ING vs AMP Bank GO savings accounts

If you’re looking to grow your savings faster, two of the top performing savings accounts in the market right now are the ING Savings Maximiser and the AMP Bank GO Save account.

Both offer highly competitive rates – but the way the accounts work is very different.

Let’s break it down.

Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: side by side comparison

The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both the ING Savings Maximiser and AMP Bank GO Save. Then read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for. 

Feature ING Savings Maximiser AMP Bank GO Save
Max rate
 5.00% p.a.
 4.50% p.a.
Base rate
 0.05% p.a.
 4.50% p.a.
Conditions for bonus rate
 Monthly deposit ($1,000+), 5+ ING card purchases, balance growth
 None
Max rate applies up to
 $100,000
 $250,000
Rate above cap
 0.05% p.a.
 3.75% p.a. (up to $5m), 0% thereafter
Linked transaction account
 Yes – Orange Everyday
 Yes – GO Everyday
App/online access
 App, online banking, phone banking
 App (via AMP Bank GO, not My AMP), online banking (limited features), phone banking
Joint savings accounts allowed
 Yes
 No
Monthly fees
 $0
 $0

Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: how interest is earned

Both accounts offer highly competitive rates, but the way to unlock each’s top rate is quite different. Let’s have a closer look at how to maximise your return.

Feature ING Savings Maximiser AMP Bank GO Save
Maximum variable rate
 5.00% p.a.
 4.50% p.a.
Balances earning max rate
 Up to $100,000
 Up to $250,000
Conditions to unlock max rate
 Each month, deposit at least $1,000 from an external source into any personal ING account, make five settled ING card purchases, and grow your nominated Savings Maximiser balance from the previous month (excluding interest).
 Hold a GO Everyday account (no monthly fee). No monthly deposits, card usage or balance growth required.
Interest if conditions not met
 0.05% p.a.
 N/A (no conditions)
Interest on balances above max rate tier
 Above $100,000 earns 0.05% p.a. (even if conditions are met)
 $250,001–$5 million earns 3.75% p.a. No interest paid above $5 million.
Linked account required
 Yes – requires an ING Orange Everyday account to meet conditions
 Yes – requires a GO Everyday account (no active use required)
Best for…
 Best for engaged savers. If you don’t mind jumping through a few hoops each month to access one of the highest variable rates in the market. If you already use ING as your main bank account, you may be more likely to meet the bonus rate criteria without extra effort.
 Best for set-and-forget savers. If you want to park your savings somewhere that earns a high rate without keeping tabs on monthly conditions. It’s especially attractive if you’re saving more than $100,000, as the top rate applies up to $250,000.

Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: what else to know

We've covered most of the major terms and how interest is earned, but before you decide, here are a few other points to keep in mind.

  • Conditional rates can be harder to maintain long term. If you miss just one ING condition (like forgetting to grow your balance by $1), your entire balance earns just 0.05% for the month. An ACCC report revealed 71 percent of bonus-rate savers miss out on bonus interest, meaning most customers aren’t actually benefitting from the advertised headline rate.
  • Both ING and AMP Bank GO offer an online web portal in addition to their banking apps for managing accounts. However, some of AMP Bank GO’s advanced features – like "Spaces" for setting savings goals, real-time notifications, and detailed spending categorisation – are designed for and accessed through the app. It's built for a "fuss-free" mobile experience.
  • Linked accounts are required for both providers. You’ll need to apply for (or already hold) a transaction account to open either savings product.

Savings Maximiser vs GO Save: the verdict

If you’re after the highest rate possible and can confidently meet the monthly conditions, the ING Savings Maximiser has the edge at 5.00% p.a. – a 0.5% higher interest rate.

If you want a simple, no-strings high interest savings account, the AMP Bank GO Save may suit, especially if you’ve got more than $100,000 and want flexibility without jumping through hoops.

Both accounts deliver strong value – it just depends on how hands-on you want to be.

Last updated 29 July 2025
