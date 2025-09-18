CMC Invest vs Westpac: share trading platforms
Choosing between a global brokerage and one of Australia’s Big Four banks is a major money move for new investors.
On one side is CMC Invest, a listed global trading specialist. Its stockbroking arm, CMC Invest, has built a following with its aggressive pricing and wide range of products.
CMC Invest was a standout in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Online Share Trading, earning the Highly Commended Online Share Trading accolade, as well as wins in both the Regular Investor and Active Trader categories. This is the fourth consecutive year that the platform has been recognised by Mozo as a leading provider.
Alternatively, you have Westpac Online Share Trading, which offers integrated banking and investing for existing Westpac customers, plus access to a broad selection of markets.
This comparison looks at how the two online share trading platforms stack up and which one may be a better fit for a beginner investor.
CMC Invest vs Westpac: side by side
Here’s a quick look at the features and fees that matter most. Always confirm the latest details directly with each provider.
|Feature
|CMC Invest
|Westpac Online Share Trading
|
Best-case brokerage (ASX)
|$0 brokerage for the first buy of each Australian stock or ETF under $1,000 per day
|$4.95 for trades up to $1,000 when settled through a Westpac Cash Investment Account
|
Standard brokerage (ASX)
|$11 or 0.11% (whichever is higher) for trades over $1,000, or subsequent trades under $1,000 on the same day
|Tiered: $9.95 (>$1,000–$3,000), $19.95 (>$3,000–$10,000), $29.95 (>$10,000–$28,000), 0.11% (>$28,000) when settled from a Westpac Cash Investment or Investment Loan account. Otherwise, the greater of $29.95 or 0.29%.
|
International brokerage
|$0 brokerage on US, UK, Canada and Japan shares
$59 or 0.59% (whichever is greater) for other international markets
FX spread of 0.60% applies to all international trades.
|USD $4.95 or 0.11% (whichever is greater) for an AUD wallet
0.65% foreign exchange fee applies
Other international markets have other fees in respective currencies
|
International markets
|15
|19
|
Asset ownership
|CHESS-sponsored for Australian shares
|CHESS-sponsored for Australian shares
|
Beginner-friendly product
|Knowledge Hub and webinars
|Education hub, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk ratings
|
Platform/app ratings
|App Store: 4.6
Google Play: 4.5
|App Store: 4.7
Google Play: 1.7
|
Minimum deposit/investment
|$0 to open an account. Minimum $500 for the first purchase of any ASX-listed stock or ETF.
|$0 to open an account. Minimum $500 for the first purchase of any ASX-listed stock or ETF.
-
Share Investing
- Standard
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Brokerage details
-
$0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$0.00
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades up to $1,000
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.1%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
The greater of $11 or 0.10% for trades over $1,000
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
ANZ Cash Account
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about CMC Invest share accountsGo to site
-
Investor
- Small trade brokerage
-
$4.95
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.11%
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Brokerage details
-
$4.95 brokerage fee for trades under $1,000, $9.95 for trades between $1,000 and $3,000, $19.95 between $3,000 and $10,000, $29.95 between $10,000 and $28,000. 0.11% fee applies for trades greater than $28,000. For trades via Westpac Cash Investment Account.
- Small trade brokerage
-
$4.95
- Small trade brokerage conditions
-
$4.95 brokerage fee for trades under $1,000, $9.95 for trades between $1,000 and $3,000, $19.95 between $3,000 and $10,000, $29.95 between $10,000 and $28,000. 0.11% fee applies for trades greater than $28,000. For trades via Westpac Cash Investment Account.
- Large trade brokerage
-
0.11%
- Large trade brokerage conditions
-
Trades over $28,000 via the Westpac Cash Investment Account.
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
-
-
- CHESS ownership available
-
- Settle from any bank account
-
- Settlement account offered
-
Westpac Cash Investment Account, no fees,
- Special offers
-
-
- Independent broker reports
-
(Morningstar Premium Research, $20 monthly)
- International markets
-
- Options
-
- IPOs
-
- Live data
-
- Market depth data
-
- Real time charting
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac share accounts
Brokerage fees and cost structures
CMC and Westpac have different approaches to brokerage fees. Westpac’s entry-level fee is $4.95 for trades up to $1,000, but this low price is only available if you use a Westpac Cash Investment Account to settle the trade. This may be an attractive feature for current Westpac customers who want to keep their banking and investing consolidated in one place.
In contrast, CMC offers $0 brokerage on the first trade of the day for any Australian stock or ETF under $1,000. This makes it a cheaper option for new investors who plan to make small, regular purchases.
Ultimately, the choice comes down to convenience versus cost. While CMC might save you a few dollars per trade, the simplicity of keeping all accounts with Westpac may appeal to those who are already Westpac customers.
Platform features, usability and investment options
Both platforms give CHESS-sponsored ownership of Australian shares, ensuring security and transparency.
However, they differ in scope. Westpac offers access to over 15,000 investment options across 19 international markets, including shares, ETFs, and bonds. Alternatively, CMC covers 15 international markets.
Education and support
- Westpac has a straightforward education hub covering topics like “Investing for beginners” and “What are ETFs?”. It also offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk ratings for those interested in sustainable investing.
- CMC Invest includes a Knowledge Hub with helpful guides and webinars.
Verdict: which platform suits you?
The better choice depends on your goals and circumstances.
- For Westpac customers: Westpac Online Share Trading makes sense if you already bank with Westpac. The integrated ecosystem and low-cost entry point for small trades settled from a Westpac Cash Investment Account are appealing.
- For cost-conscious beginners: CMC is stronger for small, regular trades thanks to its $0 daily buy under $1,000.
- For aspiring global investors: Both platforms offer broad international access.
The bottom line: Westpac works well for convenience and integration, while CMC may be the better fit if low brokerage and advanced tools are your priority.
Note: The information in this article is correct as at 18 September, 2025.
Share account comparisons on Mozo
Share Investing
Standard
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$0.00$0.00
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).Details
Share Investing
CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details).
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- ANZ Cash Account
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$0.00$0.00
IG offers access to over 11,000 shares across the ASX, US and international markets, with no commission fees on trades. The platform supports extended trading hours on selected shares and provides 24-hour customer support. A 0.7% FX fee applies to international trades, with other charges potentially applying.Details
Share Trading
IG offers access to over 11,000 shares across the ASX, US and international markets, with no commission fees on trades. The platform supports extended trading hours on selected shares and provides 24-hour customer support. A 0.7% FX fee applies to international trades, with other charges potentially applying.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- $0 commission on on all domestic shares and ETFs. Buy and sell international shares with no commission, 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- no
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
- Loading SVG...
Share Trading Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$2.00$0.00
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023Details
Share Trading Account
Superhero Trading allows you to invest in over 9,000 ASX and Wall Street shares and ETFs with brokerage from just $2 a trade. Sign up with code ‘mozo25’ and get US$10 of Nvidia stock when you fund your account with $100 or more within 30 days. T&Cs apply. 1Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- -
- Brokerage details
- -
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Superhero Wallet is a cash management account built into Superhero Account (held under NAB)
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional fees may apply for sell US trades. US shares transfer fee 65bps applies.
- Loading SVG...
Tiger Account
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.Details
Tiger Account
Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 40 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 40 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website.
- Brokerage details
- 0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- no
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- -
- Loading SVG...
Share Trading
Small trade brokerage
Monthly fee$3.00$0.00
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.Details
Share Trading
Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply.
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee waiver
- -
- Special offers
- Ongoing free access to real-time US market data. $0 brokerage fee for 30 days and up to 12 free US shares depending on amount deposited. T&Cs apply.
- Brokerage details
- ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply.
- Settle from any bank account
- Settlement account offered
- Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC.
- CHESS ownership available
- Share pack
- Independent broker reports
- International markets
- Options
- Warrants
- IPOs
- Live data
- Market depth data
- Real time charting
- Other restrictions
- Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.