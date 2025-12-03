The ultimate new job super checklist 2026

You’ve got the new role, which is a huge relief! Now comes the messy part: the HR paperwork. Every document feels important, but let's be honest, you're probably just trying to find the quickest way to the bottom of the stack, especially when you hit the superannuation bits.

Stop right there.

That little form is arguably the most important piece of financial paper you’ll sign all year. Especially in 2026. With the new Payday Super rules coming into effect, your retirement savings are about to become a frequent, unavoidable part of your pay cycle.

This job change is your ultimate financial excuse to get it right. Instead of just ticking a box for your old fund - or defaulting to your new employer’s chosen one - you should consider deliberately choosing a fund built for the complex investment environment of today. Get this right now, and you could potentially add thousands to your future.

Why your job change is the smart time to check your super

Think of this as a financial reset button. You get the chance to pause, assess your financial plan and see how this new role can improve your budget, your cash flow, and most importantly, your super.

Here's why your super deserves a closer look at this key moment, especially in 2026:

The payday super effect: From 1 July 2026, the new Payday Super law means employers must pay your Super Guarantee (SG) contributions at the same time as your salary and wages (rather than quarterly). This change means your super is under the microscope right alongside your take-home pay, making this the ideal time to ensure those more frequent super contributions are landing in the best possible fund.

You're already onboarding. You're already updating your details. Sure, you could just stick with your old fund or risk landing in your employer's default fund. But it only takes a quick look at your super's performance to see if it's meeting your expectations. Think of it as part of your essential financial onboarding.

You're already updating your details. Sure, you could just stick with your old fund or risk landing in your employer's default fund. But it only takes a quick look at your super’s performance to see if it’s meeting your expectations. Think of it as part of your essential financial onboarding. Money is on your mind. You're already in the financial headspace of a new job. Since you're primed to consider your total compensation, you are well-positioned to optimise the asset that could very well end up being one of your largest.

The cost of ignoring your super

Need another reason to pay more attention to your super at this critical moment? Trudging along in a sub-par fund could be costing you real money.

In fact, our 2026 Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards analysis found that the difference between an award-winning fund and a non-winner is dramatic.

With a $100,000 starting balance, choosing an award-winning fund could have boosted your retirement savings by an extra $8,494 to $23,449 over just five years, depending on your investment option*. For those with a $250,000 balance, this difference could have added between $22,713 and over $58,000!

Now think about what that could look like after a decade or three.

Of course, past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance, but the difference could still be meaningful.

So, are you ready to make a smarter choice about your super? The next section will show you how.

Smart super choices: positioning for the 2026 macro environment

As you compare funds, be aware of the key macro trends that super funds are navigating:

The AI / tech bubble concern. While AI has driven massive returns globally, many investment strategists are concerned about a possible correction, especially in highly-valued US tech stocks. A top-performing fund will have a diversified strategy to capture AI's upside (often through private markets and broader productivity gains) without taking on excessive risk from a handful of highly-priced companies. The rise of private markets. Many of Australia's largest and best-performing funds are increasing their allocation to private assets (like private equity, private debt, and unlisted infrastructure). This is a tactical move to access attractive returns, manage risk and smooth out the volatility often seen in public markets.

A fund’s ability to navigate these complex areas is a clear indicator of its sophistication, scale and long-term performance potential.

How to compare funds based on performance and value

Okay, so you're thinking smarter about your super now. Good on ya!

The two main ways to compare funds based on performance and fees remain the same:

Option 1: APRA data & performance test results

The ultimate benchmark for weeding out underachievers is the annual Superannuation Performance Test, which holds trustees accountable for underperforming MySuper and Choice products. Always check a fund's APRA performance history.

Option 2: Mozo Experts Choice for Superannuation

If sifting through regulator spreadsheets isn't your idea of a good time, don't worry, we've done the legwork for you. Our 2026 Mozo Experts Choice Superannuation Awards compared 52 super funds and over 658 investment options to find the best for high performance or low fees.

This new phase of your career, combined with the introduction of Payday Super and the increasingly complex investment landscape, is your sign to stop being passive about your super. Take five minutes, do the research, and make a conscious choice. Your future self will thank you for the potential extra thousands.

* Figures are intended to be illustrative of the potential for difference between high and low performing options. Analysis compares investment options that won an Exceptional category award in the 2026 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation, versus all other investment options in the same award category. Figures represent the average 5 year net returns of winning options versus non-winning options on a fixed starting balance of either $100k or $250k without accounting for any ongoing superannuation contributions. The range of results refers to different awards categories: $8,494 is the result of the calculation when applied to MySuper options and the higher figures relate to High Growth options with very high exposure to growth assets and investment risk. Historical performance data sourced from APRA's Quarterly Superannuation Statistics (effective 31 March 2025), excluding superannuation options without 5 years of performance data. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.