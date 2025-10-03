5 ways to fund a home spruce up
Tired of beige walls and a bathroom that hasn’t been updated since the 70s? Or maybe it’s your backyard that’s in serious need of attention? If your home could use some freshening up in time for Summer, now is the perfect time to get working on a project plan, and prepping your budget.
Depending on the scale of the project you’re looking at tackling, there are several ways to fund a home makeover. Each option has its pros and cons so let’s run through them one by one.
1. Using your own funds
The simplest and most cost effective way for you to pay for any home improvement project is with funds that you have in your savings account.
Pros:
- You don’t pay any interest or fees
Cons:
- You might miss out on benefits such as credit card rewards, cashback, travel points, or purchase protection that other payment methods offer.
2. Redrawing on your mortgage
If you’ve been making extra repayments on your mortgage, this could be a good opportunity to access the available redraw.
Pros:
- You can usually access these funds quickly via online banking or app
Cons:
- Your mortgage balance will increase again
3. Refinancing your mortgage
If you’re looking at a substantial reno project like a new kitchen & bathroom, you could look to refinance your existing mortgage for a larger amount to include the cost of your renovations.
Pros:
- Potentially get a better interest rate on the new mortgage
Cons:
- You may have to pay fees for refinancing, and it extends the time you are paying off a mortgage
4. Using a credit card
For very small projects like soft furnishings and lighting, a credit card can be a suitable option.
Pros:
- Quick access to funds as well as possible other benefits such as rewards points and purchase protection.
Cons:
- Generally high interest rates, unless you are confident you can pay off the full balance before the due date.
Accessing a personal Loan
Provides a lump sum with a fixed or variable interest rate and a set repayment term. Personal Loans are often suitable for smaller to medium-sized projects like an outdoor entertainment area or new flooring.
Pros:
- The fixed loan amount helps budgeting. Plus if you make extra repayments you could save on interest.
Cons:
- Interest rates can be high depending on your credit history.
-
Compare personal loan deals
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.55
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
Fast, easy and 100% online, this is a low cost loan with no ongoing fees or extra repayment penalties. It's perfect for savvy borrowers with great credit. If you’re over 18 and earn above $30,000, you could qualify (other eligibility criteria may apply).
- Interest rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.55
%
p.a.
to24.03 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$575
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
$0.00
- Minimum loan amount
-
$2,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$100,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
3 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Establishment fee is added to the loan amount and interest is charged on the total amount.
- Other benefits
-
Establishment fee is $275 for loans under $5,000 and $575 for loans over $5000.
Read reviews and learn more about Harmoney personal loansGo to site
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Interest rate from
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to21.99 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to22.79 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
Competitive fixed rates for borrowers on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $50,000. $0 monthly fees and no early repayment fees to pay. Fast application process on the Revolut app. According to Revolut and subject to loan approval, you'll receive your money into your Revolut account straight away.
- Interest rate
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to21.99 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
6.17
%
p.a.
to22.79 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$499
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
1 Year
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
For 6 and 7 year loan terms, rates are available from Revolut on request. Establishment fees range from $0-$499, are quoted on application and added to the loan amount.
Read reviews and learn more about Revolut personal loansGo to site
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
- Fixed
- Interest rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- Comparison rate from
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025^'
- Interest rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.
- comparison rate
-
5.95
%
p.a.
to26.95 % p.a.Based on $30,000 over 5 years
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Monthly fee
-
$0.00
- Exit fee
-
$0.00
- Early repayment penalty
-
0
- Minimum loan amount
-
$5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
-
$50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
-
2 Years
- Maximum loan term
-
7 Years
- Security required
-
Unsecured
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly
- Extra repayments allowed
-
yes
- Redraw allowed
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loansGo to site
