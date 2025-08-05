Spintel jumps ahead of next month’s huge NBN speed boost with NBN 500 plan for $74 a month
The NBN is getting a huge speed boost next month, and new plans will soon be rolling out with insanely fast speeds of up 2,000Mbps – that’s double the speed of anything that is currently available.
The NBN 100 tier is also getting upgraded to be five times faster, which means those with a 100Mbps plan will be able to access 500Mbps speeds for a similar price.
While NBN Co has pencilled in September 2025 for the official speed upgrade, some internet providers have jumped the gun and are offering accelerated speeds ahead of schedule. Mozo-favourite Spintel is doing just that.
Try NBN 500 for $74 a month
If you’re keen to try out these new super-fast speeds, Spintel is already offering an NBN 500 plan for $74 a month .
That discounted price is available for your first six months on Spintel’s plan, before the cost increases to $84.95 a month ongoing. We’d argue this is excellent value, as many 50Mbps plans on the market cost about the same price, and their speed is significantly less.
Spintel was a standout winner in Mozo’s Experts Choice Awards for Broadband this year, and it was named Australia’s Best Broadband Provider for 2025.
Spintel NBN 500 plan
- $74 a month for your first six months (then $84.95 a month ongoing)
- 500Mbps typical evening speed
- FTTP or HFC connection required
Spintel is offering a new NBN 500 plan for just $74 a month. That price is only available for your first six months on the plan, after which your monthly bill will increase to $84.95 – still a competitive price, even when compared to slower NBN 50 plans. The provider is promising typical evening speeds of 500Mbps, with typical upload speeds of 42Mbps.
Note that you must have a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection to sign up for this plan.
More NBN deals worth considering
Exetel NBN 500 plan
- $80 a month
- 500Mbps typical evening speed
- FTTP or HFC connection required
Exetel is another provider that’s come out of the gates early with an NBN 500 plan. This plan doesn’t come with an initial discount, so it’s just $80 a month from the very beginning. When you consider that the average cost of an NBN 50 plan is just over $85 a month, we’d argue that Exetel’s offering is great value.
Buddy Telco NBN 50 plan
- $75 a month (first month free)
- 49Mbps typical evening speed
- Available with most connection types
If you don’t have the need for blazing-fast speed, Buddy Telco’s offering your first month free across all its NBN plans. We’re highlighting its NBN 50 plan here, which costs $75 a month after your first free month. Typical download speeds of 49Mbps are promised during the busy evening hours, which should suit households of between 2-4 people with normal usage.
