5 ways to fund a home spruce up

Tired of beige walls and a bathroom that hasn’t been updated since the 70s? Or maybe it’s your backyard that’s in serious need of attention? If your home could use some freshening up in time for Summer, now is the perfect time to get working on a project plan, and prepping your budget.

Depending on the scale of the project you’re looking at tackling, there are several ways to fund a home makeover. Each option has its pros and cons so let’s run through them one by one.

1. Using your own funds

The simplest and most cost effective way for you to pay for any home improvement project is with funds that you have in your savings account.

Pros:

You don’t pay any interest or fees

Cons:

You might miss out on benefits such as credit card rewards, cashback, travel points, or purchase protection that other payment methods offer.

2. Redrawing on your mortgage

If you’ve been making extra repayments on your mortgage, this could be a good opportunity to access the available redraw.

Pros:

You can usually access these funds quickly via online banking or app

Cons:

Your mortgage balance will increase again

3. Refinancing your mortgage

If you’re looking at a substantial reno project like a new kitchen & bathroom, you could look to refinance your existing mortgage for a larger amount to include the cost of your renovations.

Pros:

Potentially get a better interest rate on the new mortgage

Cons: