How to turn your tax refund into an investment portfolio in five simple steps

Tax time can mean a welcome windfall for many Australians, with refunds starting to land in bank accounts over the coming months. While it’s tempting to spend it straight away, putting even part of your refund into online share trading could set you up for longer-term gains.

Think of your refund not just as extra spending money, but as "seed capital" to start your investment journey.

1. Decide your budget

You don’t have to commit your whole tax return to investing. The great news is that you can start small. Whether it’s $100 or $1,000, it’s enough to start building a diversified share portfolio online. The key is to start with an amount you're comfortable with, so you can ease into the world of investing without feeling overwhelmed. This is about building a habit, not a high-stakes gamble.

2. Pick the right trading platform

If you’re a beginner, you might prefer a platform with an intuitive interface, clear guidance, and access to educational resources that help you learn the ropes. More experienced investors may value advanced charting tools, real‑time market data, or the ability to trade internationally.

It’s also important to consider how often you plan to trade. Frequent traders might benefit from platforms offering lower brokerage rates for high‑volume activity, while occasional investors may place more value on low inactivity fees and simple, straightforward pricing. Comparing a few providers side‑by‑side will help ensure you find a platform that supports your goals now and into the future.

Compare the best share trading platforms on Mozo

3. Build a diversified portfolio

A golden rule of investing is to avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Don't put your entire refund into a single company's shares. A smart way to get built-in diversification is to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or listed investment companies (LICs). These are single investments that hold a collection of different stocks, giving you exposure to a wide range of companies and industries right from the start.

For example, a single ETF might track the performance of Australia's top 200 companies, meaning you own a small piece of each of them. This spreads your risk, as a poor performance from one company is balanced out by the performance of the others in the fund. This way, investors can gain broad market exposure without having to research and buy individual stocks one by one.

4.  Manage costs to protect your returns

Keeping your investment costs low is one of the most effective ways to maximise long‑term returns. Brokerage fees, account maintenance charges, currency conversion costs, and even platform subscription fees can all eat into your profits, especially when you’re starting with a smaller portfolio.

One strategy is to consolidate your trades rather than making multiple small purchases, as larger single transactions can reduce the proportionate impact of brokerage costs. Some investors also look for platforms with tiered pricing or special promotions, such as reduced fees for certain ETFs or free trades each month. 

5. Invest for your goals, not for the hype

Before you click "buy," take a moment to think about what you want to achieve. Are you aiming for steady dividend income, long-term growth, or a mix of both? Align your investments with your personal financial objectives and resist the urge to chase short-term market trends. Building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. By focusing on your own goals, you'll be more likely to stay the course and see your investments grow over time.

Putting your plan into action

A tax refund can be more than just extra spending money; it can be the first step towards building lasting wealth. By choosing the right platform, starting small, and keeping your goals in focus, you can turn this year’s return into the first step towards your investment journey.

