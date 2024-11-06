IMB Bank drops generous home loan cashback, but that’s not all…

If you’re looking to purchase or refinance a property, you’ll know that every extra cent you can scrape together counts. That’s why the idea of receiving as much as $4,000 cash back on your home loan is a great incentive to consider for any savvy borrower.

Long-standing customer-owned IMB Bank is giving borrowers the chance to get ahead on their home loans with $4,000 cashback on eligible new and refinance loans of $750K or more, $3,000 on eligible loans between $500 - $749K or $2,000 for loans $250K - $499K.

But that’s not all this lender has up its sleeve. In addition to the generous cash back offer, IMB Bank home loans have competitive rates across variable and fixed rate terms and it’s digitally led which means you can complete a fast online application, but there is also the option to apply via one of their home loan specialists.

IMB also has a member-first philosophy and reinvests in local communities through initiatives like grants and sponsorships for schools, sports clubs, and community projects.

Don’t wait to score the cashback, check out IMB Bank home loan options below.