What will savings rates be like in 2026?
As Australia approaches 2026, the outlook for savings rates is marked by an expectation of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). After a period of aggressive hikes from 2022 to mid-2025 to combat inflation, and a series of cuts beginning in early 2025, the RBA's focus is shifting toward supporting economic growth. This is a contrast to the high-yield environment savers enjoyed in 2024 and early 2025.
Key factors influencing savings rates in 2026
- RBA cash rate cuts. The most significant factor for savings rates is the RBA's cash rate. The Big Four banks are predicting the cash rate to fall to around 3.10% to 3.35% by early 2026, while Westpac suggests the cash rate will bottom out at 2.85% by mid-2026. This would follow a series of small, incremental cuts (likely 0.25%) that began in February 2025.
- Inflation and economic growth. The RBA's primary goal is to return inflation to its target range of 2-3%. Recent data shows that this goal has been met, with the latest quarterly inflation figures revealing a sharp decrease to 2.1%. This places headline inflation at the very bottom of the RBA's target range. While this is a positive development, economic forecasts from KPMG and Ai Group suggest that despite easing inflation, economic growth is still slightly weaker than desired. GDP growth is only expected to pick up modestly to 2.25% in 2025/26, with household consumption also recovering slowly. This combination of low inflation and sluggish growth provides a strong justification for the RBA to continue easing monetary policy, likely through further cash rate cuts, to stimulate the economy.
- The job market. Unemployment is expected to rise slightly, with the Treasury forecasting it to reach 4.5% during the 2025/26 financial year. A softening labor market could be a key trigger for the RBA to lower rates to stimulate the economy and prevent a sharper downturn.
Possible scenarios for savers in 2026
- Scenario 1: gradual rate cuts. Most likely, the RBA will continue to cut rates incrementally throughout 2026. Savings rates would fall in line with these cuts, but likely not as sharply. Savers will see a decrease in returns, but high-interest savings accounts from challenger banks and smaller institutions may continue to offer more competitive rates for a time.
- Scenario 2: an extended pause. If inflation proves stickier than expected or the economy shows unexpected resilience, the RBA could pause its rate-cutting cycle in 2026. In this case, savings rates would stabilise at their new, lower levels.
- Scenario 3: rate hikes. This is the least probable scenario. Only a significant and unexpected resurgence of inflation would lead the RBA to consider raising rates again, which is not currently supported by major economic forecasts.
The most probable outcome for 2026 is that savings rates will continue their downward trajectory as the RBA works to support the economy. Savers should be prepared for a lower-return environment compared to the previous two years.
What can savers do right now?
- Regularly reviewing and comparing savings accounts can help secure the best available rates as the market shifts.
- Savers might consider locking in higher rates now with term deposits before further cuts take effect, using term deposit laddering to balance access and returns.
- It’s important to maintain an emergency fund in easy-access accounts to ensure liquidity even when rates are low.
- Keep an eye on inflation and RBA updates to adjust savings strategies as needed.
- For those seeking higher returns, exploring alternative investment options beyond traditional savings accounts, such as investing in ETFs or shares, may be worthwhile.
-
Promoted
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Sign up with MOZO20 to score $20 after 5 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days. See terms link on ubank’s app store
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts. Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.95
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.35% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.25% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.95% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Sign up with MOZO20 to score $20 after 5 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days. See terms link on ubank’s app store
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts. Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.95
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.35% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.25% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.95% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Life
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.