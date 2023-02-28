7 great share trading platforms for mobile in 2025
Plenty of online share trading platforms offer mobile apps these days, meaning it’s now possible to trade, check your positions, and research your next move from virtually anywhere.
But having the right platform for you in the palm of your hand is crucial.
You’ll want to make sure your mobile share trading platform comes with intuitive features and a good user experience that fits your needs, without limiting your trading experience.
While some of us just want the basic investing features, others want the full suite.
So, to help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve broken up some great share trading apps into the following categories:
- 1. Mobile share trading app with (almost) everything
- 2. Mobile share trading app with smarter data
- 3. Mobile share trading app for beginners
- 4. Mobile share trading app for social investors
- 5. Mobile share trading app for minimalists
- 6. Mobile share trading app for experienced investors
- 7. Mobile share trading app with a focus on passive investing
1. Mobile share trading app with (almost) everything
Read the CMC Markets Share Investing (Standard) review on Mozo for more information about the platform.
The CMC Markets Invest app packs a wide array of features into a user-friendly interface. Chances are, if they don't have a feature, your user-feedback could contribute to its integration (judging by the user reviews of the app on the App Store and Google Play Store).
The app also integrates reports and recommendations from investment research firm, Morningstar, lets you set up stock watchlists, and includes advanced charting and analytics capabilities.
CMC Markets share trading app features
- Create watchlists
- Access Morningstar research and analysis
- Invest in Australian and international stocks and ETFs in the same place
- Sort companies by their ESG risk ratings
- Trade on the US market 4 hours before open and after close
- Advanced interactive charting features and analytics tools
- Access to company financial data, e.g. income, balance, sheets, and cash flow statements.
Download CMC Markets' share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).
2. Mobile share trading app with smarter data
Read the moomoo Share Trading review on Mozo for more information about the platform.
The Moomoo mobile share trading app comes equipped with a suite of professional tools that beginners and seasoned traders alike may find useful. Plus, it all comes packaged in an intuitive interface.
Moomoo‘s app provides share traders with real-time data, analytical tools, news and research, and a community of over 21 million users worldwide to interact with.
One of the major draws for beginners might be the in-app library of over 1,200 investment courses and tutorials, which can give you a leg-up if you aren't sure where to begin.
Moomoo share trading app features
- Key into market insights with over 100 technical indicators and 38 charts
- In-app library of over 1,200 investment courses and tutorials
- Volume-weighted average price charts (VWAP)
- Pre and post-market data
- Custom screeners and watchlists
- AI-driven tools, alerts and notifications on market movers
- Access trading and quotes when the market is closed with extended trading hours
- Free Level 2 US market data (T&Cs apply)
- Earnings calendar
- Analyst ratings
- ASX-related financial news
- Discuss, share with, and get inspiration from a community of over 21 million investors.
Download the Moomoo share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).
3. Mobile share trading app for beginners
Tiger Brokers Tiger Account
- US$100,000 demo account for practising US share trading
- Active community of investors, 24/7 news feed, investing tutorials and how-to guides
- Standard brokerage fee of A$3.00 or 0.03% of trade value (Whichever value is greater, other fees may apply)
- CHESS-sponsorship available
- 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner
- Additional costs beyond standard brokerage fees for HK or US shares
Tiger Brokers provides an online platform for investors who want to keep their brokerage costs to a minimum.
It offers a brokerage fee of A$3.00 per order or 0.03% of the trade value, whichever value is greater. This fee applies for ASX stocks and ETFs, though note that other brokerage fees apply for HK or US shares.
In terms of features, Tiger Brokers offers its users access to market data, charting tools, analytics, and an auto-invest feature, all of which can be accessed via the iOS or Android apps on your smartphone.
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4 free trades (brokerage waived up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Best Casual ASX Trader^
Read the Tiger Account review on Mozo for more information about the platform.
Tiger Brokers’ Tiger Trade app is quite feature-rich for a mobile share trading platform. As a result, the comparatively busy nature of the interface may not be to everyone’s taste. However, the home page is highly customisable, so you can have as much or as little as you like on it.
Aside from its customisability, the Tiger Trade app also has a social aspect where users can discuss stocks and market movements with the wider Tiger Brokers community. This communal aspect can be useful for beginners, as you can ask questions and find out what other share traders are saying about certain stocks.
Perhaps the most useful feature of the Tiger Trade mobile platform is the US$100,000 demo account. It’s not real money, so you won’t actually lose your hard-earned cash or gain anything from successful trades (except maybe some tangible experience).
Tiger Trade share trading app features
- Demo account for a risk-free trading experience
- Watch Tiger Trade Academy video courses to get up to speed
- Community of share traders looking to discuss companies, stocks and market movements
- Livestreams from investment professionals
- Customisable homepage with a range of features
- Watchlist to track stocks you’re interested in
- Set up an auto-invest plan for your favourite stocks
- Access reports and analysis on stocks in your portfolio
- Stock screeners.
Download the Tiger Trade app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).
4. Mobile share trading app for social investors
Read the eToro Share Trading review on Mozo for more information about the platform.
eToro is a social investing platform that’s open for both novice and experienced retail investors. This means that you won’t have to jump over to Twitter/X to talk about share trading – in fact, eToro has investors from over 140 countries so you can trade and discuss. You can also follow top performing traders and copy their trades if you’re not sure where to begin.
Plus, eToro has this neat feature called Smart Portfolios where you can invest in ready made portfolios. You’ll get to choose from a range of themes including ESG (environmental, social, governance), tech, utilities, real estate, and even a Warren Buffet style portfolio.
eToro Share Trading app features
- Invest in shares, ETFs, and crypto
- Technical analysis tools
- Free $100,000 demo account
- One click trades
- Stop loss and take profit
- Social trading
- Ready made smart portfolios
Download the eToro app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android)
5. Mobile share trading app for minimalists
Stake brings a very sleek and minimalistic look to its mobile share trading platform. The screen doesn’t feel busy, allowing you to focus on what’s there. But don’t be fooled by its simplicity. There are still plenty of features that put ease of use first.
However, those that want access to even more detailed information, charts, and data might not be as satisfied with the Stake app.
That being said, Stake recently launched a web platform to complement its mobile offering, which includes charting, portfolio management, and stock research tools.
Stake mobile app features
- See a real-time countdown to when the market closes
- Switch between ASX and Wall St stocks at the tap of a button
- See your total and daily equities, available funds, pending orders, and holdings all in one neat place
- Set up multiple custom watchlists that display daily price movements and share prices at a glance
- View information about the markets, including the biggest movers, the most up, and the most down stocks
- Access to announcements and reports from a range of companies
- Read articles written by the Stake team from the app.
Download Stake’s share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).
6. Mobile share trading app for experienced investors
The CommSec Mobile share trading app gives you a comprehensive range of tools for managing your stocks and portfolio in real-time, accessing price history charts and detailed stock information, live market data and news, and custom watchlists with alerts.
They’ve managed to pack a lot into the app for such a small screen size. Beginner investors may feel a steeper learning curve due to how much information is on the screen at once. Conversely, experienced traders may view that as a bonus.
Stay informed with market news and videos from the CommSec media team, see the latest market movers, and view dividend and market announcements all within the CommSec Mobile app.
A key feature that may tide Apple fans over is the ability to view and receive live alerts on share prices through the Apple Watch.
Note: The App Store (iOS) version of the app has far more positive reviews than the Play Store (Android) version of the app. So, this mobile share trading platform may be better suited to Apple iPhone and iPad users.
CommSec Mobile share trading app features
- Place trades on the go with your iPhone or iPad
- Custom watchlists
- Receive alerts for watchlisted stocks
- Access live market and share price data
- Read or watch the latest market news from the CommSec media team in the app
- Access market price and individual share price charts
- International market research
- Set up a PIN, fingerprint login, or facial-recognition login for security
- View your watchlists from your phone’s notification centre (when available)
- Leverage your Apple Watch (iOS) connectivity to stay up-to-date with watchlisted stocks.
Download the CommSec Mobile app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Not to be confused with the CommSec Pocket app.
7. Mobile share trading app with a focus on passive investing
Pearler says its share trading platform is catered more towards long-term investors that want to build their wealth over time. With the addition of auto-investing plans (so you can set and forget your investments or take advantage of dollar-cost averaging), the app also has the ability to help you track custom financial goals.
There is also a communal aspect to the Pearler mobile share trading platform, where you can follow ‘finfluencers’ for inspiration on your way to financial independence.
Pearler share trading app features
- Invest in shares, LICs and ETFs
- Choose a template portfolio to invest in, or pick your own stocks
- Auto invest feature with weekly, fortnightly and monthly scheduling options
- Track financial goals
- Follow influencers from the Pearler community to learn and shape your investing journey.
Download the Pearler app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Not to be confused with the CommSec Pocket app.
While these share trading apps are great, make sure you also consider the fees associated with trading. It’s not always about what’s on the surface. So, making sure the actual platform is right for your needs is paramount. Check out the best share trading platforms to find some 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Share Trading Award winners, or compare share trading accounts in the Mozo database below.
Share account comparisons on Mozo
- Loading SVG...
Share Investing
Standard
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$0.00$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).Details
Share Investing
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- ANZ Cash Account
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
- Loading SVG...
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply. Earn up to 6.8% p.a. introductory rate for 30 days, applicable to up to AU$80,000 on uninvested cash, and get 10 free stocks with eligible deposits (T&Cs apply)Details
Share Trading
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply. Earn up to 6.8% p.a. introductory rate for 30 days, applicable to up to AU$80,000 on uninvested cash, and get 10 free stocks with eligible deposits (T&Cs apply)
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- Ongoing free access to real-time US market data.
- Brokerage details
- ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
Tiger Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.Details
Tiger Account
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
- 0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- no
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee-$0.00
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.Details
Share Trading
6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- $5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.