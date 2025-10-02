If value is your top priority for insurance in 2025, Budget Direct just proved why it stands out.

It’s probably safe to say that when it comes to insurance, most Aussies are looking for a competitively priced policy that still manages to cover all the basics well. So when independent experts review a large swath of the market and crown one company the Best Value Insurer in the entire country, it’s worth paying attention.

This year, that company is Budget Direct, who absolutely smashed it in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards with wins spanning car, home and landlord insurance. It rose to the top of a huge field where our experts assessed more than 150 insurance policies across 53 car insurance companies, 41 home insurance companies and 36 landlord insurance companies.So if you’re looking to switch providers or take out insurance for the first time, here’s a look at Budget Direct’s award-winning policies and our detailed reviews.

Exceptional Value Car Insurance

Budget Direct’s biggest haul came in the car insurance awards, where its Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance policy took home three Exceptional Value awards: for Seniors, Young Drivers and Overall - meaning whatever age you are, Budget Direct could be a great contender if value is your top priority.