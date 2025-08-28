The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already cut rates three times this year, and with the possibility of more reductions later in 2025 and into 2026, savings rates are trending lower. That makes it more important than ever to pick the right type of account – one that won’t just look good today, but will still deliver decent returns months down the track.

So, what’s better? Bonus saver accounts or unconditional savings accounts? Bonus savers reward consistent saving habits with higher ongoing rates, while unconditional accounts often dangle high introductory offers to reel you in. Which one works best for you depends on your saving style and how long you plan to keep your cash parked.

How different savings accounts work

When choosing a savings account, it helps to understand the different structures on offer. Some accounts entice you with a short-term boost, others reward consistency, and a few keep things simple with no strings attached.

The table below breaks down the main types of savings accounts available so you can see at a glance how they work, what they reward, and which type of saver they might suit.

Account type How it works Pros Cons Suits Introductory rate accounts

Offers a higher interest rate for a short period (usually 3-5 months) before reverting to a lower base rate.

Market-leading rates upfront without conditions.

Rates can drop sharply after the welcome period ends.

Short-term savers or those chasing a boost for a few months.

Bonus saver accounts

Earn a high rate by meeting monthly conditions (e.g. deposit a set amount, make card purchases, avoid withdrawals).

Typically some of the strongest ongoing rates in the market if conditions are met.

Miss the requirements and your balance can fall back to a very low base rate.

Disciplined, long-term savers who can stick to a routine.

Unconditional savings accounts (ongoing)

Earn interest with no hoops – just deposit and save.

Simple, no need to track deposits or spending.

Ongoing rates are often lower than bonus accounts.

Savers who want a set-and-forget account without conditions.



Bonus saver vs introductory rates

A good way to see the difference in action is by comparing two savings account options. For example, the ING Savings Maximiser (a bonus saver account) and the Rabobank High Interest Savings Account (an unconditional account with an introductory rate).

Rabobank offers a market-leading introductory rate for the first four months, but after that, your balance reverts to a much lower ongoing rate.

ING Savings Maximiser provides a consistently strong bonus rate month after month, but only if you meet its conditions: deposit at least $1,000, make five eligible card purchases, and grow your balance each month.

The takeaway? Rabobank can deliver more interest upfront, making it a handy option for short-term goals. ING, meanwhile, rewards savers who are disciplined enough to keep up with the monthly requirements, and it can end up paying more over the long run.