Australian savers see real value of money shrink – here’s what you can do to fix it
Australian savers are facing a hidden challenge as the interest earned on their savings accounts struggles to keep pace with the rising cost of living. Mozo figures reveals that while the average savings rate sits at 3.09% p.a.*, the real return for many is minimal, and in some cases, negative.
The latest inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows a monthly CPI inflation figure of 2.80%. This figure is a critical benchmark for savers because it erodes the purchasing power of their money.
When the average savings rate is adjusted for inflation, the real rate of return is just 0.29% p.a.
This can be calculated with the following equation:
3.09% p.a.* (interest rate) − 2.80% (inflation rate) = 0.29%
This means that while the number of dollars in your savings account may be increasing, the amount of goods and services those dollars can buy is barely growing.
The state of savings account rates right now
Savings rates can vary widely depending on whether you’re chasing ongoing bonus conditions, short-term introductory offers, or unconditional base rates. To give you a clearer picture, here’s how the average, median and best rates stack up across personal accounts and among the Big Four banks.
All personal accounts (at $10,000)*
|
Category
|
Average (p.a.)
|
Median (p.a.)
|
Best (p.a.)
|
All ongoing
|3.09%
|3.60%
|5.00%
|
Only bonus
|4.00%
|4.05%
|5.00%
|
Only introductory rates
|4.36%
|4.40%
|5.00%
|
Only unconditional rates
|1.09%
|0.40%
|4.55%
Big Four banks (at $10,000)*
|
Category
|
Average (p.a.)
|
Median (p.a.)
|
Best (p.a.)
|
Ongoing bonus
|2.57%
|2.35%
|5.00%
|
Only bonus
|4.00%
|4.25%
|5.00%
|
Only introductory rates
|4.37%
|4.40%
|4.45%
|
Only base rates
|0.65%
|0.53%
|1.55%
The unconditional rate problem
The situation is particularly dire for customers of Australia's Big Four banks who are on accounts with low "unconditional" or "base" rates. These accounts often pay a small amount of interest to savers who don't meet strict conditions, such as making a minimum monthly deposit or avoiding withdrawals.
Mozo data shows that the average unconditional rate from the Big Four is just 0.40% p.a.* When this is adjusted for inflation, the real rate of return is in negative territory. For these savers, the value of their money is actively shrinking over time.
This can be calculated as:
0.40% p.a.* (unconditional rate) − 2.80% (inflation rate) = -2.4%
These so-called savers are drastically losing purchasing power, a trend that is unlikely to reverse as long as inflation remains a significant factor in the economy.
Take action to improve your savings’ return rate
For many Australians who rely on savings to build a financial buffer, it is more important than ever to be proactive. Here are some steps you can take:
- Compare savings accounts. Savings rates can vary significantly based on whether they offer ongoing bonus conditions, short-term introductory offers, or unconditional base rates. Assess and compare different savings accounts to ensure you receive a competitive rate.
- Seek better rates. Mozo’s database shows the best ongoing rate across all accounts (5.00% p.a.*) is significantly higher than the average (3.09% p.a.*). For accounts with bonus rates, the best rate (5.00% p.a.*) is an entire percentage point higher than the average (4.00% p.a.*).
- Avoid low-interest accounts. Be aware of accounts with low unconditional or base rates, especially those from the Big Four banks, as they typically offer minimal returns.
*Source: Mozo database. Figures shown are accurate as of 10 September, 2025.
Compare savings accounts below
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
MoneyMAX Account
- Maximum rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Standard rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly
- No fees or penalties for withdrawing money.
- Online access only
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 3.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00- $0 if you maintain combined min. $5,000 membership balance throughout the entire month. Please refer directly to bank’s website for other exemption criteria.
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Branch access for deposits only.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unity Bank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.85% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.70% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
4.80
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.80% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
4.80
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.80% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.85% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.70% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
MoneyMAX Account
- Maximum rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Standard rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly
- No fees or penalties for withdrawing money.
- Online access only
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 3.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00- $0 if you maintain combined min. $5,000 membership balance throughout the entire month. Please refer directly to bank’s website for other exemption criteria.
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Branch access for deposits only.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unity Bank savings accountsGo to site
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.