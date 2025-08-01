Mozo Money Moves: RBA rate cuts on the horizon, fixed home loans slashed, side-by-side savings comparisons and more Friday, 1 August 2025 · 9 min read By Peter Terlato · 9 min read Fact Checked Advertiser disclosure

Welcome to Mozo Money Moves, your weekly round-up of what’s moving your money and shaping your financial decisions. This week, the rate outlook has taken a sharp turn, with markets pricing in as many as three RBA rate cuts by year’s end. Fixed home loan rates are already on the slide as lenders jostle for position, and in the savings space, Up is overhauling its account structure while ME pares back its term deposit range ahead of a planned digital relaunch. We’ve also seen fresh results from our ‘versus’ comparison series across savings, car insurance and superannuation, plus Mozo’s credit card crown goes to American Express. Let’s get into it. RBA rate cut bets grow as inflation slows Slowing inflation across Australia has bolstered confidence that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could deliver up to three rate cuts before the end of 2025, with markets pricing in around a 0.75 percentage point easing by December. Inflation data for the June quarter came in much softer than anticipated. Headline CPI rose just 0.8%, bringing annual inflation down to 2.1%, while the trimmed mean – the RBA’s preferred measure of core inflation – slowed to 2.7%, the lowest since December 2021. That marked the second consecutive quarterly measure within the RBA’s 2–3% target band. Hauser’s cautious optimism Speaking at the Barrenjoey Economic Forum on Wednesday, RBA deputy governor Andrew Hauser described the softer June quarter inflation figures as “very welcome”, while stressing policy must remain data‑dependent. He said the bank is “in a better place to look forward” on potential easing, with inflation returning to the 2-3 percent target range faster than expected and a relatively resilient jobs market giving policymakers more room to manoeuvre. What could happen next? Timing Policy moves Rationale August 12, 2025

25 bp rate cut likely

Markets have fully priced in a cut after inflation fell to 2.1% headline and 2.7% trimmed mean.

Late 2025

Extra 1-2 cuts possible

Markets still see up to three rate cuts by year‑end if economic conditions remain soft.

Early 2026

Potential further easing

Further cuts are possible if inflation stays near a lower bound.

Notable rate changes this week Recent updates across several financial products show a mix of decreases and some increases in interest rates. Here's a breakdown of the standout changes on Mozo’s database. Fixed home loan changes for owner‑occupiers Provider Product Loan information Term Previous value (p.a.) New value (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) G&C Mutual Bank

Fixed Home Loans

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, <95% LVR

2 years fixed

5.30%

5.19%

5.27%

Macquarie

Basic Home Loan

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, LVR<70%

2 years fixed

5.19%

4.99%

5.54%

Macquarie

Basic Home Loan

Investor, Principal & Interest, LVR<70%

2 years fixed

5.35%

5.15%

5.65%

The Mutual Bank

First Home Buyer Fixed Home Loan (Package)

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, <95% LVR

2 years fixed

5.49%

4.94%

6.54%

Unity Bank

2 Year Fixed Rate

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, <95% LVR

2 years fixed

5.30%

5.19%

5.27%

Unity Bank

5 Year Fixed Rate

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, <95% LVR

2 years fixed

5.45%

5.20%

5.28%

Source: Mozo database. Selected fixed rate changes from 28 July to 1 August, 2025. Eligibility requirements may apply. Variable home loan changes for owner‑occupiers Provider Product Loan information Previous value (p.a.) New value (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) Auswide Bank

Basic Home Loan

Owner Occupier, Principal and Interest, LVR <60%, $50k–$3.5m

5.64%

5.54%

5.57%

Auswide Bank

Home Loan Plus (Freedom Package)

Owner Occupier, Principal and Interest, LVR <60%, $50k–$3.5m

5.64%

5.54%

5.90%

Auswide Bank

Home Loan Plus (Freedom Package)

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, LVR 70–80%, $100k–$3.5m

5.79%

5.69%

6.05%

Up

Home Variable Rate

Owner Occupier, Principal & Interest, from $50,000 to $10,000,000

5.50%

5.45%

5.45%

Source: Mozo database. Selected variable rate changes from 28 July to 1 August, 2025. *WARNING: The comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly repayments for $150,000 over 25 years. Comparison rates for fixed interest only loans are based on an initial interest only period equal in terms to the fixed period.

Savings account changes Provider Product Rate type Balance tier(s) Old rate (p.a.) New rate (p.a.) Conditions Australian Unity

Freedom Saver

Base rate

Up to $50,000

4.85%

4.60%

-

BCU Bank

Boss Saver

Ongoing bonus

Up to $100,000; over $100,000

4.90%; 0.45% base rate

4.75%; 0.45% base rate

Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account

BCU Bank

Power Saver

Ongoing bonus

Up to $250,000

new

4.60%; 0.50% base rate

Minimum of $100 deposited into account, and no withdrawals made

Gateway Bank

Goal Saver

Ongoing bonus

Up to $100,000; over $100,000

3.60%; 0.10% base rate

4.00%; 0.10% base rate

Grow your balance by $250 by the end of the month (excluding interest)

IMB Bank

Reward Saver Kick Start

Ongoing bonus

Balance tier reduction

5.00% Up to $1m

5.00% ≤$100k; 2.75% $100k-$1m

Minimum $20 deposit and no withdrawals per month

Macquarie Bank

Savings Account

Introductory bonus rate, then base rate

Balance tier increase

4.85% intro bonus ≤$250k; 4.50% ≤$1m; 2.25% >$1m

4.85% intro bonus ≤$250k; 4.50% ≤$2m; 2.25% >$2m

4.85% p.a. On balances up to $250,000 for the first 4 months

P&N Bank

Savvy Saver

Ongoing bonus

Up to $100,000; over $100,000

4.90%; 0.45% base rate

4.75%; 0.45% base rate

Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account

Southern Cross Credit Union

Star Saver

Ongoing bonus

Above $0:

4.80%; 1.05% base rate

4.65%; 0.90% base rate

Grow balance by at least $200 during the month

Source: Mozo database. Selected savings account rate changes from 28 July to 1 August, 2025. Term deposit rate changes Provider Product Term duration Previous value (p.a.) New value (p.a.) Credit Union SA

Term Deposit

5 months

3.25%

4.40%

Credit Union SA

Term Deposit

7 months

3.00%

4.20%

The Mutual Bank

Term Deposit

2 years

3.60%

3.30%

Bank of Sydney

Term Deposit

4 months

4.40%

3.20%

American Express claims Mozo credit card crown Credit card heavyweight American Express has dominated the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for credit cards, taking out the coveted title of Australia’s Best Credit Card Provider and sweeping up an impressive 11 awards in total. That made Amex the most successful of the 63 credit card issuers assessed head‑to‑head by Mozo’s expert judging panel. Amex’s generous points earn rates, flexible redemption options and exclusive perks helped it stand apart from the competition. But the wins didn’t stop there. “While the company is synonymous with rewards credit cards, what might be surprising is that the Low Rate Credit Card also ranked among the top ‘no annual fee’ cards in the market according to our analysis,” Mozo Awards Judge, Peter Marshall said. While annual fees on some American Express cards remain higher than those of many competitors, Mozo’s judges found that the rewards potential and premium extras more than justify the cost for those who make the most of their card benefits.

Savings showdown: our new ‘versus’ series Mozo has kicked off a new series of head‑to‑head comparisons, pitting some of Australia’s most popular savings, insurance and super products against each other. ING vs AMP Bank GO : Comparing ING’s conditional Savings Maximiser with AMP Bank’s unconditional GO Save, exploring which type of saver each suits best.

Comparing ING’s conditional Savings Maximiser with AMP Bank’s unconditional GO Save, exploring which type of saver each suits best. Rabobank vs ubank : How Rabobank’s High Interest Savings Account stacks up against ubank’s Save account, including rate tiers, conditions and balance limits.

How Rabobank’s High Interest Savings Account stacks up against ubank’s Save account, including rate tiers, conditions and balance limits. Aware Super vs AustralianSuper: Analysing fees, investment performance and member benefits from two of Australia’s largest super funds. These pieces are designed to help you quickly weigh your options, so you can match products to your personal needs rather than relying on headline rates or prices alone. Gateway Bank has the Edge with new high-interest transaction account Gateway Bank’s Edge Transaction Account is one of the very few everyday accounts in Australia offering meaningful interest while keeping your money fully accessible. From 1 August to 1 November 2025, eligible customers can earn a total rate of 4.00% p.a. on balances up to $100,000 – combining the standard rate, bonus interest and a limited‑time promotional boost. Feature Interest rate Eligibility requirements Standard variable rate

0.01% p.a. (balances up to $999)

N/A

Standard variable rate

0.10% p.a. (balances $1,000 and over)

N/A

Bonus interest rate

1.25% p.a.

Deposit at least $2,000 from an external source each calendar month

Promotional interest rate

2.65% p.a. (1 Aug – 1 Nov 2025)

New members or existing members with no current at-call deposit account

Rate cap

Bonus and promotional rates apply up to $100,000 balance

Amounts above $100,000 earn standard rate only

The Edge account offers unlimited deposits and withdrawals, everyday access with Australia’s first plant‑based Visa Eco debit card, and 24/7 online and app banking. You can credit your salary, pay bills with BPAY®, or set up direct debits with no monthly account fees. Under Gateway’s Ethical Banking & Investment Policies , your deposits are not used to finance industries or activities that cause significant environmental harm. Up savings shake‑up: Grow vs Flow Aussie provider Up has announced a major change to its savings accounts, splitting them into two tiers from 1 September 2025: Grow rate: 4.85% p.a. for accounts with no withdrawals and at least five eligible card purchases per month.

Flow rate: 1.50% p.a. for accounts with withdrawals (same purchase requirement applies). Up customers can set up multiple “buckets” for specific goals, locking away some while keeping others accessible. The move adds a withdrawal condition to what was previously just a spend‑based bonus. In contrast, the newly released AMP Bank GO Save account stands out for offering a competitive 4.50% p.a. savings rate with no conditions at all.

Smaller lenders target investment property market With the RBA now in a rate‑cutting cycle, borrowing capacity is improving for property investors. But if you’re shopping around for an investment home loan, you might be surprised to find that some of the sharpest rates aren’t from larger providers like ANZ, CommBank, NAB and Westpac. Right now, the average Big Four investor loan (principal and interest) sits at 6.77% p.a. – that’s 1.28% p.a. higher than the most competitive rate in Mozo’s database at 5.49% p.a.^. More often than not, it’s the leading alternative lenders offering the most attractive investor rates, often sweetening the deal with perks such as loyalty discounts, offset accounts and minimal fees. So, if you want your investment dollars to work harder, we’ve reviewed and rounded up some of the standout lenders offering competitive investment loans worth a closer look. ^Source: Mozo database on 1 August, 2025. Variable investment home loan rates with 80% LVR, making principal and interest repayments on a $500,000 loan.

ME trims term deposit range ahead of relaunch ME has temporarily withdrawn term deposits longer than six months as it prepares to launch a new digital term deposit product. For now, customers can only access terms up to 6 months. Savers seeking longer lock‑ins may want to compare offers from other banks, with Mozo’s term deposit page still showing rates up to 4.45% p.a. for select terms.

Banking market wrap for July 2025 Mozo’s latest Banking Roundup shows the market shifting quickly ahead of potential RBA rate cuts later this year. Fixed home loan rates are falling fast, term deposits are losing altitude, and savings rates are starting to follow suit. Home loans More fixed rates are now starting with a ‘4’, as lenders including BankVic, Greater Bank, Hume Bank and Police Credit Union cut between 36 and 90 basis points. The number of variable rates under 5.50% p.a. is growing, suggesting competition is heating up even before official cuts. Term deposits Rates across most terms are trending lower, with best‑in‑market 12‑month offers slipping into the mid‑3% range. Interest rates above 4% are disappearing, and reductions of 5-40 basis points were common throughout the month. Savings accounts Most bonus rates fell by 10-45 basis points, with major banks and smaller lenders trimming across the board. Some, like NAB, softened penalties for missed conditions, but the general trend is downward. Credit cards and personal loans Rewards cards saw changes to bonus points and cashback offers, while several personal loan providers shaved 25-100 basis points from fixed and unsecured rates.