IMB Bank drops generous home loan cashback, but that’s not all…
If you’re looking to purchase or refinance a property, you’ll know that every extra cent you can scrape together counts. That’s why the idea of receiving as much as $4,000 cash back on your home loan is a great incentive to consider for any savvy borrower.
Long-standing customer-owned IMB Bank is giving borrowers the chance to get ahead on their home loans with $4,000 cashback on eligible new and refinance loans of $750K or more, $3,000 on eligible loans between $500 - $749K or $2,000 for loans $250K - $499K.
But that’s not all this lender has up its sleeve. In addition to the generous cash back offer, IMB Bank home loans have competitive rates across variable and fixed rate terms and it’s digitally led which means you can complete a fast online application, but there is also the option to apply via one of their home loan specialists.
IMB also has a member-first philosophy and reinvests in local communities through initiatives like grants and sponsorships for schools, sports clubs, and community projects.
Don’t wait to score the cashback, check out IMB Bank home loan options below.
VARIABLE HOME LOAN
IMB Bank Budget Home Loan
- 5.54% p.a. variable rate (5.57% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Unrestricted additional repayments
Enjoy the benefits of a discounted variable home loan from IMB and score up to $4,000 cashback in your pocket once approved (T&Cs apply). You’ll get a Life-of-loan discount off IMB’s standard variable interest rate and the ability to make unrestricted additional repayments to pay your mortgage off sooner. Make free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws (T&Cs apply) and pay no monthly fees on a flexible loan term of up to 30 years. Plus, there’s only a 5% deposit required and the ability to split your home loan. No offset account.
FIXED HOME LOAN
IMB Bank 2 Year Fixed Rate Home Loan
- 5.29% p.a. 2 year fixed rate (5.72% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws
Get the peace of mind of a competitive fixed rate home loan for 2 years with IMB and score up to $4,000 cashback in your pocket once approved (T&Cs apply). You have the freedom to make up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties, plus you’ll have free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws (T&Cs apply). There’s only a 5% deposit required and you have the flexibility to split your home loan as required. No offset account.
INVESTOR HOME LOAN
IMB Bank 3 Year Fixed Rate Investor Home Loan
- 5.49% p.a. 2 year fixed rate (6.00% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws
Get the peace of mind of a competitive fixed rate investor home loan for 3 years with IMB and score up to $4,000 cashback in your pocket once approved (T&Cs apply). You have the freedom to make up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties, plus you’ll have free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws (T&Cs apply). There’s only a 5% deposit required and you have the flexibility to split your home loan as required. No offset account.
Calculate your loan repayments
See how much you could save on your home loan repayments.
