The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a final warning to more than two million Australians who are yet to lodge their income tax returns, with the 31 October deadline fast approaching.

ATO assistant commissioner Rob Thomson stressed the importance of meeting the due date, regardless of how you lodge.

“If you’re lodging yourself, you need to have completed and submitted your return by 31 October. If you plan to use a registered tax agent, you must be on their books by 31 October,” Mr Thomson said.

Missing the deadline can result in a Failure to Lodge (FTL) penalty. For individuals and small businesses, the fine is calculated using penalty units for every 28 days (or part thereof) that a return is late. With each penalty unit currently worth $330, a taxpayer could face an initial fine of $330, increasing to a maximum of $1,650 for one overdue return.

Period overdue Penalty units charged Penalty fine 1–28 days

1 unit

$330

29–56 days

2 units

$660

57–84 days

3 units

$990

85–112 days

4 units

$1,320

113+ days

5 units (maximum)

$1,650



Debunking the delayed lodgement myth

Mr Thomson also dispelled a common misconception that delaying lodgement gives taxpayers extra time to pay.

“There’s a bit of a myth that lodging late buys you more time – that’s not true. If you prepare your own tax return and owe money, your payment is still due on 21 November,” he explained.

If you’re unable to lodge or pay on time, the ATO recommends reaching out to a registered tax professional or visiting its website to explore support options.

So far, over 8.7 million Australians have already submitted their tax returns, with lodgements split almost evenly between self-lodgers and those using registered tax agents.