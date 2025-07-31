American Express wins coveted title in head-to-head credit card battle

By Kylie Moss · · 1 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
Screenshot of the Mozo Experts Choice Winners List with American Express

Credit card heavyweight American Express has dominated the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Awards^, scooping up awards across multiple categories and scoring the coveted title of Australia’s Best Credit Card Provider

American Express won an impressive 11 awards, making it the most successful of the 63 credit card issuers that were assessed head-to-head as part of the annual awards process. 

“American Express was once again a standout this year, sweeping up more Mozo Experts Choice Awards than any other credit card provider,” said Mozo Awards Judge, Peter Marshall.

RELATED: Compare Best Credit Card Deals 

Predictably, AMEX performed well in the multiple rewards credit card categories. 

“American Express continued to live up to its reputation as the destination for generous customer perks, shining in all of the rewards, frequent flyer and premium rewards categories. 

“While the company is synonymous with rewards credit cards, what might be surprising is that the Low Rate Credit Card also ranked among the top No Annual Fee cards in the market according to our analysis,” said Marshall. 

American Express wasn’t the only provider to take out awards in multiple categories. Be sure to check out the full list of 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Award winners or head over to our hub and compare top credit card deals this month.

  • American Express Experts Choice Award-Winning Products

    Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of 250 savings accounts.
    Last updated 31 July 2025 Important disclosures

  • Essential® Rewards Credit Card

    Purchase rate
    23.99 % p.a.
    Balance transfer rate
    No current offer
    Annual fee
    $108
    Rewards program
    Membership Rewards
    Go to site

    Receive 40,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 27 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.

  • Explorer® Credit Card

    Purchase rate
    23.99 % p.a.
    Balance transfer rate
    No current offer
    Annual fee
    $395
    Rewards program
    Membership Rewards
    Go to site

    Receive 100,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 2 December 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Explorer® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.

  • Qantas Ultimate Card

    Purchase rate
    23.99 % p.a.
    Balance transfer rate
    No current offer
    Annual fee
    $450
    Rewards program
    Qantas Frequent Flyer
    Go to site

    Earn up to 90,000 bonus Qantas Points - that’s 70,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 13 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months. Plus, an additional 20,000 bonus Qantas Points when you spend min $1 on your Card within 90 days of paying your second year annual Card fee. T&Cs apply. New Amex Card Members only.

  • Velocity Platinum Card

    Purchase rate
    23.99 % p.a.
    Balance transfer rate
    No current offer
    Annual fee
    $440
    Rewards program
    Velocity Frequent Flyer
    Go to site

    Receive 60,000 bonus Velocity Points1 when you apply online by 12 August 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Platinum Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Today's credit card deals