Calling all Amex cardholders: delicious Month Out returns!
This May, more than 55,000 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants across the capital cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Canberra are taking part in the 2025 American Express delicious. Month Out festival.
Now in its 6th year, the program aims to showcase the Australian hospitality and dining industry by encouraging Aussies to dine out, with many participating venues offering specially curated dining experiences and special offers.
As an added perk, Amex card members who purchase at a participating business will receive 20% back or up to $25 per card (between 31 April - 1 June, first 75,000 cards - T&Cs apply).
And chocolate lovers get ready, world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, will be in Sydney for the event and a special pop-up store will be live in Martin Place for just three days, May 8 - 10. Each day, the first 100 American Express Card Members through the doors will receive a complimentary Amaury Guichon chocolate creation!
Naysla Edwards, American Express Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Member Experience said, “We’re incredibly proud of the impact this campaign has in supporting the Australian dining industry every year and that our American Express Card Members get right behind it.”
Get up to 75,000 bonus pointsLast updated 23 April 2025
Explorer® Credit Card
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual fee
$395
- Rewards program
Membership Rewards
Receive 75,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 1 July 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Explorer® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual card fee
$395
- Intro fee
- Interest free days on purchases
Up to 55
- Cash advance rate
- Cash advance fee
2%, min $2.50
- Foreign exchange margin
3.00%
- Late payment fee
$30.00
- Interest free days
Up to 55
- Minimum credit limit
$3,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
$0.00
- Payment options
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
Membership Rewards
- Rewards schemes
2 points per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
Earn 1 points per $1 spent at government bodies.
- Rewards description
Transfer points to a range of airline programs or redeem your points for travel, gift cards, retail rewards and shopping gift cards.
- Rewards flight options
Flights available with Virgin, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, British Airways and other partners.
- Rewards instant discounts
Receive a $400 Travel Credit each year booked online with American Express. 2 complimentary lounge entries at the Centurion Lounge at Sydney International Airport.
- Rewards special offers
Receive 75,000 Bonus Membership Rewards Points when you apply online by 1 July 2025, are approved, and spend $4,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. New Amex Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
Travel Insurance,
Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover
- Other benefits
- Other restrictions
Earn 50,000 Bonus Qantas Points
Qantas Ultimate Card
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual fee
$450
- Rewards program
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Receive 50,000 bonus Qantas Points1 when you apply online by 1 July 2025, are approved, and spend $5,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months of your approval date. T&Cs apply. Available for new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual card fee
$450
- Intro fee
- Interest free days on purchases
Up to 44
- Cash advance rate
- Cash advance fee
2%, min $2.50
- Foreign exchange margin
3.00%
- Late payment fee
$30.00
- Interest free days
Up to 44
- Minimum credit limit
$3,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
$0.00
- Payment options
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Rewards schemes
1.25 points per dollar on Amex, up to 100000 points per year, then
1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
1.25 points per dollar on everyday purchases. Earn 0.5 Qantas Points per $1 spent at government bodies, earn 2.25 Qantas Points per $1 spend on selected Qantas products and services.Exclusions apply. After a total of 100,000 Qantas Points is earned in a calendar year, the everyday earn rate will change from 1.25 to 1 Qantas Points per $1 spent.*
- Rewards description
Points are automatically credited to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program.
- Rewards flight options
All rewards can be redeemed via the Qantas Store.
- Rewards instant discounts
$450 Qantas Travel Credit each year to use for eligible Qantas flights when you book and pay online at American Express Travel. Two complimentary Qantas Club and two the Centurion Lounge invitations each year. Complimentary Qantas Wine Premium Membership.
- Rewards special offers
Receive 50,000 bonus Qantas Points when you apply online by 1 July 2025, are approved, and spend $5,000 on eligible purchases on your new Qantas American Express Ultimate Card within the first 3 months of your approval date. T&Cs apply. Available for new American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
Account alerts by SMS,
Card Purchase Cover ,
Travel Inconvenience Cover
- Other benefits
- Other restrictions
Earn up to 5x points for the first 10,000 points per month
Essential® Rewards Credit Card
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual fee
$108
- Rewards program
Membership Rewards
Receive 60,000 Bonus Membership Rewards® Points when you apply online by 6 May 2025, are approved, and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential® Rewards Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. Available to new American Express Card Members only.
- Purchase rate
23.99
%
p.a.
- Intro purchase rate
- Balance transfer rate
No current offer
- Annual card fee
$108
- Intro fee
- Interest free days on purchases
Up to 55
- Cash advance rate
- Cash advance fee
not available
- Foreign exchange margin
3.00%
- Late payment fee
$30.00
- Interest free days
Up to 55
- Minimum credit limit
$2,000.00
- Minimum repayment amount
$30.00
- Minimum repayment percentage
2.50%
- Additional cardholders
up to 4
- Additional cardholder fee
$0.00
- Payment options
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay
- Rewards program
Membership Rewards
- Rewards schemes
1 point per dollar on Amex, uncapped
- Rewards bonus points
Earn up to 5 points per $1 spent on eligible eat and drinks purchases, up to 3 points per $1 spent on selected streaming subscriptions, up to 2 points per $1 spent at selected major retailers.
- Rewards description
Transfer points to a range of Airline Partner Programs or redeem your points for travel, Gift Cards, retail rewards and shopping Gift Cards.
- Rewards flight options
Airline Partner Programs you can transfer your points to for flights include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Air New Zealand, Emirates, Virgin, Malaysia Airlines, British Airways and other partners.
- Rewards instant discounts
- Rewards special offers
Receive 60,000 Membership Rewards® Bonus Points* when you apply online by 6 May 2025, are approved and spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new American Express Essential Rewards® Credit Card within the first 3 months. T&Cs apply. New American Express Card Members only.
- Rewards privileges
Extended Warranty,
Account alerts by SMS
- Other benefits
Cover for smartphone screen repairs up to $500 each year when you pay for your phone outright or monthly bill with American Express Essential Rewards Credit Card, conditions apply.
- Other restrictions
$9 monthly card fee is shown as $108 annual fee.
