For years, the superannuation industry wasn't exactly known for being exciting. Then Spaceship Super launched in 2017 with a simple idea: what if you could invest your retirement savings in the kinds of forward-thinking, global companies you were actually interested in?

That idea was channeled into its flagship GrowthX fund, which has a concentrated focus on global tech. It's a high-risk approach that has so far paid off, delivering impressive returns and earning the fund back-to-back Exceptional Super High Growth awards in our Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation, including again in 2026.

But Spaceship has grown since then, expanding from its original high-growth focus to a lineup of four different investment options. So, what does the fund look like today? In this review, we’ll dig into the details of those investment options, their performance, and the fees.

Spaceship Super investment options

Spaceship started out with a clear focus on growth. Its first two investment options were the tech heavy GrowthX fund and the more diversified Global Index fund, which includes a broader spread of global companies.

It later introduced the Balanced and Moderate options for people who prefer a steadier mix of growth and defensive assets.

That leaves four options in total. It is not an extensive list, but it does cover the main risk levels most members are looking for, from high growth through to more conservative.

Growth / Defensive Split

Investment strategy

Suited for

GrowthX

93% / 7%

Actively managed with a strong focus on global tech companies. It’s Spaceship’s original and most well-known option.

Investors comfortable with higher risk who want long-term growth in future-focused companies.

Global Index

93% / 7%

Passively tracks a broad mix of large global and Australian companies, providing a simple, low-cost way to invest in the wider market.

People who are comfortable with higher risk - but want simple, low-cost market exposure without paying a premium for active management.

Balanced

75% / 25%

Blends shares and defensive assets for steadier long-term growth and less ups and downs.

Those who want moderate growth with less volatility than a fund that invests primarily in shares.

Moderate

50% / 50%

Splits evenly between growth and defensive assets for a more cautious approach.

Investors who prefer stability and are happy to trade some growth for peace of mind.



* Source: Collected from the Spaceship Super website on 8 October 2025.

Spaceship Super performance

Spaceship's established funds have delivered strong net returns, particularly over the last year. ‘Net returns’ refers to the performance of an investment after investment costs and taxes have been deducted.

It's important to understand that these strong returns are directly linked to the funds' high-risk investment strategies. The GrowthX fund, in particular, is highly concentrated in the global technology sector.

This focus has clearly paid off during what has been an exceptional and historic period for tech stocks over the past 12-month period. However, this concentration also means the fund is more exposed to risk than a broadly diversified fund would be.

Given the current market commentary around high tech valuations, this is a very pertinent risk to be aware of.

Nonetheless, that performance is a key reason why the GrowthX fund earned an Exceptional Super High Growth award in the 2026 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Superannuation. In our analysis for that award, we compare funds with similarly aggressive portfolios, and GrowthX proved to be one of the strongest performers at delivering high returns after fees.

It’s important to note that there are no performance figures for Spaceship Super’s Balanced and Moderate options, since they are still less than a year old.

Performance (as at 30 September 2025)*

1-Year (p.a.)

5-year (p.a.)

Since 2017 Inception (p.a.)

GrowthX

19.52%

11.28%

12.93%

Global Index

17.97%

13.45%

11.86%

Balanced

Performance figures not yet available (Launched June 2025)

Moderate

* Source: Collected from the Spaceship Super website on 8 October 2025. Figures reported after investment fees and taxes, but before admin fees. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.