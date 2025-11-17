I missed out on $310 in savings interest: avoid the mistakes I made and get a high interest savings account that works for you
Building a strong savings habit starts with knowing how to make your money work harder.
For years, I thought I was doing everything right. I had a “high interest” savings account and figured that meant I was winning – that my money was quietly growing in the background.
But when I finally looked at my bank statements, the truth hit. I was earning less than I had expected because I’d missed a few small, sneaky conditions over the course of the year. That mistake cost me hundreds of dollars in lost interest.
This guide breaks down what I learned about finding the real highest savings rates in Australia, decoding bonus conditions, and matching the right account to your saving style, all backed by Mozo’s latest data and insights.
Understanding high interest savings accounts
Let’s clear something up: the headline rate you see advertised isn’t always what you actually earn.
The biggest returns usually come from a mix of a base rate (the guaranteed minimum) and a bonus rate (earned only when you meet set conditions).
The golden rule? Focus on the total maximum rate but know that it often comes with strings attached.
Conditional vs unconditional vs introductory rates
Conditional (bonus rate)
This is where the best rates are. To earn them, you’ll need to meet conditions each month, such as depositing a minimum amount or avoiding withdrawals. Miss just one small target and you’ll only get the base rate for that month, which is typically much lower.
Unconditional (base rate only)
These are the set-and-forget options. You’ll earn the same rate regardless of how often you deposit or withdraw. The trade-off? The rate is usually lower than the total maximum rate on a conditional account.
Introductory (limited-time rate)
These accounts offer a higher rate for a short period – usually a few months – to attract new customers. Once the promo period ends, the rate reverts to the standard ongoing rate, which is often much lower. Ideal for short-term savers or rate chasers who don’t mind switching.
The day I realised I was losing money
When I first started hunting for a high interest savings account, I went straight for the biggest number. It was a conditional savings account offering a bonus interest rate of 5.00% p.a.
It came with three rules:
- Deposit at least $1,000 a month
- Make five eligible debit card purchases
- Grow your balance each month (excluding interest)
I opened the account with $5,000, deposited my $8,000 salary each month, and usually spent around $4,500 on rent, bills, shopping, car costs and nights out, meaning my balance grew by about $3,500 a month.
On paper, it seemed ideal. But here’s how it actually played out:
|Month
|Conditions met?
|Rate earned
|The cost
|
Jan - Mar
|Yes
|5.00% p.a.
|I was up!
|
April
|No – went on holiday, didn’t make 5 purchases
|0.05% p.a.
|Earned about $4 instead of $40
|
May - Aug
|Yes
|5.00% p.a.
|Balance kept growing
|
Sept
|No – withdrew $3,000 for a vet bill
|0.05% p.a.
|Missed out on bonus interest
|
Oct
|Yes
|5.00% p.a.
|Back on track
|
Nov
|No – didn’t grow my balance after buying Christmas gifts during Black Friday sales
|0.05% p.a.
|Missed out on bonus interest
|
Dec
|Yes
|5.00% p.a.
|Finished the year strong
After 12 months, my balance had grown to roughly $37,000, but because I only hit the bonus rate 9 out of 12 months, I earned just $941 in interest, giving an average return of around 4.50% p.a.
If I’d met the conditions every month, I could have earned closer to $1,250 in interest – almost $310 more – without any extra effort beyond sticking to the rules.
The ACCC’s Retail deposits inquiry final report found that headline bonus rates often come with strict conditions, and many savers miss out on the promised returns. In the first half of 2023, around 71 per cent of bonus interest accounts didn’t receive the bonus rate in any given month, meaning most customers earned only the base rate instead.
The lesson? The best savings account isn’t the one with the highest advertised rate – it’s the one whose conditions you can actually meet every single month.
Find your saving style
The secret to unlocking higher returns is picking an account that suits how you actually save. Choose the “catch” you can live with.
|Saving style
|Description
|What to look for
|
The disciplined saver
|Can deposit regularly and avoid withdrawals
|Highest conditional bonus rate
|
The set-and-forget saver
|Prefers to earn interest automatically without conditions
|Highest unconditional rate
|
The rate hopper
|Opens new accounts regularly to chase deals
|Best introductory rates
|
The young saver (under 35)
|Access to youth or under-35 accounts with easier rules
|Youth bonus rates
Where to stash your cash for maximum interest
Here’s where the best savings accounts currently sit, based on Mozo’s comparison data.
Leading conditional bonus savings accounts on Mozo
Always check the bonus conditions column carefully. That’s where the real cost of a “high” rate often hides.
|Bank
|Savings account
|Maximum rate
(p.a.)
|Maximum rate balance
|Base rate
(p.a.)
|Conditions
|ING
|Savings Maximiser
|4.80%
|$100,000
|0.05%
|Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
|MOVE Bank
|Growth Saver
|4.75%
|$25,000
|0.10%
|Minimum deposit of $200 and no withdrawals in the month.
|BCU Bank
|Boss Saver
|4.65%
|$100,000
|0.20%
|Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
|P&N Bank
|Savvy Saver
|4.65%
|$100,000
|0.20%
|Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N and Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
|Rabobank
|PremiumSaver
|4.65%
|$250,000
|0.60%
|Grow balance by at least $200 (excluding interest earned).
|source: mozo.com.au as at 17 November 2025, leading ongoing savings account rates, excluding age restricted accounts, at a balance of $10,000.
Leading unconditional savings accounts on Mozo
Watch for the introductory rate trap. Many high-rate offers are short-term deals that drop sharply after a few months.
|Bank
|Savings account
|Maximum rate
(p.a.)
|Rabobank
|High Interest Savings Account
|5% for 4 months, then 3.45%
|Bankwest
|Easy Saver
|4.80% for 4 months, then 4.00%
|Macquarie
|Savings Account
|4.60% for 4 months, then 4.25%
|Credit Union SA
|Netsave Account
|4.50% for 4 months, then 0.75%
|Regional Australia Bank
|Savings Account
|4.50% for 3 months, then 2.50%
|source: mozo.com.au as at 17 November 2025, leading savings account rates without conditions, including introductory rates, at a balance of $10,000.
Leading ongoing unconditional savings accounts
These accounts suit long-term savers who value simplicity and stable returns.
|Bank
|Savings account
|Maximum rate
(p.a.)
|AMP Bank GO
|Save
|4.25%
|Bank Orange
|Online Savings Account
|4.25%
|Heartland Bank
|MySavings Account
|4.25%
|Macquarie
|Savings Account
|4.25%
|Bank of Queensland
|Simple Saver Account
|4.05%
|source: mozo.com.au as at 17 November 2025, leading ongoing savings account rates without conditions, at a balance of $10,000.
Avoid the pitfalls: fees and fine print
Before switching, check for small details that can eat into your returns.
Account fees: Most high interest accounts are fee-free, but if your bonus rate depends on using a linked transaction account (like making five debit purchases), make sure that account doesn’t charge any fees.
Liquidity: Unlike term deposits, savings accounts are flexible. You can withdraw funds anytime. Just remember, withdrawing may mean forfeiting that month’s bonus interest.
Government guarantee: Deposits up to $250,000 per person, per authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) are protected under the Financial Claims Scheme. Some banks share the same ADI licence, meaning your total protection limit applies across all accounts under that licence, not per brand.
My personal 3-step savings plan
This is the approach I now use to maximise interest without the stress of missed conditions.
- Stop chasing the biggest number. Be honest with yourself. Can you really meet the bonus conditions every month? If not, pick the best rate that fits your real habits.
- Automate your success. Set up an automatic transfer to your high interest savings account on payday. Treat it like a bill – it’s the simplest way to stay consistent.
- Review your account monthly. At the start of each month, check your statement to confirm you earned the full rate. If you didn’t, it might be time to switch.
Finding the best savings account isn’t about chasing the highest number on paper, it’s about consistency. The real winners are those who understand their saving habits, meet the conditions without stress, and let compound interest quietly do the heavy lifting.
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance to earn interest
- Instant set up and zero monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank GO savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.80
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly spend requirements
- No minimum balance
- No monthly deposit or withdrawal required
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.60% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 2.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus variable rate is available for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.80% p.a.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 10 Oct 2025 and 21 Nov 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 30 Nov 2025.
-
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.80
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly spend requirements
- No minimum balance
- No monthly deposit or withdrawal required
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.60% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 2.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus variable rate is available for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.80% p.a.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Smart Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
- Open up to five accounts
- No monthly fees or minimum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $100 and no withdrawals in the month, for bonus rate on balances up to $250,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Power Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.35% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $100 deposited into account, and no withdrawals made.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance to earn interest
- Instant set up and zero monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank GO savings accountsGo to site
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Hi Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest for the first four months
- No Minimum balance required
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
Get product update alerts
We’ll keep an eye on rates, fees, and product updates and send you an email as soon as we see a change. Notify me for changes on:
You're all set!
We’ll keep you in the loop and email you as soon as there are any product changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.