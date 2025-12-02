Smart year-end money moves for every Aussie: Gen Z to Boomers

By Peter Terlato · · 3 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
family generations

As the year winds down and the festive season ramps up, it’s a great moment for people of all ages to take stock of their finances, and set yourself up for a stronger 12 months ahead. Whether you’re just starting out, mid-career, or thinking about retirement, a few simple money moves now can make a big difference. Here’s what to consider, depending on the generation you belong to.

Gen Z: Build strong habits early

For younger Australians, getting into the habit of managing money can set a powerful foundation. Research suggests Gen Z are embracing digital budgeting tools more than any other group, and that mindset can pay off.

What to do before the year ends:

Gen Z may have less to save right now, but forming habits and building buffers early can set up stronger financial resilience.

Millennials: Balance stability and future growth

Millennials often juggle competing financial priorities – work, family, mortgages, savings goals or investing. The end of the year is a perfect chance to check in.

Sensible strategies:

  • Review your savings and reduce debt where possible – high-interest debt can quietly erode your financial progress.
  • Review or top up super contributions if you’re able. Small voluntary contributions can have a meaningful effect over time.
  • Revisit medium-term goals: home deposit, renovations, education or family costs. Set clear targets and allocate savings accordingly.
  • Audit ongoing spending and subscriptions. If they’re no longer offering value, redirect that money to savings or debt reduction.

With cost-of-living pressures biting, planning around savings and debt now can help keep you in control for the year ahead.

Gen X: Reinforce foundations and plan long term

Many in this generation are in their peak earning years, juggling mortgages, raising kids or building wealth. Year-end is the moment to consolidate and prepare for the next stage.

Smart moves:

Getting these foundations in order now can give you more financial flexibility later.

Boomers: Protect wealth and stay flexible

If you’re approaching retirement or already retired, the focus shifts from building wealth to maintaining it, and ensuring your finances support your lifestyle.

Shrewd tactics:

  • Review your cash flow needs for the coming year – from everyday living costs to unexpected expenses.
  • Review savings or investments and consider stable, lower-risk options that protect your capital.
  • Check that insurance policies are still appropriate for your situation.
  • If you’re considering helping family or planning your estate, speak with a financial adviser so everything is set up correctly.

At this stage, it’s all about preserving lifestyle and peace of mind.

Make your year-end moves count

No matter your generation, the theme is the same: be intentional. A simple review of your budget, savings and goals can help you start the new year with clarity and confidence.

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of 254 savings accounts using the filters.
Last updated 3 December 2025 Important disclosures
  • Promoted

    Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.65 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.20 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
  • Promoted

    AMP Bank GO Save

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Standard rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • No deposit or withdrawal conditions
    • No minimum balance or monthly account fees
    • All you need is an AMP Bank GO Everyday Account to open a Save account in the AMP Bank GO app.
  • Promoted

    Reward Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $1,000,000)
    Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
    • Introductory rate for first 4 months
    • No monthly account fees

  • High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    3.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate

  • Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $5,000 to $100,000)
    Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
    • Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
    • No monthly account fees

  • Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.65 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.20 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Savvy Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.65 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.20 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No minimum balance required
    • Move money in and out and still earn interest
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • Reward Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $1,000,000)
    Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
    • Introductory rate for first 4 months
    • No monthly account fees

  • Smart Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,000)
    Minimum deposit of $100 and no withdrawals in the month
    Standard rate
    0.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
    • Open up to five accounts
    • No monthly fees or minimum balance

  • Power Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.35 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,000)
    Minimum of $100 deposited into account, and no withdrawals made.
    Standard rate
    0.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • AMP Bank GO Save

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Standard rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • No deposit or withdrawal conditions
    • No minimum balance or monthly account fees
    • All you need is an AMP Bank GO Everyday Account to open a Save account in the AMP Bank GO app.

  • Savings+Bonus

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $1 to $250,000)
    Minimum $100 monthly deposit and no withdrawals to earn bonus interest each month.
    Standard rate
    1.75 % p.a.
    (for $1 to $250,000)
    Go to site
    • Enjoy bonus interest when you meet criteria
    • Access your money at any time via app
    • $250K maximum balance

  • Bonus Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Hi Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest for the first four months
    • No Minimum balance required
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
Showing 11 results from 254 savings accounts. Use the filters to see more

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Today's savings account rates