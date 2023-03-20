Best CHESS-sponsored brokers

An analyst looks at stock market data on a screen that is reflected in her reading glasses. Image features a Mozo Experts Choice Awards badge

If you prefer having your shares registered directly in your name for added security, you’ll want a broker that offers CHESS sponsorship.

To make things easy, we’ve highlighted some top share trading platforms from the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards, each offering CHESS ownership and a whole lot more.

Best CHESS-sponsored broker for casual ETF investors

Multiple providers took out wins in the Casual ETF Investor categories at the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards including EasyEquities, moomoo, Saxo Invested, Stake, Superhero, Tiger Brokers, and Webull.

Here’s what some of these accounts are offering:

Moomoo share trading account
  • CHESS-sponsored shares
  • No monthly account-keeping fees (other fees may apply)
  • Trade Australian shares and ETFs starting at $3 brokerage per order
  • Access to US shares and ETFs starting at US$0.99 brokerage per order (other fees apply)
  • Multiple 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner

Moomoo offers a robust trading platform with affordable fees for both ASX and US stocks. In Australia, trades start at A$3 or 0.03% of the order value, whichever is higher. For US stocks, there’s a flat fee of US$0.99 per trade.

Moomoo also has a great mobile share trading app, packed with plenty of useful features for beginners and smart data tools for those who know what they’re looking for. It’s perfect for those wanting global market access and real-time data, and keeps you updated with news from Bloomberg, Dow Jones, Benzinga and more. 

Keep in mind that purchasing shares from foreign exchanges with AUD involves a foreign exchange fee, which is included in the exchange rate. Be sure to review the full Financial Services Guide for more details.

For 2025’s Mozo Expert’s Choice Awards, Moomoo also took out awards in Australia's Best Online Share Trading, Casual ASX Investor, Casual US Investor, and Regular Investor categories.

Tiger Account
  • CHESS-sponsored shares
  • Trade Australian shares and ETFs from $3.00 brokerage per order
  • 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award^ winner for "Casual ETF Investor"

Tiger Brokers offer an accessible trading platform with low fees for both ASX and US markets. New users can benefit from a special Mozo offer including 4x zero brokerage trades (with caps of 2 USD for US stocks, 3 AUD for Australian stocks, and 3 USD for US options) plus zero FX fees when exchanging up to AUD $2,000 monthly between AUD and USD with your first deposit.

The platform is particularly well-suited for casual ETF investors, as recognised by its 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award. New users can also receive AUD $60 in cash vouchers by making an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD $2,000 within 7 days of their first deposit.

Remember that trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to promotional offers. For complete details on fees and promotions, visit the Tiger Brokers website.

Tiger Brokers also took out an award in the Casual ASX Investor category

Best CHESS-sponsored broker for active investors

CMC Invest has built a strong reputation with its competitive costs and powerful trading tools. Active investors looking for frequent short-term trading opportunities will appreciate why it was the only winner of the Active Trader award in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards.

Let’s have a closer look:

Share Investing (Standard)
  • CHESS-sponsored shares
  • $11 or 0.10% brokerage fee on trades over $1,000 (whichever is higher)
  • $0 brokerage on first buy order up to $1,000 (limited to one stock per trading day)
  • Easy access to 15 international markets
  • Multiple 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner

CMC Invest is highly regarded among active traders for its dynamic trading tools and competitive cost structure. They have a straightforward pricing model: $11 or 0.10% on Australian trades over $1,000. Plus, they throw in your first trade each day for free up to a $1,000 cap, limited to one stock per day.

CMC Markets also stands out for its wealth of educational support through guides and resources, including articles, ebooks, podcasts and videos.

Ideal for active traders looking for a robust platform with extensive market access, CMC Invest also offers insights from industry leaders and up-to-the-minute global market data.

For Mozo Expert’s Choice Awards, CMC Invest took out additional awards in Regular Investor and Highly Commended Online Share Trading

Before you make up your mind, compare online share trading platforms and keep an eye out for brokerage fees, special offers, and more, or have a look at the featured brokers below.

Share account comparisons on Mozo

    CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).

    Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.

    Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.

    6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world's leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.

Compare online brokers