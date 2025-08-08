BOQ sets new mortgage benchmark – 4.89% p.a. for 2-year fixed home loan
Bank of Queensland (BOQ) if offering a standout two-year fixed home loan rate of 4.89% p.a. (5.62% comparison rate*) for owner-occupiers – the lowest 2-year fixed rate in Mozo’s database.
More than just a headline grabber, this bold move may encourage even more competition across lenders and provide borrowers both stability and future flexibility.
“By offering a new market-leading rate, we’re helping customers manage their budgets with confidence,” BOQ Group Head of Home Buying Shirphine Loh said.
“This offer gives borrowers a chance to lock in certainty now while staying flexible for what’s ahead."
What’s behind the rate shift
Setting the pace: BOQ’s aggressive pricing follows recent fixed-rate cuts from other lenders ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank decision. With economists and markets widely expecting a 25 basis point cut to the cash rate – after holding steady at 3.85% in July – banks are under pressure to pass on savings to borrowers.
A strategic mix: BOQ is actively promoting split-loan structures, combining a fixed portion for repayment certainty with a variable chunk to benefit if rates drop. For customers, this may deliver best-of-both-worlds flexibility during the current rate cutting cycle.
Why this matters for borrowers
- Pushing lower rates preceding the RBA’s move – Many lenders seem to be front-running a potential cash rate cut anticipated next month.
- Budgeting confidence – Locking in a sub-5% rate can bring relief now, with the potential for variable savings later.
- Split-loan options – Customers get a safety net today with upside potential if rates fall tomorrow.
After the last cash rate cut in May 2025, a Mozo analysis revealed some lenders are much quicker than others to pass on the savings. While smaller lenders like Unloan and Athena Home Loans were quick to act, the Big Four banks took significantly longer. This can cost borrowers money, so keeping an eye on your lender's track record and comparing a switch to a more responsive one can ensure you're getting the best deal.
Mozo in action: smart tools for smarter borrowing
- Compare now: Explore how BOQ’s 4.89% rate stacks up with others using Mozo’s home loan comparison tool.
- Learn the strategy: Read Mozo’s split-loan guide to understand how it works and whether combining fixed and variable rates could suit your situation.
- Forecast your refinance: Use our refinance calculator to break down the costs and considerations if you plan to switch and save.
Compare fixed rate home loans below
-
Discounted Fixed Rate
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Fixed 3 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.86
%
p.a.
- interest rate
-
2 years - 5.34% p.a. (5.93% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.24% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.54% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.54% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $10,000 p.a
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
100% offset account available on 1 year fixed rate loan.
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans until 30 September 2025 (T&Cs apply).
Read reviews and learn more about Bank of Queensland home loans
-
Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.99
%
p.a.
- No application, establishment or monthly fees
- Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
- Free redraw facility to access additional funds
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.99% p.a. (5.99% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.44% p.a. (5.97% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.34% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.10% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
-
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $20,000 p.a. during fixed rate term
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and exit fee at cost. Valuation fee charged at cost, starting from $132.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about SWSbank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.09
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.09% p.a. (5.69% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.19% p.a. (5.66% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.76% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.74% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.67
%
p.a.
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.59% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.67% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.64% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.73% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.72
%
p.a.
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.59% p.a. (5.80% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.72% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.68% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.79% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.