The ultimate 2026 Australian holiday hack: How to turn 19 days of annual leave into 41 days off

Are you an Aussie full-timer dreaming of more time off without burning through your annual leave balance? You need to master the art of leave maximisation.

Leave maximisation is where you strategically book your annual leave around public holidays and weekends, which can help to multiply your time off.

The good news is that in 2026, the calendar has aligned perfectly and with some savvy planning you can score up to 41 days of holiday off by taking 19 days of annual leave.

Here we will detail the three essential holiday hacks, showing you exactly which days to book and how many total days you’ll get for each block.

It’s worth noting that this plan only focuses on national holidays so always check your state or territory’s specific public holiday dates as you may be able to score even more.

Hack 1: The New Year Recovery (Late Dec 2025 – Early Jan 2026)

By using the cluster of Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years you can get a massive 16 day break - perfect for that beach holiday up or down the coast or a short-haul international getaway.

Days to take off (Annual Leave)

Total Days Off

Dates of Break

Total 7 days

Dec: Mon 22, Tues 23, Wed 24, Mon 29, Tues 30, Wed 31 & Fri, 2 Jan 2026

16 days

Sat, 20 Dec 2025 – Sun, 4 Jan 2026



Hack 2: The Autumn Mega-Break (Easter)

There are two options up for grabs over the Easter period: a shorter 10 day vacay (4 days annual leave) , a 16 day mega-break for 8 days annual leave.

Days to take off (Annual Leave)

Total Days Off

Dates of Break

4 days

Tues, 7 Apr - Fri, 10 Apr

10 day

Fri, 3 Apr - Sun, 12 Apr 2026

8 days

Mon, 30 Mar - Thurs, 2 Apr + Tues, 7 Apr - Fri, 10 Apr

16 days

Sat 28 Mar – Sun, 12 Apr 2026



Hack 3: King's Birthday Winter Escape

Most states observe the King’s Birthday on Monday 8 June (with the exception of QLD & WA) so use this long weekend to book in 4 days leave and you’ll get a 9 day mid-year break. Great for a ski trip or a short flight to warmer weather.

Days to take off (Annual Leave)

Total Days Off

Dates of Break

4 days

Tues, 9 Jun - Fri, 12 Jun

9 days

Sat, 6 Jun – Sun, 14 Jun 2026



Bonus Long Weekends

Whether you combine an extra day for a 4 day weekend or take the 4 days following the public weekend to create another 9 day break there are several state, territory and national public holidays that can also be used for leave maximisation.

Note: Be sure to check for your specific state based and regional public holidays in addition to the list & confirm dates with your state or territory’s website.