CMC Invest vs Westpac: share trading platforms

Choosing between a global brokerage and one of Australia’s Big Four banks is a major money move for new investors.

On one side is CMC Invest, a listed global trading specialist. Its stockbroking arm, CMC Invest, has built a following with its aggressive pricing and wide range of products.

CMC Invest was a standout in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Online Share Trading, earning the Highly Commended Online Share Trading accolade, as well as wins in both the Regular Investor and Active Trader categories. This is the fourth consecutive year that the platform has been recognised by Mozo as a leading provider.

Alternatively, you have Westpac Online Share Trading, which offers integrated banking and investing for existing Westpac customers, plus access to a broad selection of markets.

This comparison looks at how the two online share trading platforms stack up and which one may be a better fit for a beginner investor.

CMC Invest vs Westpac: side by side

Here’s a quick look at the features and fees that matter most. Always confirm the latest details directly with each provider.