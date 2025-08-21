AI trading in Australia: 5 lessons investors can’t ignore in 2025
The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise online share trading is no longer a distant vision – it's here. Australian investors, from DIY traders to those working with financial advisors, are already using AI tools to gain an edge. However, the path to AI-powered profits is fraught with risks.
Experts from leading financial bodies and industry publications offer a clear consensus: AI is a powerful tool, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Here are five crucial lessons for every Australian looking to integrate AI into their trading strategy.
1. AI is an assistant, not an expert
The Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) characterises AI as an "enthusiastic but inexperienced intern." It can swiftly summarise complex financial reports and find key data points, but it cannot make informed, final decisions. The ASA warns that the risk of "hallucinations", where AI generates false information, is real. Your human judgement and experience remain the most valuable assets in your portfolio.
2. Always verify the data
The old trading adage, "trust but verify," is more critical than ever with AI. As the ASA and other sources point out, AI's output should always be cross-checked against official, trusted sources like company reports and regulatory filings. Goldman Sachs Asset Management notes that while AI can process vast amounts of unstructured data (like sentiment from earnings calls), the success of these insights still depends on the quality of the data and the human expertise to interpret it.
3. Beware of the 'governance gap'
Australia’s top regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has identified a significant "governance gap" in the financial services sector. Firms are adopting AI faster than they are updating their risk and compliance frameworks. For individual investors, this means being cautious about products and platforms that promise guaranteed returns via AI. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has also raised concerns about AI's potential to amplify risks and create "herd behaviour" in the market.
4. AI can uncover the unseen
While caution is paramount, the opportunities are immense. Investopedia highlights that AI's ability to analyse vast amounts of both structured (price data) and unstructured (news, social media) data can reveal subtle correlations and market patterns that a human could never find on their own. This can lead to better-informed stock selection and more dynamic portfolio management.
5. Don't fall for the hype
As with any major technological shift, scammers are quick to exploit the trend. Investopedia specifically warns against fraudulent schemes that promise outsized, guaranteed returns through a "proprietary AI trading system." For now, AI is a tool to enhance your existing strategy, not to replace it entirely. The real competitive advantage lies not in owning the tool, but in how you intelligently and cautiously apply it.
The human advantage: choosing your platform wisely
Ultimately, AI is just one part of a comprehensive trading strategy. The human element – your research, decisions, and choice of platform – should be the primary factor guiding your actions. When you're ready to put your lessons into practice and choose the right partner for your investment journey, it's essential to compare your options.
You can explore and compare some of Australia's top platforms to find the best fit for your needs by checking out the best online share trading platforms in Mozo’s database.
Compare online share trading platforms below
-
Share Investing
- Standard
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Brokerage details
-
$0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades up to $1,000
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
The greater of $11 or 0.10% for trades over $1,000
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
ANZ Cash Account
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about CMC Invest share accountsGo to site
-
Share Trading Account
- Small trade brokerage
-
$2.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.01%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Brokerage details
-
-
- Small trade brokerage
-
$2.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.01%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
Flat $2 fee brokerage on trades up to $20,000 for all Aussie shares, $10 minimum per trade. US$2 for US share trades up to US$20,000, US$10 minimum. 0.01% for trades larger than $20,000.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
1000 Qantas Points when you link your QFF account and make an eligible trade within 30 days of signing up. 25 Qantas Points per ASX-listed shares traded.
- Other restrictions
-
Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
Read reviews and learn more about Superhero share accountsGo to site
-
Share Trading
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.0%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
IG offers access to over 11,000 shares across the ASX, US and international markets, with no commission fees on trades. The platform supports extended trading hours on selected shares and provides 24-hour customer support. A 0.7% FX fee applies to international trades, with other charges potentially applying.
- Brokerage details
-
$0 commission on on all domestic shares and ETFs. Buy and sell international shares with no commission, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
$0 commission on ASX trades, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies to international trades.
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.0%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
$0 commission on ASX trades, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies to international trades.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
no
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
US, UK, Germany and Ireland international markets available.
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about IG share accountsGo to site
-
Tiger Account
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
-
0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$3.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades up to $10,000
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.03%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades over $10,000
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
no
- Special offers
-
New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Tiger Brokers share accountsGo to site
