Australia’s internet just got a lot faster – is your NBN plan keeping pace?

The NBN has just been overhauled and significant speed upgrades are now available from internet providers. What’s more, the new high speed plans are being offered at about the same cost as lower speed plans, providing a good opportunity to switch.

The new speed tiers are NBN 500, NBN 750 and NBN 2000. These numbers indicate the top speed available from each tier, so lightning-fast NBN 2000 plans have download speeds of up to 2,000Mbps (that’s up to 2Gbps).

Prior to this upgrade, the fastest NBN speed consumers could get was 1,000Mbps, and now that download speed has doubled.

There’s other big improvements too – if you’re an eligible household that’s currently on an NBN 100 plan, you can get a 5x speed boost up to the new NBN 500 tier. If you have an NBN 250 plan, you can be moved up to NBN 750 for about the same price.