How to turn your tax refund into an investment portfolio in five simple steps
Tax time can mean a welcome windfall for many Australians, with refunds starting to land in bank accounts over the coming months. While it’s tempting to spend it straight away, putting even part of your refund into online share trading could set you up for longer-term gains.
Think of your refund not just as extra spending money, but as "seed capital" to start your investment journey.
1. Decide your budget
You don’t have to commit your whole tax return to investing. The great news is that you can start small. Whether it’s $100 or $1,000, it’s enough to start building a diversified share portfolio online. The key is to start with an amount you're comfortable with, so you can ease into the world of investing without feeling overwhelmed. This is about building a habit, not a high-stakes gamble.
2. Pick the right trading platform
If you’re a beginner, you might prefer a platform with an intuitive interface, clear guidance, and access to educational resources that help you learn the ropes. More experienced investors may value advanced charting tools, real‑time market data, or the ability to trade internationally.
It’s also important to consider how often you plan to trade. Frequent traders might benefit from platforms offering lower brokerage rates for high‑volume activity, while occasional investors may place more value on low inactivity fees and simple, straightforward pricing. Comparing a few providers side‑by‑side will help ensure you find a platform that supports your goals now and into the future.
3. Build a diversified portfolio
A golden rule of investing is to avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. Don't put your entire refund into a single company's shares. A smart way to get built-in diversification is to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or listed investment companies (LICs). These are single investments that hold a collection of different stocks, giving you exposure to a wide range of companies and industries right from the start.
For example, a single ETF might track the performance of Australia's top 200 companies, meaning you own a small piece of each of them. This spreads your risk, as a poor performance from one company is balanced out by the performance of the others in the fund. This way, investors can gain broad market exposure without having to research and buy individual stocks one by one.
4. Manage costs to protect your returns
Keeping your investment costs low is one of the most effective ways to maximise long‑term returns. Brokerage fees, account maintenance charges, currency conversion costs, and even platform subscription fees can all eat into your profits, especially when you’re starting with a smaller portfolio.
One strategy is to consolidate your trades rather than making multiple small purchases, as larger single transactions can reduce the proportionate impact of brokerage costs. Some investors also look for platforms with tiered pricing or special promotions, such as reduced fees for certain ETFs or free trades each month.
5. Invest for your goals, not for the hype
Before you click "buy," take a moment to think about what you want to achieve. Are you aiming for steady dividend income, long-term growth, or a mix of both? Align your investments with your personal financial objectives and resist the urge to chase short-term market trends. Building wealth is a marathon, not a sprint. By focusing on your own goals, you'll be more likely to stay the course and see your investments grow over time.
Putting your plan into action
A tax refund can be more than just extra spending money; it can be the first step towards building lasting wealth. By choosing the right platform, starting small, and keeping your goals in focus, you can turn this year’s return into the first step towards your investment journey.
Compare share trading accounts
-
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.0%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
IG offers access to over 11,000 shares across the ASX, US and international markets, with no commission fees on trades. The platform supports extended trading hours on selected shares and provides 24-hour customer support. A 0.7% FX fee applies to international trades, with other charges potentially applying.
- Brokerage details
-
$0 commission on on all domestic shares and ETFs. Buy and sell international shares with no commission, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
$0 commission on ASX trades, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies to international trades.
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.0%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
$0 commission on ASX trades, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies to international trades.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
no
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
US, UK, Germany and Ireland international markets available.
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about IG share accountsGo to site
-
Share Investing
- Standard
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Brokerage details
-
$0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades up to $1,000
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
The greater of $11 or 0.10% for trades over $1,000
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
ANZ Cash Account
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about CMC Invest share accountsGo to site
-
Share Trading Account
- Small trade brokerage
-
$2.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.01%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Brokerage details
-
-
- Small trade brokerage
-
$2.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.01%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
1000 Qantas Points when you link your QFF account and make an eligible trade within 30 days of signing up. 25 Qantas Points per ASX-listed shares traded.
- Other restrictions
-
Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
Read reviews and learn more about Superhero share accountsGo to site
-
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.
- Brokerage details
-
ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- Special offers
-
Ongoing free access to real-time US market data. $0 brokerage fee for 30 days and up to 12 free US shares depending on amount deposited. T&Cs apply.
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
One account for multi markets with 24/7 in-app currency exchange (AUD/USD)
- Other restrictions
-
Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
Read reviews and learn more about moomoo share accountsGo to site
-
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
-
-
- Large trade brokerage
-
%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% FX fee applies.
- Brokerage details
-
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account
- Small trade brokerage
-
-
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% FX fee applies.
- Large trade brokerage
-
%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
$2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 1.5% FX fee applies.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
$5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity.
Read reviews and learn more about eToro share accountsGo to site
-
Tiger Account
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
-
0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades up to $10,000
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades over $10,000
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
no
- Special offers
-
New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Tiger Brokers share accountsGo to site
