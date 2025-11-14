Macquarie Bank follows Westpac Group in lifting fixed rate home loans

In a sign that major banks are rethinking the chances of another rate cut, Macquarie Bank has increased its fixed rate home loans by as much as 0.20% p.a.

This comes just days after the Westpac Group (Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA) made similar moves across its fixed home loan portfolio, putting fixed rates up by as much as 0.35% p.a. for two-year terms.

Macquarie Bank and Westpac Group are two of the five largest home loan lenders in Australia, and Mozo finance expert Peter Marshall says their decision to lift rates points to what they’re expecting from upcoming RBA decisions.

“Increases to fixed rates could mean that lenders are either anticipating the next move from the RBA will be a hike, or that they expect the cash rate to remain where it is for a longer period,” says Marshall.

“Right now the future direction of the cash rate is unclear, but we expect that more lenders will start to lift their fixed rates over coming weeks as the probability of another rate cut seems to have diminished,” he said.

Mozo data confirms that Westpac Group and Macquarie Bank are not the only lenders that have increased their fixed home loan rates – Queensland Country Bank also raised rates this week, and both BCU Bank and P&N Bank lifted fixed rates following the surprising quarterly inflation data in October.