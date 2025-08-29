Get your savings mojo back with this 4 step financial Spring clean
If your savings mojo has been dormant over the winter months, Spring is here and this means it’s time to jolt out of hibernation so that you can hit some goals by the end of the year.
You can kick start your savings again pretty quickly and it doesn’t have to mean lots of sacrifices. In fact, it can be as simple as spending a couple of hours doing a thorough clean up of our everyday spending and household bills.
Aargh, I hear you say. But isn’t a couple of hours of your time worth it if you can sweep up hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in savings?
Simply follow these 4 simple steps.
Step 1: Declutter your spending
Time to pull up your bank account statement or banking app and go through your spending line by line. You could find that your bank’s app has done a lot of the heavy lifting for you already by classifying your spending into categories. If not, maybe consider switching bank accounts to one that does.
Unused subscriptions are a real money suck these days. A couple of dollars each week doesn’t seem like much but it adds up. Waste $5 a week on just one unused app subscription and that’s $260 you could have saved or spent on something else.
Are there any other glaring regular weekly expenses that you could ditch or reduce in frequency (like that crispy pork bahn mi)? Go through your spending line by line to see where there are leaks you can plug easily.
Step 2: Optimise your bills
This is where you can make some serious savings, especially if it’s been a while since you last compared deals for your energy, internet, insurance and mortgage.
Interest rates on home loans have been falling since the RBA cuts but every extra percent lower that you can reduce is going to have a massive impact on your bottom line. For instance, on an owner-occupier $600,000 home loan over 25 years, if you are paying the average interest rate of 6.09% p.a^, if you were to reduce the rate by 0.50% to 5.59% p.a., you’d pay $138 less a month. Over a year that’s a saving of $1,656!
-
Low rate home loan deals to considerMozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of 388 home loans.Last updated 29 August 2025
-
Discount Fixed Rate
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.89
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.42
%
p.a.
- $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
- Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
- One free residential valuation per application
- interest rate
-
2 years - 4.89% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.41% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.39% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $5,000 p.a
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans until 30 September 2025 (T&Cs apply).
Read reviews and learn more about Bank of Queensland home loansGo to site
-
1-Year Fixed Simple Home Loan Special
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Refinance only
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.22
%
p.a.
- No application, ongoing or monthly fees
- $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs
- Free online redraw and extra repayments anytime
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.99% p.a. (5.22% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.24% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$300,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
First Option Bank will cover the first $1,000 of legal and valuation costs. Other external costs will be charged to the borrower.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.15% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Discount Great Rate Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.25
%
p.a.
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
- No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.25% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$180.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
Apply online cashback offer $2,500 for new loans of $250,000-$499,999 or $3,000 cashback for $500,000 or more for purchases or refinancing, LVR <80%. Up to $2,500 cashback for refinancers or first home buyers for applications made with lenders. T&Cs apply
Read reviews and learn more about Greater Bank home loansGo to site
Step 3: Organise your debts
Focus on any debts with the highest interest rates first. If you carry a balance on your credit card regularly, you could be paying high interest rates unnecessarily. There are a number of 0% balance transfer credit cards that could give you some breathing room and help you to save money on interest.
For example, using the Mozo credit card repayments calculator, if you had a $5000 card balance with an interest rate of 19.99% p.a., and made repayments of $200 a month, it would take 1 year and 6 months to pay off the card and cost $461 in interest. If you switched to a card with a 0% p.a. balance transfer deal for 18 months, you’d pay off the card in 15 months and save $461 in interest. Note that some cards do have a balance transfer fee that can be between 1-3% of the total balance transferred.
A debt consolidation loan might also be a useful option if you’re juggling multiple loans and repayment dates. By rolling all the debt into a single loan, you could save on interest and find it easier to stick to a more regular repayment schedule.
Step 4: Clean up your savings
The final step in your spring cleaning purge is to ensure that the money you save is going towards helping you reach your goals, whether short or in the long term.
Make sure you’ve got a savings account that’s going to earn you the best returns for your situation. High interest savings accounts usually have conditions attached – you can set up automatic transfers so that you’ll always meet the conditions required.
If you are thinking longer term, consider making voluntary payments into your superannuation. It might be a more tax effective strategy for you and possibly deliver better returns over the long term.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.