Like most home insurance policies, QBE and Allianz cover the main structure of your home and permanent fixtures up to your sum insured. But there are some differences in how each insurer handles related elements like temporary accommodation, landscaping and emergency repairs.

As you can see, there are some slight differences. For example, QBE covers storm surge while Allianz doesn’t. Allianz also applies an extra $250 excess for earthquake claims, an added cost you won’t find with QBE. But at the end of the day, there aren’t any major differences here that would impact the average Aussie.

Allianz and QBE both cover common insured events like fire, storm, theft, flood and lightning across both buildings and contents. However, there are some differences in how certain events are treated.

QBE and Allianz are two of the most established names in Australian home insurance . But how do their comprehensive home and contents insurance policies stack up side by side? This comparison takes a closer look at what each insurer offers, looking at features, limits, pricing and quality - to help you figure out which one might suit your needs best.

But for everyone else, it’s a real contender, and you could receive a 20% discount by purchasing online, bringing the cost down even further.

Interestingly, it’s one of the few policies that do not cover landscaping at all, so if landscaping is important to you, it might not be the best fit.

So not only does it rank among the most affordable options but it also packs a serious punch. What we like the most is the generous limits. Nearly every category of cover has limits that are among the highest in our database, including up to $2,500 for each item of jewellery, $5,000 for tools of trade, 24 months of temporary accommodation, $2000 for building materials awaiting installation and 30% underinsurance protection (with the underinsurance add-on).

QBE’s combined home and contents insurance policy is one of our favourites because of the way it seamlessly balances coverage with cost. In fact, it took home two major awards in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance , including awards for Exceptional Quality and Exceptional Value.

As you can see, there are some significant differences here. In fact, it looks like QBE may edge ahead of Allianz, especially with its underinsurance protection, which could be an important safeguard during times of high inflation when building costs could rise faster than you can update your policy.

QBE also offers more generous limits in a few key areas: for example, up to 24 months of temporary accommodation compared to Allianz’s 12, and no specific caps on demolition costs or debris removal. That said, Allianz does come out ahead on landscaping, offering limited protection for plants, retaining walls and pathways where QBE does not offer landscaping protection at all.

QBE vs Allianz home insurance: contents cover

Both QBE and Allianz cover everyday contents like TVs, furniture and electronics, up to the total amount you've insured them for on your policy. They also let you add extra cover for high-value items like jewellery or artwork if their standard limits aren’t enough.

But there are a few edge cases where the policy limits differ or where something isn’t mentioned clearly in the product disclosure statement (PDS). If you’re a drone enthusiast, have refrigerated medicines, or keep valuables in strata storage, these small details might matter.

Here’s a quick overview of how each insurer treats some of these edge cases:

QBE Combined Buildings & Contents Insurance

Allianz Home & Contents Insurance

Cash

$800 total

Not covered

Carpets

Considered general contents

Not covered (only covered under building insurance)

Home business equipment

$5,000 total

$5,000 total

Vehicle spare parts

$1,250 total

$2,000 total

Model planes and drones

$1,500 per item

Considered general contents

Refrigerated food & medicines

$500 total per year

$1,000 total

Contents in locked strata storage

No mention in PDS

$5,000 total

Contents in open air

No limit listed

Up to 20% of your general contents sum insured

Contents in transit

Covered

Optional extra



If any of these apply to your household, it’s worth checking with the insurer directly to confirm how they’d treat it. Otherwise, the core protection from both providers is broadly similar for everyday items.

QBE vs Allianz: price

QBE came out ahead in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance, winning an award for Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance. Our experts compared more than 5,000 quotes across 41 policies and found QBE’s prices for its combined building and contents policy were more often among the lowest for similar cover.

Allianz didn’t pick up a win in this category, suggesting it may not be the cheapest home insurance option for many people. That said, premiums do vary depending on where you live, your property type, and the level of cover you choose. So it’s still worth comparing both before locking anything in.

QBE vs Allianz home insurance: quality

QBE’s combined building and contents policy wasn’t just competitive on cost. It also received a Mozo Expert’s Choice Award for Exceptional Quality, based on how its policy handles a wide range of real-world scenarios like flood, accidental damage, protection against underinsurance, how damaged items are replaced, and costs associated with a big clean-up like debris removal and temporary accommodation.

Allianz didn’t receive a quality award this year, and QBE’s strengths in these areas help explain why. As noted earlier, it offers underinsurance protection and more generous limits, especially for cover related to your building.

If you're looking for solid, well-rounded protection that doesn't overcharge for the basics, QBE might be the more compelling pick.

Bottom line

Both QBE and Allianz offer solid home and contents insurance with many of the same fundamentals: cover for your building and belongings, protection against major events, and flexible options to adjust your cover. But QBE edges ahead in a few areas. It offers broader cover for things like storm surge and underinsurance protection, and based on our analysis of thousands of quotes, it more often delivered lower prices compared to similar policies.

Of course, that won’t hold true for everyone; your premium will depend on your property, location and what you’re insuring. It’s always worth comparing quotes and reading the PDS to make sure the policy suits your situation.