurance add-on).
Interestingly, it’s one of the few policies that do not cover landscaping at all, so if landscaping is important to you, it might not be the best fit.
But for everyone else, it’s a real contender, and you could receive a 20% discount by purchasing online, bringing the cost down even further.
QBE vs Allianz home insurance: contents cover
Both QBE and Allianz cover everyday contents like TVs, furniture and electronics, up to the total amount you've insured them for on your policy. They also let you add extra cover for high-value items like jewellery or artwork if their standard limits aren’t enough.
But there are a few edge cases where the policy limits differ or where something isn’t mentioned clearly in the product disclosure statement (PDS). If you’re a drone enthusiast, have refrigerated medicines, or keep valuables in strata storage, these small details might matter.
Here’s a quick overview of how each insurer treats some of these edge cases:
|
QBE Combined Buildings & Contents Insurance
|
Allianz Home & Contents Insurance
|
Cash
|$800 total
|Not covered
|
Carpets
|Considered general contents
|Not covered (only covered under building insurance)
|
Home business equipment
|$5,000 total
|$5,000 total
|
Vehicle spare parts
|$1,250 total
|$2,000 total
|
Model planes and drones
|$1,500 per item
|Considered general contents
|
Refrigerated food & medicines
|$500 total per year
|$1,000 total
|
Contents in locked strata storage
|No mention in PDS
|$5,000 total
|
Contents in open air
|No limit listed
|Up to 20% of your general contents sum insured
|
Contents in transit
|Covered
|Optional extra
If any of these apply to your household, it’s worth checking with the insurer directly to confirm how they’d treat it. Otherwise, the core protection from both providers is broadly similar for everyday items.
QBE vs Allianz: price
QBE came out ahead in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance, winning an award for Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance. Our experts compared more than 5,000 quotes across 41 policies and found QBE’s prices for its combined building and contents policy were more often among the lowest for similar cover.
Allianz didn’t pick up a win in this category, suggesting it may not be the cheapest home insurance option for many people. That said, premiums do vary depending on where you live, your property type, and the level of cover you choose. So it’s still worth comparing both before locking anything in.
QBE vs Allianz home insurance: quality
QBE’s combined building and contents policy wasn’t just competitive on cost. It also received a Mozo Expert’s Choice Award for Exceptional Quality, based on how its policy handles a wide range of real-world scenarios like flood, accidental damage, protection against underinsurance, how damaged items are replaced, and costs associated with a big clean-up like debris removal and temporary accommodation.
Allianz didn’t receive a quality award this year, and QBE’s strengths in these areas help explain why. As noted earlier, it offers underinsurance protection and more generous limits, especially for cover related to your building.
If you're looking for solid, well-rounded protection that doesn't overcharge for the basics, QBE might be the more compelling pick.
Bottom line
Both QBE and Allianz offer solid home and contents insurance with many of the same fundamentals: cover for your building and belongings, protection against major events, and flexible options to adjust your cover. But QBE edges ahead in a few areas. It offers broader cover for things like storm surge and underinsurance protection, and based on our analysis of thousands of quotes, it more often delivered lower prices compared to similar policies.
Of course, that won’t hold true for everyone; your premium will depend on your property, location and what you’re insuring. It’s always worth comparing quotes and reading the PDS to make sure the policy suits your situation.
* Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Insurance Awards