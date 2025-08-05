Spintel jumps ahead of next month’s huge NBN speed boost with NBN 500 plan for $74 a month

The NBN is getting a huge speed boost next month, and new plans will soon be rolling out with insanely fast speeds of up 2,000Mbps – that’s double the speed of anything that is currently available.

The NBN 100 tier is also getting upgraded to be five times faster, which means those with a 100Mbps plan will be able to access 500Mbps speeds for a similar price.

While NBN Co has pencilled in September 2025 for the official speed upgrade, some internet providers have jumped the gun and are offering accelerated speeds ahead of schedule. Mozo-favourite Spintel is doing just that.

Try NBN 500 for $74 a month

If you’re keen to try out these new super-fast speeds, Spintel is already offering an NBN 500 plan for $74 a month .

That discounted price is available for your first six months on Spintel’s plan, before the cost increases to $84.95 a month ongoing. We’d argue this is excellent value, as many 50Mbps plans on the market cost about the same price, and their speed is significantly less.

Spintel was a standout winner in Mozo’s Experts Choice Awards for Broadband this year, and it was named Australia’s Best Broadband Provider for 2025.