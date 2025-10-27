“Your superannuation is underperforming.” The letter that changed everything for my colleague.

As you do in an editorial room, we were kicking around story ideas when one of my colleagues - let's call her Emma - mentioned she’d once received a letter from her super fund admitting her investment option was a dud. This is the kind of letter they’re legally required to send when a fund’s MySuper option fails the government’s performance test and has to shame itself to its members.

Emma said it casually, but it caught my attention. I realised there was probably more to the story, and that it could be the perfect way to show why choosing the right super fund matters, how people end up in default products without realising it, why MySuper exists in the first place, and just how seriously the government treats poor performance.

After all, many of us push our super to the background because it feel so far into the future but as you'll see, Emma didn’t realise it either.

How Emma ended up in a dud super fund

Back when Emma first started working as a wide-eyed recent grad, super was the last thing on her mind, as is the case with many in her shoes. So when she didn’t choose her own fund, she defaulted into the fund chosen by her employer.

Back then, the rules for default funds weren’t as strict as they are now, so many people ended up in funds that ate up what little balances they had with fees and unclear measurements on the fund's performance.

“When I first started working, no one really talked about super,” Emma said. “I just knew that my employer paid it on my behalf. I remember not having much, and then I stopped working when I had kids.”

The MySuper reforms

During her years at home with the kids, the government brought in its ‘MySuper’ reforms in 2014, designed to protect people from dud default investments. The fund she was already with moved her balance into its new MySuper investment product automatically.

When Emma returned to work in 2018, the fund's name was familiar and she had no reason to question it so she gave the fund details to her new employer.

MySuper helped tidy up the system, but it doesn't guarantee strong performance - nothing can. So in 2020, the government introduced the ‘Your Future, Your Super’ reforms, which made funds that fell short own up to it… in writing.

That’s when the first ominous letter arrived in 2021, three years after Emma started working again, telling her her MySuper product hadn’t performed well.