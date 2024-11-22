From road trips to jet-setting, why travel insurance should be a non-negotiable
Whether you’re jetting off to a tropical paradise, road-tripping with the kids, or taking a solo trip to reclaim your sanity this summer, there’s one travel essential you don’t want to forget: travel insurance.
Sure, it’s not as exciting as packing your swimmers or planning your theme park itinerary, but it could save you from a massive holiday headache.
The safety net you need
Picture this: you’re on your dream getaway, but the universe has other plans. A bout of food poisoning, a missed flight, or a sudden travel ban could flip your plans upside down. For families, it’s especially important. Kids have an uncanny knack for finding creative ways to get into scrapes – whether it’s a tumble at the hotel pool or a sudden fever. With travel insurance, you can breathe easy knowing unexpected medical costs won’t throw your budget off course.
Cover for the things you didn’t plan
Even the most organised travellers can’t plan for everything. Flight delays, cancellations, or misplaced luggage can be as common as seagulls at the beach. And while it’s frustrating, travel insurance can cover unexpected costs like extra accommodation or buying those emergency essentials when your bags are MIA.
Protect your wallet from big risks
If you’re travelling overseas, medical bills can escalate fast. For example, treatment for gastro (Bali Belly) on average costs $1,500 according to Travel Insurer 1cover, and in its list of most expensive claims for 2024 travel insurer Southern Cross listed a $187,868 claim from someone who slipped on the ledge of the pool and needed an air ambulance back to Australia.
For solo travellers, travel insurance is your backup plan. If plans change or emergencies arise, you’ve got support. And for families, it’s peace of mind multiplied, because the only thing you should be worrying about is how many snacks to pack.
Choosing the right policy for your trip
Not all travel insurance policies are created equal. Whether you're headed on a luxury cruise or a quick domestic getaway, make sure you’re covered for activities, medical emergencies, cancellations, and even adventurous pursuits (hello, snorkelling).
In our analysis done for the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards and 2025 Travel Insurance Trends report, we found that there can be a big difference in price for comparable cover between travel insurers. We found a 40 year old could save as much as $191 by shopping around for cover^ on a two week ski trip to Japan.
This really highlights why it’s important to compare travel insurance quotes to meet your needs and budget. You don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles, but even having just the basic hospital and medical cover is likely to cost less than $20 each day for someone without a pre-existing medical condition.
So, whether you’re herding the family or flying solo, don’t hit the "book now" button without sorting your travel insurance.
Travel insurance comparisons on Mozo
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverUnlimited
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $25,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- $10,000
- Travel documents
- $10,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$3,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Receive protection in a few simple steps, all from your mobile device, with 24/7 emergency and medical support, as well as 24/7 customer service. You can also tailor your policy, paying only for the coverage you need and adapting it in near real-time, with add-ons like car rental excess and snow sports also available. You can also get 15% off with promo code MOZO15. For groups of three or more adults traveling on the same policy Freely offers a 20% discount. T&Cs apply; visit the Freely site for full details.Details Close
Receive protection in a few simple steps, all from your mobile device, with 24/7 emergency and medical support, as well as 24/7 customer service. You can also tailor your policy, paying only for the coverage you need and adapting it in near real-time, with add-ons like car rental excess and snow sports also available. You can also get 15% off with promo code MOZO15. For groups of three or more adults traveling on the same policy Freely offers a 20% discount. T&Cs apply; visit the Freely site for full details.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $3,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $3,000 to Unlimited
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $3,000 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $15,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $8,000
- Travellers cheques
- $8,000
- Travel documents
- $8,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $8,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 to Unlimited
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.Details Close
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $12,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo Expert Rated
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.