7 great share trading platforms for mobile in 2025

Plenty of online share trading platforms offer mobile apps these days, meaning it’s now possible to trade, check your positions, and research your next move from virtually anywhere. But having the right platform for you in the palm of your hand is crucial. You’ll want to make sure your mobile share trading platform comes with intuitive features and a good user experience that fits your needs, without limiting your trading experience. While some of us just want the basic investing features, others want the full suite. So, to help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve broken up some great share trading apps into the following categories:

1. Mobile share trading app with (almost) everything

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. Mozo does not compare the entire market. Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as 'Promoted' at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. CMC Markets Share Investing $11 or 0.10% brokerage fee on trades over $1,000 (whichever is higher)

$11 or 0.10% brokerage fee on trades over $1,000 (whichever is higher) $0 brokerage on first buy order up to $1,000 (limited to one stock per trading day)

$0 brokerage on first buy order up to $1,000 (limited to one stock per trading day) Easy access to 15 international markets

Easy access to 15 international markets Multiple 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner

Multiple 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ winner Mozo Share Trading Platform of the Year (Pro)^

Mozo Share Trading Platform of the Year (Pro)^

Trades made over the phone incur minimum $59.95 brokerage fee Go to site CMC Markets offers a comprehensive service that will appeal to beginner and more experienced traders alike. You’ll be charged $11 or 0.10% on trades (whichever is higher), and $0 on your first buy order each day up to $1,000 (this is limited to one stock per day). CMC Markets picked up awards in both the Regular and Active Trader categories and was also named our Share Trading Platform of the Year (Pro)^ for the second year running.

Read the CMC Markets Share Investing (Standard) review on Mozo for more information about the platform. The CMC Markets Invest app packs a wide array of features into a user-friendly interface. Chances are, if they don't have a feature, your user-feedback could contribute to its integration (judging by the user reviews of the app on the App Store and Google Play Store). The app also integrates reports and recommendations from investment research firm, Morningstar, lets you set up stock watchlists, and includes advanced charting and analytics capabilities. CMC Markets share trading app features Create watchlists

Access Morningstar research and analysis

Invest in Australian and international stocks and ETFs in the same place

Sort companies by their ESG risk ratings

Trade on the US market 4 hours before open and after close

Advanced interactive charting features and analytics tools

Access to company financial data, e.g. income, balance, sheets, and cash flow statements. Download CMC Markets' share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

2. Mobile share trading app with smarter data

No monthly account-keeping fees (other fees may apply) Trade Australian shares and ETFs starting at $3 brokerage per order

Trade Australian shares and ETFs starting at $3 brokerage per order Access to US shares and ETFs starting at US$0.99 brokerage per order (other fees apply)

Access to US shares and ETFs starting at US$0.99 brokerage per order (other fees apply) CHESS-sponsored holdings now available Go to site The Moomoo share trading platform offers customers access to ASX and US stocks, including ETFs. You can trade Australian shares and ETFs with Moomoo starting at A$3 or 0.03% (whichever is larger) per order. Trading US shares and ETFs will cost you US$0.99 per order, while US options starts at US$0.5 per contract (there are a range of other fees so be sure to check the full FSG). Other pass-through fees and FX costs not included. Trading with Moomoo also gives users access to real-time global market data and analysis tools, so you can stay up-to-date and informed when trading. Through Moomoo, investors can also stay in the loop with news from Bloomberg, Dow Jones, Benzinga and other sources. For more offers from this provider, head over to the moomoo Share Trading review.

Read the moomoo Share Trading review on Mozo for more information about the platform. The Moomoo mobile share trading app comes equipped with a suite of professional tools that beginners and seasoned traders alike may find useful. Plus, it all comes packaged in an intuitive interface. Moomoo‘s app provides share traders with real-time data, analytical tools, news and research, and a community of over 21 million users worldwide to interact with. One of the major draws for beginners might be the in-app library of over 1,200 investment courses and tutorials, which can give you a leg-up if you aren't sure where to begin. Moomoo share trading app features Key into market insights with over 100 technical indicators and 38 charts

In-app library of over 1,200 investment courses and tutorials

Volume-weighted average price charts (VWAP)

Pre and post-market data

Custom screeners and watchlists

AI-driven tools, alerts and notifications on market movers

Access trading and quotes when the market is closed with extended trading hours

Free Level 2 US market data (T&Cs apply)

Earnings calendar

Analyst ratings

ASX-related financial news

Discuss, share with, and get inspiration from a community of over 21 million investors. Download the Moomoo share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

3. Mobile share trading app for beginners

US$100,000 demo account for practising US share trading Active community of investors, 24/7 news feed, investing tutorials and how-to guides

Active community of investors, 24/7 news feed, investing tutorials and how-to guides Standard brokerage fee of A$3.00 or 0.03% of trade value (Whichever value is greater, other fees may apply)

Standard brokerage fee of A$3.00 or 0.03% of trade value (Whichever value is greater, other fees may apply) CHESS-sponsorship available

CHESS-sponsorship available 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

Additional costs beyond standard brokerage fees for HK or US shares Go to site Tiger Brokers provides an online platform for investors who want to keep their brokerage costs to a minimum. It offers a brokerage fee of A$3.00 per order or 0.03% of the trade value, whichever value is greater. This fee applies for ASX stocks and ETFs, though note that other brokerage fees apply for HK or US shares. In terms of features, Tiger Brokers offers its users access to market data, charting tools, analytics, and an auto-invest feature, all of which can be accessed via the iOS or Android apps on your smartphone. Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4 free trades (brokerage waived up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website. 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Best Casual ASX Trader^

Read the Tiger Account review on Mozo for more information about the platform. Tiger Brokers’ Tiger Trade app is quite feature-rich for a mobile share trading platform. As a result, the comparatively busy nature of the interface may not be to everyone’s taste. However, the home page is highly customisable, so you can have as much or as little as you like on it. Aside from its customisability, the Tiger Trade app also has a social aspect where users can discuss stocks and market movements with the wider Tiger Brokers community. This communal aspect can be useful for beginners, as you can ask questions and find out what other share traders are saying about certain stocks. Perhaps the most useful feature of the Tiger Trade mobile platform is the US$100,000 demo account. It’s not real money, so you won’t actually lose your hard-earned cash or gain anything from successful trades (except maybe some tangible experience). Tiger Trade share trading app features Demo account for a risk-free trading experience

Watch Tiger Trade Academy video courses to get up to speed

Community of share traders looking to discuss companies, stocks and market movements

Livestreams from investment professionals

Customisable homepage with a range of features

Watchlist to track stocks you’re interested in

Set up an auto-invest plan for your favourite stocks

Access reports and analysis on stocks in your portfolio

Stock screeners. Download the Tiger Trade app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

4. Mobile share trading app for social investors

US$2 applies to all ASX trades from 11 August 2024 (other fees may apply) Over 4,500 stocks (including 120 Australian shares) from 20 different exchanges

Over 4,500 stocks (including 120 Australian shares) from 20 different exchanges Ready made, thematic investment strategies with Smart Portfolios

Ready made, thematic investment strategies with Smart Portfolios Follow popular investors and their trades with CopyTrader

Follow popular investors and their trades with CopyTrader

Non-CHESS sponsored shares (funds held with JP Morgan Chase and Co. )

Non-CHESS sponsored shares (funds held with JP Morgan Chase and Co. ) $10 monthly inactivity fee for accounts with over 12 months of no login activity Find out more With plenty of features for novices and pros alike, eToro is a comprehensive platform worth looking into. With an eToro share trading account, you’ll pay zero monthly account-keeping fees as long as you actively login regularly within a 12 month period. When trading shares, you’ll pay a US$2 brokerage fee (other fees may apply). Keep in mind that you will have to pay fees when depositing and withdrawing in currencies other than USD. Crypto investors may also pay a 1% fee on all transactions. eToro gives you access to over 3,000 financial assets including shares, ETFs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. You’ll also find that you can get access to both the Australian and US stock markets, which can be helpful if you’re planning to invest locally or abroad. Mozo readers that open a new account with eToro get a US$10 bonus when buying US$100 in ASX shares (T&Cs apply). Just make sure you click the Go To Site button at the top of this page to redeem it.

Read the eToro Share Trading review on Mozo for more information about the platform. eToro is a social investing platform that’s open for both novice and experienced retail investors. This means that you won’t have to jump over to Twitter/X to talk about share trading – in fact, eToro has investors from over 140 countries so you can trade and discuss. You can also follow top performing traders and copy their trades if you’re not sure where to begin. Plus, eToro has this neat feature called Smart Portfolios where you can invest in ready made portfolios. You’ll get to choose from a range of themes including ESG (environmental, social, governance), tech, utilities, real estate, and even a Warren Buffet style portfolio. eToro Share Trading app features Invest in shares, ETFs, and crypto

Technical analysis tools

Free $100,000 demo account

One click trades

Stop loss and take profit

Social trading

Ready made smart portfolios Download the eToro app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android)

5. Mobile share trading app for minimalists

$3 flat brokerage on ASX trades (up to $30,000) CHESS-sponsored shares

CHESS-sponsored shares Trade over 2,500 ASX stocks and ETFs

Trade over 2,500 ASX stocks and ETFs 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

2023 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

No live data Find out more Best known for providing low-cost access to US markets, online share trading platform Stake is also an option for investors looking to buy and sell Australian stocks with its ASX Share Trading option. With brokerage set at just A$3 per trade (for trade values up to $30,000), Stake could be a platform worth exploring for investors looking to reduce their costs as much as possible. What's more, Stake impressed our team enough to be named Share Trading Platform of the Year (Casual) in the 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Awards.

Stake brings a very sleek and minimalistic look to its mobile share trading platform. The screen doesn’t feel busy, allowing you to focus on what’s there. But don’t be fooled by its simplicity. There are still plenty of features that put ease of use first. However, those that want access to even more detailed information, charts, and data might not be as satisfied with the Stake app. That being said, Stake recently launched a web platform to complement its mobile offering, which includes charting, portfolio management, and stock research tools. Stake mobile app features See a real-time countdown to when the market closes

Switch between ASX and Wall St stocks at the tap of a button

See your total and daily equities, available funds, pending orders, and holdings all in one neat place

Set up multiple custom watchlists that display daily price movements and share prices at a glance

View information about the markets, including the biggest movers, the most up, and the most down stocks

Access to announcements and reports from a range of companies

Read articles written by the Stake team from the app. Download Stake’s share trading app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

6. Mobile share trading app for experienced investors

Access to major global share markets Live data

Live data Trade Australian shares, international shares, options, warrants, CFDs, managed funds, and ETFs

Trade Australian shares, international shares, options, warrants, CFDs, managed funds, and ETFs Comprehensive reports, insights, and analysis

Comprehensive reports, insights, and analysis 2022 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

2022 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner

High brokerage fees

High brokerage fees Brokerage fee discount for linking a CommSec Cash Account/CDIA Find out more The CommSec Share Trading Account is a premium platform tailored towards experienced retail investors. With access to major global stock exchanges, up-to-the-minute live data, exclusive reports, insights, analysis, stock news, watchlists and alerts, and more, a CommSec Share Trading account is a comprehensive tool for the modern investor. However, you do pay a premium for the service. Brokerage rates vary depending on whether you settle your trades through a CommSec Cash Account (Commonwealth Direct Investment Account) or through an external account. Brokerage for those who settle through CommSec's preferred account starts at $5 per trade (for trades up to $1,000) and goes up to 0.12% of the trade value (for trades over $25,000). If you prefer to serttle to a bank account of your choice, trades start at $29.95 (for trades up to $9,999.99) and go up to 0.31% of the trade value (for trades over $10,000). Other fees also apply, but there are no monthly account keeping fees for your CommSec Share Trading account.

The CommSec Mobile share trading app gives you a comprehensive range of tools for managing your stocks and portfolio in real-time, accessing price history charts and detailed stock information, live market data and news, and custom watchlists with alerts. They’ve managed to pack a lot into the app for such a small screen size. Beginner investors may feel a steeper learning curve due to how much information is on the screen at once. Conversely, experienced traders may view that as a bonus. Stay informed with market news and videos from the CommSec media team, see the latest market movers, and view dividend and market announcements all within the CommSec Mobile app. A key feature that may tide Apple fans over is the ability to view and receive live alerts on share prices through the Apple Watch. Note: The App Store (iOS) version of the app has far more positive reviews than the Play Store (Android) version of the app. So, this mobile share trading platform may be better suited to Apple iPhone and iPad users. CommSec Mobile﻿ share trading app features Place trades on the go with your iPhone or iPad

Custom watchlists

Receive alerts for watchlisted stocks

Access live market and share price data

Read or watch the latest market news from the CommSec media team in the app

Access market price and individual share price charts

International market research

Set up a PIN, fingerprint login, or facial-recognition login for security

View your watchlists from your phone’s notification centre (when available)

Leverage your Apple Watch (iOS) connectivity to stay up-to-date with watchlisted stocks. Download the CommSec Mobile app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Not to be confused with the CommSec Pocket app.

7. Mobile share trading app with a focus on passive investing

$6.50 flat brokerage fee per trade 0.5% flat fee for FX conversions between AUD and USD

0.5% flat fee for FX conversions between AUD and USD Managed investment fee for balances over $100 is up to $2.30 per month

Managed investment fee for balances over $100 is up to $2.30 per month CHESS sponsored Find out more There’s a lot that users will appreciate about the Pearler share trading platform, including its low brokerage costs and flat foreign exchange conversions. Users are charged a $6.50 flat brokerage fee on individual trades and 0.5% on foreign exchange conversions between AUD and USD. You’ll be able to invest in over 2,000 ASX shares and over 4,000 shares in the US market.

Pearler says its share trading platform is catered more towards long-term investors that want to build their wealth over time. With the addition of auto-investing plans (so you can set and forget your investments or take advantage of dollar-cost averaging), the app also has the ability to help you track custom financial goals. There is also a communal aspect to the Pearler mobile share trading platform, where you can follow ‘finfluencers’ for inspiration on your way to financial independence. Pearler share trading app features Invest in shares, LICs and ETFs

Choose a template portfolio to invest in, or pick your own stocks

Auto invest feature with weekly, fortnightly and monthly scheduling options

Track financial goals

Follow influencers from the Pearler community to learn and shape your investing journey. Download the Pearler app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Not to be confused with the CommSec Pocket app.

While these share trading apps are great, make sure you also consider the fees associated with trading. It’s not always about what’s on the surface. So, making sure the actual platform is right for your needs is paramount. Check out the best share trading platforms to find some 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Share Trading Award winners, or compare share trading accounts in the Mozo database below.

