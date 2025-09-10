Australian savers see real value of money shrink – here’s what you can do to fix it

Australian savers are facing a hidden challenge as the interest earned on their savings accounts struggles to keep pace with the rising cost of living. Mozo figures reveals that while the average savings rate sits at 3.09% p.a.*, the real return for many is minimal, and in some cases, negative.

The latest inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows a monthly CPI inflation figure of 2.80%. This figure is a critical benchmark for savers because it erodes the purchasing power of their money.

When the average savings rate is adjusted for inflation, the real rate of return is just 0.29% p.a.

This can be calculated with the following equation:

3.09% p.a.* (interest rate) − 2.80% (inflation rate) = 0.29%

This means that while the number of dollars in your savings account may be increasing, the amount of goods and services those dollars can buy is barely growing.

The state of savings account rates right now

Savings rates can vary widely depending on whether you’re chasing ongoing bonus conditions, short-term introductory offers, or unconditional base rates. To give you a clearer picture, here’s how the average, median and best rates stack up across personal accounts and among the Big Four banks.

All personal accounts (at $10,000)*

Category
 Average (p.a.)
 Median (p.a.)
 Best (p.a.)
All ongoing
 3.09%
 3.60%
 5.00%
Only bonus
 4.00%
 4.05%
 5.00%
Only introductory rates
 4.36%
 4.40%
 5.00%
Only unconditional rates
 1.09%
 0.40%
 4.55%

Big Four banks (at $10,000)*

Category
 Average (p.a.)
 Median (p.a.)
 Best (p.a.)
Ongoing bonus
 2.57%
 2.35%
 5.00%
Only bonus
 4.00%
 4.25%
 5.00%
Only introductory rates
 4.37%
 4.40%
 4.45%
Only base rates
 0.65%
 0.53%
 1.55%

The unconditional rate problem

The situation is particularly dire for customers of Australia's Big Four banks who are on accounts with low "unconditional" or "base" rates. These accounts often pay a small amount of interest to savers who don't meet strict conditions, such as making a minimum monthly deposit or avoiding withdrawals.

Mozo data shows that the average unconditional rate from the Big Four is just 0.40% p.a.* When this is adjusted for inflation, the real rate of return is in negative territory. For these savers, the value of their money is actively shrinking over time. 

This can be calculated as:

0.40% p.a.* (unconditional rate) − 2.80% (inflation rate) = -2.4%

These so-called savers are drastically losing purchasing power, a trend that is unlikely to reverse as long as inflation remains a significant factor in the economy.

Take action to improve your savings’ return rate

For many Australians who rely on savings to build a financial buffer, it is more important than ever to be proactive. Here are some steps you can take:

  • Compare savings accounts. Savings rates can vary significantly based on whether they offer ongoing bonus conditions, short-term introductory offers, or unconditional base rates. Assess and compare different savings accounts to ensure you receive a competitive rate.
  • Seek better rates. Mozo’s database shows the best ongoing rate across all accounts (5.00% p.a.*) is significantly higher than the average (3.09% p.a.*). For accounts with bonus rates, the best rate (5.00% p.a.*) is an entire percentage point higher than the average (4.00% p.a.*).
  • Avoid low-interest accounts. Be aware of accounts with low unconditional or base rates, especially those from the Big Four banks, as they typically offer minimal returns.

*Source: Mozo database. Figures shown are accurate as of 10 September, 2025.

  • Promoted

    High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    3.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
  • Promoted

    MoneyMAX Account

    Maximum rate
    3.80 % p.a.
    (for $1 and over)
    Standard rate
    3.80 % p.a.
    (for $1 and over)
    Go to site
    • Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly
    • No fees or penalties for withdrawing money.
    • Online access only
  • Promoted

    Savings Accelerator

    Maximum rate
    4.70 % p.a.
    (for $150,000 to $500,000)
    New customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000.
    Standard rate
    2.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $50,000)
    Go to site
    • No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
    • No ongoing fees
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
  • Promoted

    Savings Maximiser

    Maximum rate
    4.80 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Zero ING fees to pay
    • Move money easily via app
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

