Best CHESS-sponsored brokers
If you prefer having your shares registered directly in your name for added security, you’ll want a broker that offers CHESS sponsorship.
To make things easy, we’ve highlighted some top share trading platforms from the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards, each offering CHESS ownership and a whole lot more.
Best CHESS-sponsored broker for casual ETF investors
Multiple providers took out wins in the Casual ETF Investor categories at the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards including EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo Invested, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers, and Webull.
Here’s what some of these accounts are offering:
Tiger Account
- CHESS-sponsored shares
- Trade Australian shares and ETFs from $3.00 brokerage per order
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award^ winner for "Casual ETF Investor"
Tiger Brokers offer an accessible trading platform with low fees for both ASX and US markets. New users can benefit from a special Mozo offer including 4x zero brokerage trades (with caps of 2 USD for US stocks, 3 AUD for Australian stocks, and 3 USD for US options) plus zero FX fees when exchanging up to AUD $2,000 monthly between AUD and USD with your first deposit.
The platform is particularly well-suited for casual ETF investors, as recognised by its 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award. New users can also receive AUD $60 in cash vouchers by making an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD $2,000 within 7 days of their first deposit.
Remember that trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to promotional offers. For complete details on fees and promotions, visit the Tiger Brokers website.
Tiger Brokers also took out an award in the Casual ASX Investor category
Best CHESS-sponsored broker for active investors
CMC Invest has built a strong reputation with its competitive costs and powerful trading tools. Active investors looking for frequent short-term trading opportunities will appreciate why it was the only winner of the Active Trader award in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards.
Let’s have a closer look:
Before you make up your mind, compare online share trading platforms and keep an eye out for brokerage fees, special offers, and more, or have a look at the featured brokers below.
Share account comparisons on Mozo
Share Investing
Standard
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$0.00$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).Details
Share Investing
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- ANZ Cash Account
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.Details
Share Trading
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- Ongoing free access to real-time US market data.
- Brokerage details
- ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
Tiger Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.Details
Tiger Account
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
- 0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- no
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee-$0.00
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.Details
Share Trading
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- $5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity.
