From road trips to jet-setting, why travel insurance should be a non-negotiable

Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical paradise, road-tripping with the kids, or taking a solo trip to reclaim your sanity this summer, there’s one travel essential you don’t want to forget: travel insurance.

Sure, it’s not as exciting as packing your swimmers or planning your theme park itinerary, but it could save you from a massive holiday headache.

The safety net you need

Picture this: you’re on your dream getaway, but the universe has other plans. A bout of food poisoning, a missed flight, or a sudden travel ban could flip your plans upside down. For families, it’s especially important. Kids have an uncanny knack for finding creative ways to get into scrapes – whether it’s a tumble at the hotel pool or a sudden fever. With travel insurance, you can breathe easy knowing unexpected medical costs won’t throw your budget off course.

Cover for the things you didn’t plan

Even the most organised travellers can’t plan for everything. Flight delays, cancellations, or misplaced luggage can be as common as seagulls at the beach. And while it’s frustrating, travel insurance can cover unexpected costs like extra accommodation or buying those emergency essentials when your bags are MIA.