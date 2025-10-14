Are you one of the two million Aussies risking up to $1,650 on your tax return?
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a final warning to more than two million Australians who are yet to lodge their income tax returns, with the 31 October deadline fast approaching.
ATO assistant commissioner Rob Thomson stressed the importance of meeting the due date, regardless of how you lodge.
“If you’re lodging yourself, you need to have completed and submitted your return by 31 October. If you plan to use a registered tax agent, you must be on their books by 31 October,” Mr Thomson said.
Missing the deadline can result in a Failure to Lodge (FTL) penalty. For individuals and small businesses, the fine is calculated using penalty units for every 28 days (or part thereof) that a return is late. With each penalty unit currently worth $330, a taxpayer could face an initial fine of $330, increasing to a maximum of $1,650 for one overdue return.
|Period overdue
|Penalty units charged
|Penalty fine
|
1–28 days
|1 unit
|$330
|
29–56 days
|2 units
|$660
|
57–84 days
|3 units
|$990
|
85–112 days
|4 units
|$1,320
|
113+ days
|5 units (maximum)
|$1,650
Debunking the delayed lodgement myth
Mr Thomson also dispelled a common misconception that delaying lodgement gives taxpayers extra time to pay.
“There’s a bit of a myth that lodging late buys you more time – that’s not true. If you prepare your own tax return and owe money, your payment is still due on 21 November,” he explained.
If you’re unable to lodge or pay on time, the ATO recommends reaching out to a registered tax professional or visiting its website to explore support options.
So far, over 8.7 million Australians have already submitted their tax returns, with lodgements split almost evenly between self-lodgers and those using registered tax agents.
The three golden rules for tax deductions
With the deadline looming, the ATO is warning taxpayers not to overstate their work-related expenses.
To claim a deduction correctly, these are the ATO’s three golden rules:
1. You must have spent the money yourself and not been reimbursed.
2. The expense must directly relate to earning your income.
3. You must have a record, such as a receipt, to prove the purchase.
How to turn your tax refund into an investment portfolio in five simple steps View
It’s not just about getting your deductions right and lodging on time. CPA Australia warns simple mistakes or overlooking changes in your financial situation can turn a straightforward tax return into a costly Halloween horror story. Here’s their top three tips for lodging your tax return:
1. Check your details – Don’t rely on last year’s deductions; review your pre-filled myGov info.
2. Get help if needed – Complex cases like rental or gig income may need a registered tax agent.
3. Beware of scams – Only trust official ATO messages; avoid suspicious email and text links.
Expecting a tax refund? Put it to work by comparing high-interest savings accounts on Mozo.
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 10 Oct 2025 and 21 Nov 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 30 Nov 2025.
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 10 Oct 2025 and 21 Nov 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 30 Nov 2025.
-
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.