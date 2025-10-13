Spaceship super review
For years, the superannuation industry wasn't exactly known for being exciting. Then Spaceship Super launched in 2017 with a simple idea: what if you could invest your retirement savings in the kinds of forward-thinking, global companies you were actually interested in?
That idea was channeled into its flagship GrowthX fund, which has a concentrated focus on global tech. It's a high-risk approach that has so far paid off, delivering impressive returns and earning the fund back-to-back Exceptional Super High Growth awards in our Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation, including again in 2026.
But Spaceship has grown since then, expanding from its original high-growth focus to a lineup of four different investment options. So, what does the fund look like today? In this review, we’ll dig into the details of those investment options, their performance, and the fees.
Spaceship Super investment options
Spaceship started out with a clear focus on growth. Its first two investment options were the tech heavy GrowthX fund and the more diversified Global Index fund, which includes a broader spread of global companies.
It later introduced the Balanced and Moderate options for people who prefer a steadier mix of growth and defensive assets.
That leaves four options in total. It is not an extensive list, but it does cover the main risk levels most members are looking for, from high growth through to more conservative.
Growth / Defensive Split
Investment strategy
Suited for
GrowthX
|93% / 7%
|Actively managed with a strong focus on global tech companies. It’s Spaceship’s original and most well-known option.
|Investors comfortable with higher risk who want long-term growth in future-focused companies.
Global Index
|93% / 7%
|Passively tracks a broad mix of large global and Australian companies, providing a simple, low-cost way to invest in the wider market.
|People who are comfortable with higher risk - but want simple, low-cost market exposure without paying a premium for active management.
Balanced
|75% / 25%
|Blends shares and defensive assets for steadier long-term growth and less ups and downs.
|Those who want moderate growth with less volatility than a fund that invests primarily in shares.
Moderate
|50% / 50%
|Splits evenly between growth and defensive assets for a more cautious approach.
|Investors who prefer stability and are happy to trade some growth for peace of mind.
* Source: Collected from the Spaceship Super website on 8 October 2025.
Spaceship Super performance
Spaceship's established funds have delivered strong net returns, particularly over the last year. ‘Net returns’ refers to the performance of an investment after investment costs and taxes have been deducted.
It's important to understand that these strong returns are directly linked to the funds' high-risk investment strategies. The GrowthX fund, in particular, is highly concentrated in the global technology sector.
This focus has clearly paid off during what has been an exceptional and historic period for tech stocks over the past 12-month period. However, this concentration also means the fund is more exposed to risk than a broadly diversified fund would be.
Given the current market commentary around high tech valuations, this is a very pertinent risk to be aware of.
Nonetheless, that performance is a key reason why the GrowthX fund earned an Exceptional Super High Growth award in the 2026 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation. In our analysis for that award, we compare funds with similarly aggressive portfolios, and GrowthX proved to be one of the strongest performers at delivering high returns after fees.
It’s important to note that there are no performance figures for Spaceship Super’s Balanced and Moderate options, since they are still less than a year old.
Performance (as at 30 September 2025)*
1-Year (p.a.)
5-year (p.a.)
Since 2017 Inception (p.a.)
|
GrowthX
|19.52%
|11.28%
|12.93%
Global Index
|17.97%
|13.45%
|11.86%
Balanced
|Performance figures not yet available (Launched June 2025)
|Moderate
* Source: Collected from the Spaceship Super website on 8 October 2025. Figures reported after investment fees and taxes, but before admin fees. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.
Spaceship Super fees
There are three main types of fees you’ll typically come across with super funds: administration fees, investment fees and transaction costs. If you want a full rundown on how these fees work, you can check out our guide to super fees.
Here’s the fee breakdown for Spaceship Super’s different investment options. One interesting thing to note is that they have no transaction fees.
It’s also important to remember that fees aren’t the whole story, and it’s always helpful to consider them in the context of the investment option's net performance after fees are deducted.
Fees*
Administration Fee (p.a.)
Investment Fee (p.a.)
GrowthX
|$78 flat fee + 0.55% of your balance
|0.243% of your balance
|
Global Index
|$78 flat fee + 0.45% of your balance
|0.095% of your balance
Balanced
|$78 flat fee + 0.42% of your balance
|0.249% of your balance
|
Moderate
|$78 flat fee + 0.42% of your balance
|0.235% of your balance
* Source: Collected from the Spaceship Super website on 8 October 2025.
Other things to know about Spaceship Super
Performance and fees get most of the attention, but there are a few other details that help round out the picture of Spaceship Super:
- Digital experience. You manage your account through the Spaceship app or website. They take a digital-first approach, but there is offline support if you need it. There’s also a handy tracker within the app for the First Home Super Saver scheme if you’re taking advantage of that to save for a home.
- Investing outside super. The app also includes access to Spaceship Voyager for managed funds and a US Investing option for shares and ETFs - making the Spaceship ecosystem an attractive one for the investment-minded.
- Insurance. Spaceship Super doesn’t offer the life, disability or income protection insurance that many other funds do. Insurance inside super can be convenient and tax-effective (though not necessarily cheaper or essential). Regardless, if you want these types of life insurance, you’ll need to arrange it separately.
- Financial advice. Spaceship doesn’t offer in-house advisers. Support can help with account questions, but investment or planning advice isn’t part of the offering.
Spaceship Super takes a fairly lean approach. It suits people who are comfortable managing their super online and prefer a simple setup.
Bottom Line
Spaceship Super has found its niche with a straightforward digital setup and a small range of well-defined options. The GrowthX fund has a strong track record of performance (albeit a high-risk one) and the platform itself is easy to use and understand. It skips some of the extras offered by larger funds, but its mix of strong historical performance and simplicity might make it well worth a look.
Just keep in mind that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance, and if you’re unsure about where to park your super, it’s always best to consult an independent financial advisor.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.