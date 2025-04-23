Calling all Amex cardholders: delicious Month Out returns!

This May, more than 55,000 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants across the capital cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Canberra are taking part in the 2025 American Express delicious. Month Out festival.

Now in its 6th year, the program aims to showcase the Australian hospitality and dining industry by encouraging Aussies to dine out, with many participating venues offering specially curated dining experiences and special offers.

As an added perk, Amex card members who purchase at a participating business will receive 20% back or up to $25 per card (between 31 April - 1 June, first 75,000 cards - T&Cs apply).

And chocolate lovers get ready, world-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, will be in Sydney for the event and a special pop-up store will be live in Martin Place for just three days, May 8 - 10. Each day, the first 100 American Express Card Members through the doors will receive a complimentary Amaury Guichon chocolate creation!

Naysla Edwards, American Express Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Member Experience said, “We’re incredibly proud of the impact this campaign has in supporting the Australian dining industry every year and that our American Express Card Members get right behind it.”

Not already an American Express card member?

It’s not too late to apply. Here’s a look at some of the latest Amex deals to consider.