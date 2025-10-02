If value is your top priority for insurance in 2025, Budget Direct just proved why it stands out.
It’s probably safe to say that when it comes to insurance, most Aussies are looking for a competitively priced policy that still manages to cover all the basics well. So when independent experts review a large swath of the market and crown one company the Best Value Insurer in the entire country, it’s worth paying attention.
This year, that company is Budget Direct, who absolutely smashed it in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards with wins spanning car, home and landlord insurance. It rose to the top of a huge field where our experts assessed more than 150 insurance policies across 53 car insurance companies, 41 home insurance companies and 36 landlord insurance companies.So if you’re looking to switch providers or take out insurance for the first time, here’s a look at Budget Direct’s award-winning policies and our detailed reviews.
Exceptional Value Car Insurance
Budget Direct’s biggest haul came in the car insurance awards, where its Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance policy took home three Exceptional Value awards: for Seniors, Young Drivers and Overall - meaning whatever age you are, Budget Direct could be a great contender if value is your top priority.
Budget Direct Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance*
- Receive 15% off first year's car insurance premium when you purchase new cover initiated online (T&C's apply)
- New-for-old vehicle replacement
- Low-km drivers may have their premium reduced
- Standard excess applies to windscreen and glass issues, even for simple repairs
Taking out pole position as Australia's Best Value Insurer for 2025 was Budget Direct. It took home awards across most of our value categories in the car-specific awards.
This policy includes useful features that can help keep you on the road, like hire car cover after a theft or not-at-fault accident. You’ll also be covered by new-for-old car replacement (when the car is under two years old or has driven less than 40,000km), up to $500 of personal property cover and up to $1,000 for replacement keys. There is an option to pay your premium monthly but this will cost extra.
2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award wins include: Australia's Best Value Car Insurer, Exceptional Value Car Insurance, Exceptional Value Senior Driver Car Insurance and Exceptional Value Young Driver Car Insurance.
Act now and get 15% off your first year's car insurance premium when you purchase new cover initiated online (T&C's apply).
Exceptional Value Home Insurance
And nor was Budget Direct any slouch in the home insurance awards, where again it was recognised for its Exceptional Value. This time for its Combined Home Building & Contents Insurance policy and for its standalone Contents Insurance policy. So whether you’re a renter or a homeowner, Budget Direct could be one for your shortlist.
Budget Direct Home & Contents Insurance*
- Buy online and get 30% off your first year if you bundle home and contents (T&Cs apply).
- Optional flood cover (subject to eligibility criteria)
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Exceptional Value
- Low per-item coverage limits for some categories of contents
Budget Direct is a provider known for its value, while still covering what matters. It scooped up two major Exceptional Value awards in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards including for this combined home and contents insurance policy and for its standalone contents policy - proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to get solid cover.
Fire, theft, and storm damage are included, and you can add optional extras like flood cover, accidental damage and appliance motor burnout.
The one thing to be aware of is that some cover limits are on the lower side. Jewellery, for example, is only covered up to $1,000 per item. If you have high-value items, you’ll need to list them separately. But that’s what makes this policy a great budget option: you get to choose only those extras that you actually need.
You can save up to an additional 30% off your first year’s premium if you buy online and bundle home and contents (T&Cs apply).
Exceptional Quality Landlord Insurance
There were no Exceptional Value awards in this year’s landlord insurance awards, but that didn’t stop Budget Direct, who’s Combined Landlord Building & Contents Insurance policy went on to win an Exceptional Quality award for leading the market in the generosity of cover and flexibility of options, irrespective of price.
Budget Direct Landlord Insurance*
- 30% discount on your first-year premium for new combined landlord building and contents policies purchased online (T&Cs apply)
- Up to $1000 to replace stolen keys, locks and keycodes
Budget Direct’s landlord cover won an Exceptional Quality award in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for an impressive fourth time in a row.
It provides comprehensive protection for your property against events like fire and storm, with up to $20 million in legal liability included. It’s then tailored for landlords with powerful protections available for an additional premium, such as cover for ‘Theft and Malicious Damage by Tenants’ and ‘Tenant Default’.
A distinctive benefit is that selecting one of these landlord covers also unlocks up to $3,000 for related legal expenses. There’s also an optional ‘sum insured safeguard’ is also available, giving you a powerful buffer of up to 25% if rebuild costs are more than your sum insured.
Act now and get a 30% discount on your first year’s premium for a new combined policy purchased online. (T&Cs apply).
How Budget Direct earned the title of Australia’s Best Value Insurer
With a trophy cabinet already bulging from its individual wins, it’s no surprise that Budget Direct also scooped up the top prize: Mozo’s Best Value Insurer for 2025.
Mozo's 'Best Value' and ‘Exceptional Value’ awards are earned in a massive stress-test of insurer pricing. The experts put the market under the microscope, generating tens of thousands of quotes for a vast range of everyday Australians. This year's test covered:
- Over 8,000 unique customer scenarios for car insurance.
- Over 5,000 unique customer scenarios for home insurance.
- Over 7,000 unique customer scenarios for contents insurance.
From there, it was a matter of seeing whose name popped up with the cheapest quote time and time again. The insurer that managed to offer the most competitive price to the greatest number of people took home the win.
Ultimately, the awards and the data point to one conclusion: if value is your top priority for insurance in 2025, getting a quote from Budget Direct is a savvy move.
* Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
