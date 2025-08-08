BOQ sets new mortgage benchmark – 4.89% p.a. for 2-year fixed home loan

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) if offering a standout two-year fixed home loan rate of 4.89% p.a. (5.62% comparison rate*) for owner-occupiers – the lowest 2-year fixed rate in Mozo’s database.

More than just a headline grabber, this bold move may encourage even more competition across lenders and provide borrowers both stability and future flexibility.

“By offering a new market-leading rate, we’re helping customers manage their budgets with confidence,” BOQ Group Head of Home Buying Shirphine Loh said.

“This offer gives borrowers a chance to lock in certainty now while staying flexible for what’s ahead."

What’s behind the rate shift

Setting the pace: BOQ’s aggressive pricing follows recent fixed-rate cuts from other lenders ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank decision. With economists and markets widely expecting a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate – after holding steady at 3.85% in July – banks are under pressure to pass on savings to borrowers.

A strategic mix: BOQ is actively promoting split-loan structures, combining a fixed portion for repayment certainty with a variable chunk to benefit if rates drop. For customers, this may deliver best-of-both-worlds flexibility during the current rate cutting cycle.