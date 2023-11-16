Want the most affordable way to start share trading in Australia? We reviewed more than 70 products from 30+ online brokers in the Mozo database and found these to be the cheapest options for buying Australian shares.



What are brokerage fees?

Brokerage fees are what you pay an online trading platform when you buy or sell shares. There are several common ways these fees are structured: Tiered fees. Many platforms adopt a tiered fee model, charging a flat rate for trades below a certain value and a percentage-based fee for larger trades.

Australia’s cheapest online stock brokers

In the tables below, we've consulted the Mozo database to rank share trading apps that offer trades on the ASX and do not charge monthly fees. We then categorised them based on their cost-effectiveness for either small or large trades. Cheapest share trading platforms for small trades* Company

Small trade fee

Small trade definition

CHESS Ownership available?

CMC

$0 (up to $1,000) $11 or 0.11% (whichever is higher) for subsequent trades and any sell orders

≤ $1000

YES

CommSec

$2

≤ $1000

YES

Superhero

$2

≤ $20,000

NO

Tiger Brokers

$2.99

≤ $10,000

YES

moomoo

$3.00 (0.03% of trade value, min. $3)

Any trade size

YES

eToro

$2 USD

Any trade size

NO

*Accurate as at 9 April, 2024 Cheapest share trading platforms for large trades* Company

Large trade fee

Large trade definition

CHESS Ownership available?

Superhero

0.01%

> $20,000

NO

Stake

0.01%

> $30,000

YES

Syfe

0.03%

> $20,000

NO

Tiger Brokers

0.03%

> $10,000

YES

moomoo

0.03% (min. $3)

Any trade size

YES

eToro

$2 USD

Any trade size NO

*Accurate as at 9 April, 2024 It's also important to note that as eToro operates in USD, Australian users may incur currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing funds.

Are there any free trading platforms in Australia?

Apps like Robinhood in the United States have pioneered the free share trading platform, but the adoption of free services has been a bit slower down under. However, there are options available that provide commission-free brokerage. Keep in mind, though, that other fees might still apply, such as monthly fees or foreign exchange fees for converting your AUD into the required global currency to buy international stocks. Here are some commission-free brokerages you may want to consider: CMC Invest: Offers commission-free trades on ASX transactions up to $1,000 without a monthly fee. For trades exceeding $1,000, a fee applies, varying depending on the trade size. Additionally, CMC Invest provides $0 brokerage for US, UK, Canadian, and Japanese-listed stocks and ETFs. However, a foreign exchange (FX) fee of 0.60% applies to international trades. Spaceship: Primarily focuses on US stocks and allows trades of all sizes without commission. However, it charges a $4 monthly fee and a 0.7% foreign exchange fee. Notably, in September 2024, eToro announced its agreement to acquire Spaceship. While the acquisition aims to enhance eToro's offerings, users should verify if any changes have occurred post-acquisition. IG: Provides commission-free trading for US stocks with no monthly fee. However, a 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies to these trades. For Australian shares, IG charges a commission of $5 or 0.05%, whichever is higher. Webull: Offers commission-free trading on over 3,500 ETFs and does not impose monthly platform costs. All Australian trades are CHESS-sponsored, ensuring secure and direct ownership of shares. It's essential to note that while these platforms offer commission-free trades, other fees such as foreign exchange fees or monthly subscription fees may still apply. Investors should carefully review each platform's fee structure and terms to fully understand the costs involved.

Tips for finding the cheapest online trading app

If you don’t want excessive fees eating into your gains, you’ll want to be on the lookout for affordable options. Here are some tips to help you find the cheapest trading app that still does what you need it to: Look at the brokerage fees: Most apps charge a brokerage fee, so this is the first place to look. The lower the fee, the better - provided the platform meets your trading needs.

Current share trading deals for Sept 2024 (T&Cs apply)

Platform Offer Details More Info Pearler Share Account Brokerage Fees: $6.50 per transaction for buying or selling Australian (ASX) and U.S. shares. Prepay $55 to receive an additional $10 Pearler Credit, effectively reducing the brokerage fee to $5.50 per trade—a 15% discount. Alternatively, subscribe for $6.00 per month to receive one ASX or U.S. trade, with the option to cancel anytime. Details IG Share Trading $0 commission on international shares. A 0.7% foreign exchange fee applies. Details Stake Sign Up & Fund: Deposit at least A$50 within 24 hours of opening a Stake AUS account to receive A$10 of buying power. Alternatively, fund a Stake Wall St account within 24 hours to receive a free stock (Nike, Dropbox, or GoPro).

Referral Program: For each successful referral who funds their account, earn A$1 off ASX brokerage for 12 months (up to 10 trades/month).

Portfolio Transfer: Transfer ASX shares valued over A$1,000 to Stake to receive 12 months of $0 brokerage (up to A$30,000 trade value/month). Details Tiger Brokers Tiger Account Mozo exclusive (new users only): Enjoy 4 zero brokerage trades per month on ASX, US stocks, ETFs, or options. Plus, zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 monthly (AUD/USD only). New clients who deposit at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of registration will also receive an AUD 60 cash voucher. Details Webull Share Trading New Client Promotion: Deposit any amount to receive 20 free fractional shares, each valued between $3 and $3,000. Additionally, deposit $500 or more to qualify for 20 free fractional shares, each valued between $3 and $3,000.

Deposit Cash Bonus: Webull offers a cash bonus based on the net qualifying deposit amount. For example, depositing between $5,000 and $25,000 qualifies for a $100 cash bonus, with larger deposits qualifying for higher bonuses. Details Syfe New Client Promotion: Use promo code SYFEPROMO to receive up to 3 months of fee waivers on Managed Portfolios and up to S$100 cash credits on Brokerage (Terms apply). Details CommSec New customers receive $0 brokerage on the first 10 trades (up to $50,000 each) placed on or before 31 July 2025. Must select the Commonwealth Direct Investment Account cash account option. Details moomoo New Client Promotion: $0 brokerage for the first 30 days after account opening. Additionally, receive up to 12 free stocks upon signing up, with the number of stocks depending on the deposit amount. Details *Accurate as at 9 April, 2024

How much does it cost to trade stocks online?

Brokerage fees can vary significantly, ranging from $0 for low-value ASX trades on basic platforms, to $20 or even higher on full-service platforms that offer more functionality and personalised service. Same thing with monthly fees. You can find apps with no monthly fees, and others charging as much as $99. Again, this is usually correlated to the level of service and functionality on offer. Additionally, there are fees tailored to specific trading activities, such as foreign transaction fees for buying international stocks. Your best bet is to identify your trading style and what you specifically need from a platform. Compare a few apps that match these requirements and familiarise yourself with their fee structure to get a better idea of what you’ll be paying.

How to find the cheapest share trading platform

Utilising a comparison site like Mozo can be a helpful tool when selecting share trading platforms. By seeing the kinds of fees and options available, you’ll be able to get a good idea of the kinds of trading platforms that you’re looking for in your situation. You can check out share trading platforms and any sponsered deals on our main hub page or have a look at some of the providers below.

Share trading platforms Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. Mozo does not compare the entire market. Last updated 9 April 2025 Important disclosures Disclaimer Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product. Share Investing Standard Small trade brokerage Monthly fee $0.00 $0.00 CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details). Go to site Details Share Investing CMC Markets Invest makes it easy to trade with a handy web and mobile platform, competitive pricing and thousands of securities. Buy Australian and US shares from $0 brokerage (T&Cs apply - see website for full details). Monthly fee $0.00 Monthly fee waiver - Special offers - Brokerage details $0 for trades up to $1,000. Greater of $11 and 0.1% for trades over $1,000. Settle from any bank account Settlement account offered ANZ Cash Account CHESS ownership available Share pack Independent broker reports International markets Options Warrants IPOs Live data Market depth data Real time charting Other restrictions - Read reviews and learn more about share accounts Go to site

Share Trading Small trade brokerage Monthly fee $3.00 $0.00 Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply. Go to site Details Share Trading Trade more than 22,000 shares, ETFs and options across the Australian, US and Hong Kong markets on the moomoo Australia platform. And only pay from A$3 for local CHESS-sponsored trades and US$0.99 for all US trades. Other fees apply. Monthly fee $0.00 Monthly fee waiver - Special offers Ongoing free access to real-time US market data. Brokerage details ASX trades are 0.03% the transaction amount, minimum $3.00 per order. US trades from $0.99 USD, other fees apply. Settle from any bank account Settlement account offered Customer funds held in segregated trust accounts with HSBC. CHESS ownership available Share pack Independent broker reports International markets Options Warrants IPOs Live data Market depth data Real time charting Other restrictions Additional regulatory pass-through fees apply for US trades. Options are available for US markets only. Read reviews and learn more about share accounts Go to site

Tiger Account Small trade brokerage Monthly fee $3.00 $0.00 Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website. Go to site Details Tiger Account Mozo special offer for new users only: Get 4x zero brokerage trades (brokerage fees waived up to 2 USD per trade for US stocks, up to 3 AUD per trade for AUS stocks, and up to 3 USD per trade for US options) and zero FX fees for exchanging up to AUD 2,000 every month between AUD⇆USD with the first deposit of any amount. Other fees may apply. Plus AUD 60 cash vouchers with an accumulated net deposit of at least AUD 2,000 within 7 days of the first deposit. Trading conditions and withdrawal restrictions apply to the withdrawal of the AUD 60 cash – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website. Monthly fee $0.00 Monthly fee waiver - Special offers New accounts get 4 zero brokerage trades (up to 2 USD for US stock trades, up to 3 AUD for AUS stock trades) and no FX fee on exchanges between USD and AUD up to AUD 2,000 every month. T&Cs apply – for full details, go to the Tiger Brokers website. Brokerage details 0.03% of trade value, $3.00 minimum brokerage. Settle from any bank account Settlement account offered no CHESS ownership available Share pack Independent broker reports International markets Options Warrants IPOs Live data Market depth data Real time charting Other restrictions - Read reviews and learn more about share accounts Go to site

Share Trading Small trade brokerage Monthly fee - $0.00 6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies. Go to site Details Share Trading 6000+ stocks and 20 exchanges, all on the eToro app. Invest in ETFs and stocks with just US$2 per trade. Join the world’s leading social trading platform, trusted by 35+ million users worldwide. Small trade brokerage conditions: $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% FX fee applies. Monthly fee $0.00 Monthly fee waiver - Special offers - Brokerage details $2 USD brokerage fee for stock trades, 0.5% fee is applied to all funds paid into or taken out of the USD settlement account Settle from any bank account Settlement account offered Customer funds are held in a Trust Account managed by JP Morgan Chase and Co CHESS ownership available Share pack Independent broker reports International markets Options Warrants IPOs Live data Market depth data Real time charting Other restrictions $5 USD withdrawal fee applies and a $10 monthly inactivity fee is charged after 12 months with no login activity. Read reviews and learn more about share accounts Go to site