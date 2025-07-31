American Express wins coveted title in head-to-head credit card battle
Credit card heavyweight American Express has dominated the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Awards^, scooping up awards across multiple categories and scoring the coveted title of Australia’s Best Credit Card Provider.
American Express won an impressive 11 awards, making it the most successful of the 63 credit card issuers that were assessed head-to-head as part of the annual awards process.
“American Express was once again a standout this year, sweeping up more Mozo Experts Choice Awards than any other credit card provider,” said Mozo Awards Judge, Peter Marshall.
RELATED: Compare Best Credit Card Deals
Predictably, AMEX performed well in the multiple rewards credit card categories.
“American Express continued to live up to its reputation as the destination for generous customer perks, shining in all of the rewards, frequent flyer and premium rewards categories.
“While the company is synonymous with rewards credit cards, what might be surprising is that the Low Rate Credit Card also ranked among the top No Annual Fee cards in the market according to our analysis,” said Marshall.
American Express wasn’t the only provider to take out awards in multiple categories. Be sure to check out the full list of 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Award winners or head over to our hub and compare top credit card deals this month.
-
American Express Experts Choice Award-Winning ProductsMozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of 250 savings accounts.Last updated 31 July 2025
-
Essential® Rewards Credit Card
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual fee
-
$108
- Rewards program
-
Membership Rewards
Receive 40,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 27 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
-
-
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual card fee
-
$108
- Intro fee
-
-
- Interest free days on purchases
-
Up to 55
- Cash advance rate
-
-
- Cash advance fee
-
not available
- Foreign exchange margin
-
3.00%
- Late payment fee
-
$30.00
- Interest free days
-
Up to 55
- Minimum credit limit
-
$2,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
-
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
-
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
-
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
-
Membership Rewards
- Rewards schemes
-
1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
-
Earn up to 5 points per $1 spent on eligible eat and drinks purchases, up to 3 points per $1 spent on selected streaming subscriptions, up to 2 points per $1 spent at selected major retailers.
- Rewards description
-
Transfer points to a range of Airline Partner Programs or redeem your points for travel, Gift Cards, retail rewards and shopping Gift Cards.
- Rewards flight options
-
Airline Partner Programs you can transfer your points to for flights include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Air New Zealand, Emirates, Virgin, Malaysia Airlines, British Airways and other partners.
- Rewards instant discounts
-
-
- Rewards special offers
-
Receive 40,000 Membership Rewards Bonus Points when you apply online by 27 January 2026, are approved and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential Rewards® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. New American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
-
Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS
- Other benefits
-
Cover for smartphone screen repairs up to $500 each year when you pay for your phone outright or monthly bill with American Express Essential Rewards Credit Card, conditions apply.
- Other restrictions
-
$9 monthly card fee is shown as $108 annual fee.
-
Explorer® Credit Card
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual fee
-
$395
- Rewards program
-
Membership Rewards
Receive 100,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 2 December 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Explorer® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
-
-
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual card fee
-
$395
- Intro fee
-
-
- Interest free days on purchases
-
Up to 55
- Cash advance rate
-
-
- Cash advance fee
-
2%, min $2.50
- Foreign exchange margin
-
3.00%
- Late payment fee
-
$30.00
- Interest free days
-
Up to 55
- Minimum credit limit
-
$3,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
-
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
-
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
-
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
-
Membership Rewards
- Rewards schemes
-
2 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
-
Earn 1 points per $1 spent at government bodies.
- Rewards description
-
Transfer points to a range of airline programs or redeem your points for travel, gift cards, retail rewards and shopping gift cards.
- Rewards flight options
-
Flights available with Virgin, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and other partners.
- Rewards instant discounts
-
Receive a $400 Travel Credit each year booked online with American Express. 2 complimentary lounge entries at the Centurion Lounge at Sydney International Airport.
- Rewards special offers
-
Receive 100,000 Bonus Membership Rewards Points when you apply online by 2 December 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
-
Travel Insurance,
Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
-
Qantas Ultimate Card
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual fee
-
$450
- Rewards program
-
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Earn up to 90,000 bonus Qantas Points - that’s 70,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 13 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months. Plus, an additional 20,000 bonus Qantas Points when you spend min $1 on your Card within 90 days of paying your second year annual Card fee. T&Cs apply. New Amex Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
-
-
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual card fee
-
$450
- Intro fee
-
-
- Interest free days on purchases
-
Up to 44
- Cash advance rate
-
-
- Cash advance fee
-
2%, min $2.50
- Foreign exchange margin
-
3.00%
- Late payment fee
-
$30.00
- Interest free days
-
Up to 44
- Minimum credit limit
-
$3,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
-
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
-
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
-
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
-
Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Rewards schemes
-
1.25 points per dollar on Amex, up to 100000 points per year, then
1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
-
1.25 points per dollar on everyday purchases. Earn 0.5 Qantas Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 2.25 Qantas Points per $1 spend on selected Qantas products and services.Exclusions apply. After a total of 100,000 Qantas Points is earned in a calendar year, the everyday earn rate will change from 1.25 to 1 Qantas Points per $1 spent.*
- Rewards description
-
Points are automatically credited to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program.
- Rewards flight options
-
All rewards can be redeemed via the Qantas Store.
- Rewards instant discounts
-
$450 Qantas Travel Credit each year to use for eligible Qantas flights when you book and pay online at American Express Travel. Two complimentary Qantas Club and two the Centurion Lounge invitations each year. Complimentary Qantas Wine Premium Membership.
- Rewards special offers
-
Receive 70,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 13 January 2026, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months of your approval date. Plus another 20,000 points when you spend $1 within 90 days of paying your second year annual fee. T&Cs apply. Available for new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
-
Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover ,
Travel Inconvenience Cover
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
-
-
Velocity Platinum Card
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual fee
-
$440
- Rewards program
-
Velocity Frequent Flyer
Receive 60,000 bonus Velocity Points1 when you apply online by 12 August 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Platinum Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
-
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
-
-
- Balance transfer rate
-
No current offer
- Annual card fee
-
$440
- Intro fee
-
-
- Interest free days on purchases
-
Up to 55
- Cash advance rate
-
-
- Cash advance fee
-
-
- Foreign exchange margin
-
3.00%
- Late payment fee
-
$30.00
- Interest free days
-
Up to 55
- Minimum credit limit
-
$3,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
-
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
-
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
-
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
-
Velocity Frequent Flyer
- Rewards schemes
-
1.25 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
-
Earn 0.5 Velocity Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 2.25 Velocity Points per $1 spend on selected Virgin Australia products and services.
- Rewards description
-
Points automatically transferred to your Velocity Frequent Flyer membership account.
- Rewards flight options
-
Redeem Velocity Points with Virgin, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and other partners.
- Rewards instant discounts
-
Receive a complimentary return domestic Virgin Australia flight between selected cities each year after your first card spend each anniversary year (complimentary flights are not eligible for earning Velocity Points or Status Credits). Enrol to access the Virgin Australia Lounge at select domestic airports every time you fly domestically with Virgin Australia. Receive 2 Virgin Australia Guest Lounge Passes annually for those travelling with you on a domestic Virgin Australia Flight. T&Cs apply.
- Rewards special offers
-
Receive 60,000 bonus Velocity Points when you apply online by 12 August 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Velocity Platinum Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
-
Account alerts by SMS,
Travel Inconvenience Cover (T&Cs apply, see 'Other restrictions')
- Other benefits
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Terms, conditions and exclusions apply to travel insurance cover (such as maximum age limits, pre-existing medical conditions and cover limits).
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Credit Card Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.