Get your savings mojo back with this 4 step financial Spring clean

If your savings mojo has been dormant over the winter months, Spring is here and this means it’s time to jolt out of hibernation so that you can hit some goals by the end of the year.

You can kick start your savings again pretty quickly and it doesn’t have to mean lots of sacrifices. In fact, it can be as simple as spending a couple of hours doing a thorough clean up of our everyday spending and household bills.

Aargh, I hear you say. But isn’t a couple of hours of your time worth it if you can sweep up hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in savings?

Simply follow these 4 simple steps.

Step 1: Declutter your spending

Time to pull up your bank account statement or banking app and go through your spending line by line. You could find that your bank’s app has done a lot of the heavy lifting for you already by classifying your spending into categories. If not, maybe consider switching bank accounts to one that does.

Unused subscriptions are a real money suck these days. A couple of dollars each week doesn’t seem like much but it adds up. Waste $5 a week on just one unused app subscription and that’s $260 you could have saved or spent on something else.

Are there any other glaring regular weekly expenses that you could ditch or reduce in frequency (like that crispy pork bahn mi)? Go through your spending line by line to see where there are leaks you can plug easily.