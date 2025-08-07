Tax time can mean a welcome windfall for many Australians, with refunds starting to land in bank accounts over the coming months. While it’s tempting to spend it straight away, putting even part of your refund into online share trading could set you up for longer-term gains.

Think of your refund not just as extra spending money, but as "seed capital" to start your investment journey.

1. Decide your budget

You don’t have to commit your whole tax return to investing. The great news is that you can start small. Whether it’s $100 or $1,000, it’s enough to start building a diversified share portfolio online. The key is to start with an amount you're comfortable with, so you can ease into the world of investing without feeling overwhelmed. This is about building a habit, not a high-stakes gamble.

2. Pick the right trading platform

If you’re a beginner, you might prefer a platform with an intuitive interface, clear guidance, and access to educational resources that help you learn the ropes. More experienced investors may value advanced charting tools, real‑time market data, or the ability to trade internationally.

It’s also important to consider how often you plan to trade. Frequent traders might benefit from platforms offering lower brokerage rates for high‑volume activity, while occasional investors may place more value on low inactivity fees and simple, straightforward pricing. Comparing a few providers side‑by‑side will help ensure you find a platform that supports your goals now and into the future.