ING Savings Maximiser vs AMP Bank GO Save: Which savings account should you choose?
If you’re looking to grow your savings faster, two of the top performing savings accounts in the market right now are the ING Savings Maximiser and the AMP Bank GO Save account.
Both offer highly competitive rates – but the way the accounts work is very different.
Let’s break it down.
Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: side by side comparison
The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both the ING Savings Maximiser and AMP Bank GO Save. Then read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for.
|Feature
|ING Savings Maximiser
|AMP Bank GO Save
|
Max rate
|5.00% p.a.
|4.50% p.a.
|
Base rate
|0.05% p.a.
|4.50% p.a.
|
Conditions for bonus rate
|Monthly deposit ($1,000+), 5+ ING card purchases, balance growth
|None
|
Max rate applies up to
|$100,000
|$250,000
|
Rate above cap
|0.05% p.a.
|3.75% p.a. (up to $5m), 0% thereafter
|
Linked transaction account
|Yes – Orange Everyday
|Yes – GO Everyday
|
App/online access
|App, online banking, phone banking
|App (via AMP Bank GO, not My AMP), online banking (limited features), phone banking
|
Joint savings accounts allowed
|Yes
|No
|
Monthly fees
|$0
|$0
Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: how interest is earned
Both accounts offer highly competitive rates, but the way to unlock each’s top rate is quite different. Let’s have a closer look at how to maximise your return.
|Feature
|ING Savings Maximiser
|AMP Bank GO Save
|
Maximum variable rate
|5.00% p.a.
|4.50% p.a.
|
Balances earning max rate
|Up to $100,000
|Up to $250,000
|
Conditions to unlock max rate
|Each month, deposit at least $1,000 from an external source into any personal ING account, make five settled ING card purchases, and grow your nominated Savings Maximiser balance from the previous month (excluding interest).
|Hold a GO Everyday account (no monthly fee). No monthly deposits, card usage or balance growth required.
|
Interest if conditions not met
|0.05% p.a.
|N/A (no conditions)
|
Interest on balances above max rate tier
|Above $100,000 earns 0.05% p.a. (even if conditions are met)
|$250,001–$5 million earns 3.75% p.a. No interest paid above $5 million.
|
Linked account required
|Yes – requires an ING Orange Everyday account to meet conditions
|Yes – requires a GO Everyday account (no active use required)
|
Best for…
|Best for engaged savers. If you don’t mind jumping through a few hoops each month to access one of the highest variable rates in the market. If you already use ING as your main bank account, you may be more likely to meet the bonus rate criteria without extra effort.
|Best for set-and-forget savers. If you want to park your savings somewhere that earns a high rate without keeping tabs on monthly conditions. It’s especially attractive if you’re saving more than $100,000, as the top rate applies up to $250,000.
Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: what else to know
We've covered most of the major terms and how interest is earned, but before you decide, here are a few other points to keep in mind.
- Conditional rates can be harder to maintain long term. If you miss just one ING condition (like forgetting to grow your balance by $1), your entire balance earns just 0.05% for the month. An ACCC report revealed 71 percent of bonus-rate savers miss out on bonus interest, meaning most customers aren’t actually benefitting from the advertised headline rate.
- Both ING and AMP Bank GO offer an online web portal in addition to their banking apps for managing accounts. However, some of AMP Bank GO’s advanced features – like "Spaces" for setting savings goals, real-time notifications, and detailed spending categorisation – are designed for and accessed through the app. It's built for a "fuss-free" mobile experience.
- Linked accounts are required for both providers. You’ll need to apply for (or already hold) a transaction account to open either savings product.
Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: the verdict
If you’re after the highest rate possible and can confidently meet the monthly conditions, the ING Savings Maximiser has the edge at 5.00% p.a. – a 0.5% higher interest rate.
If you want a simple, no-strings high interest savings account, the AMP Bank GO Save may suit, especially if you’ve got more than $100,000 and want flexibility without jumping through hoops.
Both accounts deliver strong value – it just depends on how hands-on you want to be.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.