This tiny pest could land you a $3000+ vet bill

By Mozo Editorial · · 1 min read
Fact Checked
Border collie leaning out of a car window with tongue wagging

Pet owners living on Australia’s East coast are being asked to stay vigilant with tick care and prevention as we head into the warmer months. According to new data from PetSure, there was an 87% uplift in tick paralysis claims in October last year, compared to the month prior.

Tick paralysis often means an expensive trip to the vet. PetSure’s data shows that the average amount claimed in FY25 for tick paralysis in dogs was $3,320 and the maximum amount claimed was an eye-watering $57,480

This is a good reminder to make sure that your pet insurance is up-to-date.  

PetSure Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Dr Simone Maher says treating tick paralysis is a matter of urgency and encourages pet owners to be knowledgeable of the early warning signs of tick paralysis. 

Early warning signs include:

  • uncoordinated movement
  • weakness in the limbs (particularly the hind legs)
  • excessive coughing, grunting or noise or difficulty when breathing
  • vomiting, gagging or a reluctance to eat
  •  droopy eyelids or facial features. 

“Ticks are part of Australia's East coast habitat and particularly pose a risk in the warmer months. But if you’re vigilant, you can prevent serious illness or even a fatal disease”, she says. 

