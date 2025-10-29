The ultimate 2026 Australian holiday hack: How to turn 19 days of annual leave into 41 days off
Are you an Aussie full-timer dreaming of more time off without burning through your annual leave balance? You need to master the art of leave maximisation.
Leave maximisation is where you strategically book your annual leave around public holidays and weekends, which can help to multiply your time off.
The good news is that in 2026, the calendar has aligned perfectly and with some savvy planning you can score up to 41 days of holiday off by taking 19 days of annual leave.
Here we will detail the three essential holiday hacks, showing you exactly which days to book and how many total days you’ll get for each block.
It’s worth noting that this plan only focuses on national holidays so always check your state or territory’s specific public holiday dates as you may be able to score even more.
Hack 1: The New Year Recovery (Late Dec 2025 – Early Jan 2026)
By using the cluster of Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years you can get a massive 16 day break - perfect for that beach holiday up or down the coast or a short-haul international getaway.
|
Days to take off (Annual Leave)
|
Total Days Off
|
Dates of Break
|
Total 7 days
Dec: Mon 22, Tues 23, Wed 24, Mon 29, Tues 30, Wed 31 & Fri, 2 Jan 2026
|
16 days
|Sat, 20 Dec 2025 – Sun, 4 Jan 2026
Hack 2: The Autumn Mega-Break (Easter)
There are two options up for grabs over the Easter period: a shorter 10 day vacay (4 days annual leave) , a 16 day mega-break for 8 days annual leave.
|
Days to take off (Annual Leave)
|
Total Days Off
|
Dates of Break
|
4 days
Tues, 7 Apr - Fri, 10 Apr
|
10 day
|Fri, 3 Apr - Sun, 12 Apr 2026
|
8 days
Mon, 30 Mar - Thurs, 2 Apr + Tues, 7 Apr - Fri, 10 Apr
|
16 days
|Sat 28 Mar – Sun, 12 Apr 2026
Hack 3: King's Birthday Winter Escape
Most states observe the King’s Birthday on Monday 8 June (with the exception of QLD & WA) so use this long weekend to book in 4 days leave and you’ll get a 9 day mid-year break. Great for a ski trip or a short flight to warmer weather.
|
Days to take off (Annual Leave)
|
Total Days Off
|
Dates of Break
|
4 days
Tues, 9 Jun - Fri, 12 Jun
|
9 days
|Sat, 6 Jun – Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Bonus Long Weekends
Whether you combine an extra day for a 4 day weekend or take the 4 days following the public weekend to create another 9 day break there are several state, territory and national public holidays that can also be used for leave maximisation.
Note: Be sure to check for your specific state based and regional public holidays in addition to the list & confirm dates with your state or territory’s website.
- Australia Day (26 Jan). Falls on a Monday so take off Friday 23 January for a 4 day break.
- Labour Day/ 8 Hour Day / May Day is observed on a Monday in every state or territory but depending on where you live it could fall in March, May or October. WA (2 Mar), VIC (9 Mar), TAS, (9 Mar), QLD (4 May), NT (4 May ), NSW (5 Oct), ACT (5 Oct), and SA (5 Oct). Take off the preceding Friday to make it an extra long weekend break.
- Anzac Day (Apr 25). Anzac Day falls on Sat 25 April. If you live in WA you’ll get Mon 27 off so take off Friday 24 April for a 4 day break. Other states and territories are observing Anzac day on Saturday 25 April.
- Reconciliation Day (1 Jun). If you live in the ACT, you could combine the reconciliation day holiday with the King’s Birthday (June 8) and you’d get an 11 day break for just days of 4 annual leave (2-5 Jun).
- Western Australia Day (1 Jun). West Australians could take off Friday 27 May for a 4 day break.
- Melbourne Cup Day (3 Nov). Victorians could take off Monday 2 Nov to make the Cup a bumper 4 day weekend celebration.
Next steps
With public holidays falling this favourably, savvy maximisers will be booking flights and submitting leave requests now. Get in early to secure your extended time off and make 2026 your biggest year of travel yet.
Mozo travel tip: Getting travel insurance as soon as you make your bookings can help cover you in case of cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances.
Money maximising tip: To make sure that your money doesn’t get eaten up in foreign currency conversion fees and poor exchange rates, shop around for a good travel money debit or credit card before you go.
Compare travel insurance
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
Gold Plus
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 or Unlimited
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.Details Close
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Unlimited cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $300.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 or Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $1,000
- Accidental death
- $20,000
- Permanent disability
- $30,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $500
- Rental vehicle excess
- $6,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $750
- Personal liability
- $2,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverUnlimited
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $25,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- $10,000
- Travel documents
- $10,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$3,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Receive protection in a few simple steps, all from your mobile device, with 24/7 emergency and medical support, as well as 24/7 customer service. You can also tailor your policy, paying only for the coverage you need and adapting it in near real-time, with add-ons like car rental excess and snow sports also available. You can also get 15% off with promo code MOZO15. For groups of three or more adults traveling on the same policy Freely offers a 20% discount. T&Cs apply; visit the Freely site for full details.Details Close
Receive protection in a few simple steps, all from your mobile device, with 24/7 emergency and medical support, as well as 24/7 customer service. You can also tailor your policy, paying only for the coverage you need and adapting it in near real-time, with add-ons like car rental excess and snow sports also available. You can also get 15% off with promo code MOZO15. For groups of three or more adults traveling on the same policy Freely offers a 20% discount. T&Cs apply; visit the Freely site for full details.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $3,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $3,000 to Unlimited
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $3,000 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $15,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $8,000
- Travellers cheques
- $8,000
- Travel documents
- $8,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $8,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Gold
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 or $12,000
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Up to $12,000 cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.Details Close
Specialist Travel Insurance for those with pre-existing medical conditions (T&Cs apply). No upper age limits. Unlimited medical cover available with 24/7 emergency medical helpline. Up to $12,000 cancellation cover available. Fast online quote process.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $500.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 or $12,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $7,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $12,000
- Emergency companion
- $12,000
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $1,000
- Accidental death
- $20,000
- Permanent disability
- $30,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $250
- Travel documents
- $250
- Rental vehicle excess
- $4,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $750
- Personal liability
- $2,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
Compare travel insurance
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Travel Insurance Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.