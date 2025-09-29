October financial checklist: 5 financial moves to make this month

October is the perfect month to be a boss with your finances. The craziness of the end of year is still at arms length and this provides the perfect opportunity for you to reflect, and importantly pivot if you’ve financially got a little off course.

Here’s 5 things you can do this month that will leave you feeling calmer about your overall financial wellbeing and hopefully also with more dollars in your pocket.

1. Cut one habit this month

Sometimes we spend out of habit and don’t consider the financial (or emotional) cost they have on us. This October, challenge yourself to ditch one small expense you regularly spend money on - think coffee, alcohol or take away. Each time you go to spend money on your vice, transfer that amount into your savings account - it might surprise you how much you’ll save over the month.