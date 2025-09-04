Build your Black Friday 2025 war chest: shop smarter and avoid budget blowouts
The countdown is on. Black Friday 2025 lands on 28 November, and millions of Australians are gearing up to spend big. For some, it’s an exciting start to the holiday season. For others, it can feel like a high-pressure dash that leaves them stressed and overspending.
Here’s how to take control, cut through the chaos and make smarter money moves.
Why Black Friday is Australia’s biggest shopping event
Once, Boxing Day was the sale of all sales. Not anymore. Future’s Consumer Confidence Report Australia 2025 shows November outpaces December as the biggest month for retail spending.
As in 2024, Black Friday remains the number one sales event of the year in Australia. Over half of those surveyed are planning to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, compared to just one third of respondents who intend to wait until Boxing Day to do their holiday shopping.
Australians plan to spend a little more than $2,100 each on gifts this festive season.
For many households, it’s no longer about splurging – it’s about using the sales to stretch their budgets further. For families feeling the cost-of-living crunch, November discounts are becoming less of a luxury and more of a money-saving necessity.
Budget first, shop later
The savviest shoppers start with a plan – not a trolley full of impulse buys.
- Make a master list. Budget for what you actually need – whether that’s Christmas presents, long-delayed household upgrades, or a personal splurge. Put a spending cap on each item.
- Track in real time. Budgeting apps and spreadsheets are underrated tools. They keep a running tally and stop you from blowing past your limit in the heat of the moment.
- Account for extras. Delivery fees, extended warranties and returns can all eat into savings. By factoring them in upfront, you won’t be caught out later.
Build your Black Friday war chest
The easiest way to shop stress-free is to arrive at the sales with money already set aside.
- A goal saver account keeps things flexible and rewards consistent saving habits with bonus interest, providing you meet any necessary monthly conditions.
- Digital bank accounts provide a modern, app-based way to save, often offering smart tools like automatic round-ups and no fees to help you build your Black Friday fund.
- Paying with cash forces discipline. When your wallet or purse is empty, there’s no tapping, no extra spend – the day’s shopping is officially over.
Spot real deals, not fake discounts
Not every ‘50 percent off’ tag is the bargain it seems. Some retailers quietly lift prices before Black Friday, then drop them back to “normal” with a big red sticker.
Digital tools like GetPrice, Honey and Keepa let you see the price history of popular products, helping you separate the real deals from the marketing tricks. A quick check before you buy could save you hundreds.
Online vs in-store: the hybrid strategy
Australians aren’t choosing between online and in-store – they’re doing both. In 2024, two-thirds of Black Friday purchases were made in-store, even as online sales hit record highs.
The smartest approach? Prepare for both worlds.
- Online tactics. Create accounts with your go-to retailers now, save items to wishlists, and set alerts for early-bird sales that often start weeks before Black Friday. If you’re using buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), treat it like a credit card – only spend what you can pay back immediately.
- In-store tactics. Head in with a clear priority list. Wear comfortable shoes, focus on doorbuster items first, and check return policies on big-ticket buys – some sales are final, and a restocking fee can quickly turn a bargain into a bust.
Think beyond the day
Not everything has to be bought on 28 November. Sometimes, patience pays off. Post-Christmas clearance sales can still offer up some exclusive discounts and bargains.
And when it comes to presents, don’t overlook experiences. A membership, event ticket or activity can often be cheaper than gadgets – and more memorable.
Black Friday doesn’t have to mean chaos. With a budget, a savings buffer, and a clear plan, you can score big without blowing the bank. This year, make the sales work for you – not the other way around.
If you’re paying by card, consider a rewards or cashback credit card to maximise every purchase. Just be sure to clear the balance in full each month so you pocket the perks without the sting of interest.
