BOQ sets new mortgage benchmark – 4.89% p.a. for 2-year fixed home loan

By Peter Terlato · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Bank of Queensland (BOQ) if offering a standout two-year fixed home loan rate of 4.89% p.a. (5.62% comparison rate*) for owner-occupiers – the lowest 2-year fixed rate in Mozo’s database. 

More than just a headline grabber, this bold move may encourage even more competition across lenders and provide borrowers both stability and future flexibility.

“By offering a new market-leading rate, we’re helping customers manage their budgets with confidence,” BOQ Group Head of Home Buying Shirphine Loh said.

“This offer gives borrowers a chance to lock in certainty now while staying flexible for what’s ahead."

What’s behind the rate shift

Setting the pace: BOQ’s aggressive pricing follows recent fixed-rate cuts from other lenders ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank decision. With economists and markets widely expecting a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate – after holding steady at 3.85% in July – banks are under pressure to pass on savings to borrowers.

A strategic mix: BOQ is actively promoting split-loan structures, combining a fixed portion for repayment certainty with a variable chunk to benefit if rates drop. For customers, this may deliver best-of-both-worlds flexibility during the current rate cutting cycle.

Compare fixed rate home loans in Australia

Why this matters for borrowers

  1. Pushing lower rates preceding the RBA’s move – Many lenders seem to be front-running a potential cash rate cut anticipated next month.
  2. Budgeting confidence – Locking in a sub-5% rate can bring relief now, with the potential for variable savings later.
  3. Split-loan options – Customers get a safety net today with upside potential if rates fall tomorrow.

After the last cash rate cut in May 2025, a Mozo analysis revealed some lenders are much quicker than others to pass on the savings. While smaller lenders like Unloan and Athena Home Loans were quick to act, the Big Four banks took significantly longer. This can cost borrowers money, so keeping an eye on your lender's track record and comparing a switch to a more responsive one can ensure you're getting the best deal.

Mozo in action: smart tools for smarter borrowing

  • Compare now: Explore how BOQ’s 4.89% rate stacks up with others using Mozo’s home loan comparison tool.
  • Learn the strategy: Read Mozo’s split-loan guide to understand how it works and whether combining fixed and variable rates could suit your situation.
  • Forecast your refinance: Use our refinance calculator to break down the costs and considerations if you plan to switch and save.

Compare fixed rate home loans below

  • Discounted Fixed Rate

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Fixed 3 years
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    No Partner link

  • Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.99 % p.a.
    Go to site
    • No application, establishment or monthly fees
    • Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
    • Free redraw facility to access additional funds

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.09 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

