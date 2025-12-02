Smart year-end money moves for every Aussie: Gen Z to Boomers
As the year winds down and the festive season ramps up, it’s a great moment for people of all ages to take stock of their finances, and set yourself up for a stronger 12 months ahead. Whether you’re just starting out, mid-career, or thinking about retirement, a few simple money moves now can make a big difference. Here’s what to consider, depending on the generation you belong to.
Gen Z: Build strong habits early
For younger Australians, getting into the habit of managing money can set a powerful foundation. Research suggests Gen Z are embracing digital budgeting tools more than any other group, and that mindset can pay off.
What to do before the year ends:
- Set up automated savings transfers. Even small amounts add up.
- Create a simple budget, capture rent, bills, groceries and some discretionary spending so you can avoid bill shock.
- Consider opening or topping up a high-interest savings account or using an offset account if you have a mortgage.
- Get familiar with your super early. A small contribution today can compound over decades.
Gen Z may have less to save right now, but forming habits and building buffers early can set up stronger financial resilience.
Millennials: Balance stability and future growth
Millennials often juggle competing financial priorities – work, family, mortgages, savings goals or investing. The end of the year is a perfect chance to check in.
Sensible strategies:
- Review your savings and reduce debt where possible – high-interest debt can quietly erode your financial progress.
- Review or top up super contributions if you’re able. Small voluntary contributions can have a meaningful effect over time.
- Revisit medium-term goals: home deposit, renovations, education or family costs. Set clear targets and allocate savings accordingly.
- Audit ongoing spending and subscriptions. If they’re no longer offering value, redirect that money to savings or debt reduction.
With cost-of-living pressures biting, planning around savings and debt now can help keep you in control for the year ahead.
Gen X: Reinforce foundations and plan long term
Many in this generation are in their peak earning years, juggling mortgages, raising kids or building wealth. Year-end is the moment to consolidate and prepare for the next stage.
Smart moves:
- Revisit long-term goals: outstanding debts, property plans, career changes or retirement preparations.
- Make the most of savings and investment options such as term deposits or offset accounts if you’re focused on lowering interest costs.
- If you have multiple super funds from different jobs, consider consolidating to cut fees and simplify management.
- Run a household cost audit. Trimming energy bills, insurance or unused subscriptions can make a difference over a full year.
Getting these foundations in order now can give you more financial flexibility later.
Boomers: Protect wealth and stay flexible
If you’re approaching retirement or already retired, the focus shifts from building wealth to maintaining it, and ensuring your finances support your lifestyle.
Shrewd tactics:
- Review your cash flow needs for the coming year – from everyday living costs to unexpected expenses.
- Review savings or investments and consider stable, lower-risk options that protect your capital.
- Check that insurance policies are still appropriate for your situation.
- If you’re considering helping family or planning your estate, speak with a financial adviser so everything is set up correctly.
At this stage, it’s all about preserving lifestyle and peace of mind.
Make your year-end moves count
No matter your generation, the theme is the same: be intentional. A simple review of your budget, savings and goals can help you start the new year with clarity and confidence.
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
AMP Bank GO Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance or monthly account fees
- All you need is an AMP Bank GO Everyday Account to open a Save account in the AMP Bank GO app.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank GO savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 22 Nov 2025 and 19 Dec 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 31Dec 2025.
-
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Smart Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
- Open up to five accounts
- No monthly fees or minimum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $100 and no withdrawals in the month, for bonus rate on balances up to $250,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Power Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.35% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $100 deposited into account, and no withdrawals made.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
AMP Bank GO Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance or monthly account fees
- All you need is an AMP Bank GO Everyday Account to open a Save account in the AMP Bank GO app.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank GO savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings+Bonus
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $1 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
1.75
%
p.a.
(for $1 to $250,000)
- Enjoy bonus interest when you meet criteria
- Access your money at any time via app
- $250K maximum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 1.75% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.15% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $1: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 2.65% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum $100 monthly deposit and no withdrawals to earn bonus interest each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00 - Monthly membership fee is waived if total balance exceeds $1000, or has a loan or credit card with bank.
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$1.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must become a First Option Bank member to open an account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank savings accountsGo to site
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Hi Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest for the first four months
- No Minimum balance required
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
Get product update alerts
We’ll keep an eye on rates, fees, and product updates and send you an email as soon as we see a change. Notify me for changes on:
You're all set!
We’ll keep you in the loop and email you as soon as there are any product changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.