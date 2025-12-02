As the year winds down and the festive season ramps up, it’s a great moment for people of all ages to take stock of their finances, and set yourself up for a stronger 12 months ahead. Whether you’re just starting out, mid-career, or thinking about retirement, a few simple money moves now can make a big difference. Here’s what to consider, depending on the generation you belong to.

Gen Z: Build strong habits early

For younger Australians, getting into the habit of managing money can set a powerful foundation. Research suggests Gen Z are embracing digital budgeting tools more than any other group, and that mindset can pay off.

What to do before the year ends:

Set up automated savings transfers. Even small amounts add up.

Create a simple budget, capture rent, bills, groceries and some discretionary spending so you can avoid bill shock.

Consider opening or topping up a high-interest savings account or using an offset account if you have a mortgage.

Get familiar with your super early. A small contribution today can compound over decades.

Gen Z may have less to save right now, but forming habits and building buffers early can set up stronger financial resilience.

Millennials: Balance stability and future growth

Millennials often juggle competing financial priorities – work, family, mortgages, savings goals or investing. The end of the year is a perfect chance to check in.

Sensible strategies:

Review your savings and reduce debt where possible – high-interest debt can quietly erode your financial progress.

Review or top up super contributions if you’re able. Small voluntary contributions can have a meaningful effect over time.

Revisit medium-term goals: home deposit, renovations, education or family costs. Set clear targets and allocate savings accordingly.

Audit ongoing spending and subscriptions. If they’re no longer offering value, redirect that money to savings or debt reduction.

With cost-of-living pressures biting, planning around savings and debt now can help keep you in control for the year ahead.

Gen X: Reinforce foundations and plan long term

Many in this generation are in their peak earning years, juggling mortgages, raising kids or building wealth. Year-end is the moment to consolidate and prepare for the next stage.

Smart moves:

Revisit long-term goals: outstanding debts, property plans, career changes or retirement preparations.

Make the most of savings and investment options such as term deposits or offset accounts if you’re focused on lowering interest costs.

If you have multiple super funds from different jobs, consider consolidating to cut fees and simplify management.

Run a household cost audit. Trimming energy bills, insurance or unused subscriptions can make a difference over a full year.

Getting these foundations in order now can give you more financial flexibility later.

Boomers: Protect wealth and stay flexible

If you’re approaching retirement or already retired, the focus shifts from building wealth to maintaining it, and ensuring your finances support your lifestyle.

Shrewd tactics:

Review your cash flow needs for the coming year – from everyday living costs to unexpected expenses.

Review savings or investments and consider stable, lower-risk options that protect your capital.

Check that insurance policies are still appropriate for your situation.

If you’re considering helping family or planning your estate, speak with a financial adviser so everything is set up correctly.

At this stage, it’s all about preserving lifestyle and peace of mind.

Make your year-end moves count

No matter your generation, the theme is the same: be intentional. A simple review of your budget, savings and goals can help you start the new year with clarity and confidence.