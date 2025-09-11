This tiny pest could land you a $3000+ vet bill

This tiny pest could land you a $3000+ vet billImportant information on terms, conditions and sub-limits
Pet owners living on Australia’s East coast are being asked to stay vigilant with tick care and prevention as we head into the warmer months. According to new data from PetSure, there was an 87% uplift in tick paralysis claims in October last year, compared to the month prior.
Tick paralysis often means an expensive trip to the vet. PetSure’s data shows that the average amount claimed in FY25 for tick paralysis in dogs was $3,320 and the maximum amount claimed was an eye-watering $57,480.
This is a good reminder to make sure that your pet insurance is up-to-date.
PetSure Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Dr Simone Maher says treating tick paralysis is a matter of urgency and encourages pet owners to be knowledgeable of the early warning signs of tick paralysis.
Early warning signs include:
- uncoordinated movement
- weakness in the limbs (particularly the hind legs)
- excessive coughing, grunting or noise or difficulty when breathing
- vomiting, gagging or a reluctance to eat
- droopy eyelids or facial features.
“Ticks are part of Australia's East coast habitat and particularly pose a risk in the warmer months. But if you’re vigilant, you can prevent serious illness or even a fatal disease”, she says.
Pet insurance comparisons on Mozo
-
Value Cover
Get great value coverage with Knose Value Cover. Award-winning pet insurance designed with the help of vets. No sub-limits or hidden costs. Customise your plan to help fit your budget. Australian-based customer care.
annual benefit limit$7,500, $12,5000, or $25,000
benefit percentage70%, 80% or 90%
choice of excess$0, $100, $200 Annual Excess
choice of vetYes
available discounts
CompareCompareDetails Close
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
Value Cover
Get great value coverage with Knose Value Cover. Award-winning pet insurance designed with the help of vets. No sub-limits or hidden costs. Customise your plan to help fit your budget. Australian-based customer care.
-
- annual benefit limit
- $7,500, $12,5000, or $25,000
- benefit percentage
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- choice of excess
- $0, $100, $200 Annual Excess
- choice of vet
- Yes
- available discounts
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
- accident only cover
- No
- accident and illness cover
- Yes
- routine care
- No
- routine care limit
- N/A
- dog
- Yes
- cat
- Yes
- ct and mris
- Yes
- cruciate ligament condition limits
- Yes
- hip joint surgery
- Yes
- total hip replacement
- Yes
- tick paralysis
- Yes
- dental cover
- Optional
- emergency boarding
- Yes, up to 30 days
- theft or straying
- No
- death from illness
- No
- legal liability
- No
- overseas pet travel insurance
- Yes, only while in New Zealand on a trip of not more than 60 days
- essential euthanasia
- Yes
-
- maximum age in years
- 8
- minimum age in weeks
- 6
- waiting period
- 1 day for illness, 14 days of illness, and 6 months for specified conditions
- special offers
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
- pre approval process
- -
- claims service
- Online by you or your vet
- other benefits
- Optional excess is charged once per annual policy period. Complimentary access to the Knose Pet Health Hotline.
- other restrictions
- -
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Knose pet insurance
-
Dog Plan
Get dental, physio and behaviour cover included as standard with Fetch 30k cover with no sub-limits. Your plan includes free 24/7 vet support and an all Aussie vet nurse team to manage claims. Claims are paid directly to your vet.
annual benefit limit$30,000
benefit percentage80%, 90% or 100%
choice of excess$0 - $500
choice of vetYes
available discounts
CompareCompareDetails Close
- Get an extra 5% off your entire plan when two or more pets are covered under the same plan.
Dog Plan
Get dental, physio and behaviour cover included as standard with Fetch 30k cover with no sub-limits. Your plan includes free 24/7 vet support and an all Aussie vet nurse team to manage claims. Claims are paid directly to your vet.
-
- annual benefit limit
- $30,000
- benefit percentage
- 80%, 90% or 100%
- choice of excess
- $0 - $500
- choice of vet
- Yes
- available discounts
- Get an extra 5% off your entire plan when two or more pets are covered under the same plan.
- accident only cover
- No
- accident and illness cover
- Yes
- routine care
- No
- routine care limit
- n/a
- dog
- Yes
- cat
- No
- ct and mris
- Yes
- cruciate ligament condition limits
- Yes
- hip joint surgery
- Yes
- total hip replacement
- Yes
- tick paralysis
- Yes
- dental cover
- Yes
- emergency boarding
- Up to 14 days
- theft or straying
- No - optional support with a social media campaign targeting up to 5,000 people in your postcode
- death from illness
- No
- legal liability
- No
- overseas pet travel insurance
- No
- essential euthanasia
- Yes
-
- maximum age in years
- 9
- minimum age in weeks
- 8
- waiting period
- 2 days for injury, 30 days illness, Cruciate rupture, Patellar Luxation, Hip Dysplasia, Elbow Dysplasia, BOAS (Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome) and Cherry Eye, has a 90-day waiting period.. Option to submit a video to have waiting period waived.
- special offers
- -
- pre approval process
- Ask your vet to submit a pre-approval and get the outcome in-app.
- claims service
- Claim in-app or your vet submits online.
- other benefits
- Free 24/7 vet support in-app. Physio, Behavior cover included. See PDS for more.
- other restrictions
- -
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Fetch pet insurance
-
Comprehensive Pet Insurance
Give your pet the care they need with Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Pet Insurance. Get a generous $15,000 annual policy limit, routine care options to choose from and up to 80% money back on eligible vet bills (T&Cs apply). Get cover for orthopaedic care, accidental injury and illness cover as well as choice of vet.
annual benefit limit$15,000
benefit percentage80%
choice of excess$100, $200
choice of vetYes
available discounts
CompareCompareDetails Close
- Receive 15% off the first year’s premium for new policies quoted online
Comprehensive Pet Insurance
Give your pet the care they need with Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Pet Insurance. Get a generous $15,000 annual policy limit, routine care options to choose from and up to 80% money back on eligible vet bills (T&Cs apply). Get cover for orthopaedic care, accidental injury and illness cover as well as choice of vet.
-
- annual benefit limit
- $15,000
- benefit percentage
- 80%
- choice of excess
- $100, $200
- choice of vet
- Yes
- available discounts
- Receive 15% off the first year’s premium for new policies quoted online
- accident only cover
- No
- accident and illness cover
- Yes
- routine care
- Optional
- routine care limit
- -
- dog
- Yes
- cat
- Yes
- ct and mris
- Yes
- cruciate ligament condition limits
- Yes, up to $2,600
- hip joint surgery
- Yes, orthopaedic limit up to $8,000
- total hip replacement
- Yes - Orthopedic limit up to $8,000
- tick paralysis
- Yes, up to $1,500
- dental cover
- Optional Extra- Dental checkups, scale and polish only.
- emergency boarding
- No
- theft or straying
- No
- death from illness
- No
- legal liability
- No
- overseas pet travel insurance
- No
- essential euthanasia
- Yes
-
- maximum age in years
- 8
- minimum age in weeks
- 8
- waiting period
- 2 days for accidental injuries, 30 days for illness and tick paralysis, 6 months for cruciate ligament conditions
- special offers
- -
- pre approval process
- -
- claims service
- Submit claim by email or by post
- other benefits
- -
- other restrictions
- -
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Budget Direct pet insurance
-
Pet Protection Plus
Petsy has zero sublimits and an annual limit up to $25k. Get a pre-existing conditions assessment in your cooling-off period - free of charge for members only. Dedicated all Australian customer service team. Cancel your policy and receive a full refund of your premium in the first 30 days (T&Cs apply).
annual benefit limit$5,000, $10,000 or $25,000
benefit percentage80% or 90%
choice of excess$0, $150, $200, $300, $500
choice of vetYes
available discounts
CompareCompareDetails Close
- 5% discount for second pet covered with Petsy applied for lifetime of the policy
Pet Protection Plus
Petsy has zero sublimits and an annual limit up to $25k. Get a pre-existing conditions assessment in your cooling-off period - free of charge for members only. Dedicated all Australian customer service team. Cancel your policy and receive a full refund of your premium in the first 30 days (T&Cs apply).
-
- annual benefit limit
- $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000
- benefit percentage
- 80% or 90%
- choice of excess
- $0, $150, $200, $300, $500
- choice of vet
- Yes
- available discounts
- 5% discount for second pet covered with Petsy applied for lifetime of the policy
- accident only cover
- No
- accident and illness cover
- Yes
- routine care
- No
- routine care limit
- N/A
- dog
- Yes
- cat
- Yes
- ct and mris
- Yes
- cruciate ligament condition limits
- Yes
- hip joint surgery
- Yes
- total hip replacement
- Yes
- tick paralysis
- Yes
- dental cover
- Optional
- emergency boarding
- Yes
- theft or straying
- No
- death from illness
- Yes
- legal liability
- No
- overseas pet travel insurance
- Yes, only while in New Zealand
- essential euthanasia
- Yes
-
- maximum age in years
- 9
- minimum age in weeks
- 6
- waiting period
- 1 day for Non-specified accidental injury, 14 days for Non-specified illness, and dental illness, 6 months for specified conditions and behavioural problems
- special offers
- -
- pre approval process
- Online, phone and written approval. Customer can also request for us to pay the vet directly.
- claims service
- Electronically by your vet, online claims
- other benefits
- -
- other restrictions
- -
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Petsy pet insurance
-
Balanced Cover
Enjoy all the basic coverage you need with Knose Balanced Cover. Award-winning pet insurance designed with the help of vets. No sub-limits or hidden costs. Customise your plan to help fit your budget. Australian-based customer care.
annual benefit limit$7,500, $12,5000, or $25,000
benefit percentage70%, 80% or 90%
choice of excess$0, $100, $200 Annual Excess
choice of vetYes
available discounts
CompareCompareDetails Close
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
Balanced Cover
Enjoy all the basic coverage you need with Knose Balanced Cover. Award-winning pet insurance designed with the help of vets. No sub-limits or hidden costs. Customise your plan to help fit your budget. Australian-based customer care.
-
- annual benefit limit
- $7,500, $12,5000, or $25,000
- benefit percentage
- 70%, 80% or 90%
- choice of excess
- $0, $100, $200 Annual Excess
- choice of vet
- Yes
- available discounts
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
- accident only cover
- No
- accident and illness cover
- Yes
- routine care
- No
- routine care limit
- N/A
- dog
- Yes
- cat
- Yes
- ct and mris
- Yes
- cruciate ligament condition limits
- Yes
- hip joint surgery
- Yes
- total hip replacement
- Yes
- tick paralysis
- Yes
- dental cover
- Optional
- emergency boarding
- Yes, up to 30 days
- theft or straying
- No
- death from illness
- No
- legal liability
- No
- overseas pet travel insurance
- Yes, only while in New Zealand on a trip of not more than 60 days
- essential euthanasia
- Yes
-
- maximum age in years
- 8
- minimum age in weeks
- 6
- waiting period
- 1 day for illness, 14 days of illness, and 6 months for specified conditions
- special offers
- Get 10% off your first-year premium using the promo code "MOZO10"
- pre approval process
- -
- claims service
- Online by you or your vet
- other benefits
- Optional excess is charged once per annual policy period. Complimentary access to the Knose Pet Health Hotline.
- other restrictions
- -
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Read reviews and learn more about Knose pet insurance
Your selected pet insurance
Your selected pet insurance
Your selected pet insurance
Your selected pet insurance
Your selected pet insurance
* Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Pet Insurance Awards