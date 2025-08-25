Aware Super and UniSuper have more in common than you might think. Both are profit-for-member super funds that grew up serving professionals, with Aware's background in public service, health and education, and UniSuper's in the university and research sector.

Now open to everyone, they're both competing for members who want a strong track record, responsible governance, and flexible options.

But while their philosophy is similar, there are some important differences when you dig into their specific investment options, fees, and performance. Here’s a side-by-side look at how they stack up.

Aware super vs. UniSuper: investment options

Aware Super and UniSuper both offer a strong set of investment options across the usual categories: diversified pre-mixed portfolios, single asset class choices, and a couple of sustainable picks. But they differ in the details.

Aware gives members a broader menu of pre-mixed options, including a lifecycle default strategy and two indexed diversified portfolios. UniSuper offers fewer pre-mixed choices overall, but provides more single sector options for members wanting to build their own mix. There's no lifecycle option and no indexed range at UniSuper, but the core diversified line-up is comparable.

Both funds offer two sustainable diversified options (balanced and high growth) with broadly similar exclusions such as fossil fuels, tobacco, gambling and controversial weapons.

Category / option type Aware Super UniSuper Pre mixed/diversified options

9

7

Standard diversified options

5

5

Indexed diversified options

2

0

Sustainable options

2

2

Lifecycle options

1

0

Single asset class options

6

9

Default MySuper option

Lifecycle

Balanced





Source: Aware Super and Unisuper product pages, accessed 22 August 2025.

Aware Super vs. UnisSuper: performance

Net returns clearly matter because they reflect how your investment has performed after fees are taken out. Here we’ve compared one option from each fund with very similar asset allocations: Aware Super’s High Growth option with 88% growth and 12% defensive assets, and UniSuper’s Growth option with 87% growth and 13% defensive.

Aware Super’s High Growth option consistently edges out UniSuper’s equivalent Growth option across most timeframes, with the exception of the 3-year return where UniSuper takes a slight lead. Over time, things even out somewhat, but Aware Super still finishes ahead overall with a 0.12 percentage point advantage over 10 years. While that might not seem like much on paper, even small differences like that can really add up.

It’s also important to remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Performance (as at 30 June 2025) Aware Super (High Growth) UniSuper (Growth) 1‑year return

11.88% p.a.

11.02% p.a.

3‑year average return

11.21% p.a.

11.79% p.a.

5‑year average return

10.31% p.a.

9.74% p.a.

10‑year average return

8.83% p.a.

8.71% p.a



* Source: Collected from Aware Super & UniSuper websites on 22 August 2025. Figures reported after investment fees and transaction costs, but before admin fees.