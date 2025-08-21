AI trading in Australia: 5 lessons investors can’t ignore in 2025

The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise online share trading is no longer a distant vision – it's here. Australian investors, from DIY traders to those working with financial advisors, are already using AI tools to gain an edge. However, the path to AI-powered profits is fraught with risks.

Experts from leading financial bodies and industry publications offer a clear consensus: AI is a powerful tool, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Here are five crucial lessons for every Australian looking to integrate AI into their trading strategy.

1. AI is an assistant, not an expert

The Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) characterises AI as an "enthusiastic but inexperienced intern." It can swiftly summarise complex financial reports and find key data points, but it cannot make informed, final decisions. The ASA warns that the risk of "hallucinations", where AI generates false information, is real. Your human judgement and experience remain the most valuable assets in your portfolio.

2. Always verify the data

The old trading adage, "trust but verify," is more critical than ever with AI. As the ASA and other sources point out, AI's output should always be cross-checked against official, trusted sources like company reports and regulatory filings. Goldman Sachs Asset Management notes that while AI can process vast amounts of unstructured data (like sentiment from earnings calls), the success of these insights still depends on the quality of the data and the human expertise to interpret it.