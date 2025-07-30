Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: Which account should you choose?
Seeking a competitive savings account? Two digital‑first options consistently offering leading rates on Mozo's database are the Rabobank High Interest Savings Account and ubank Save.
Both have strong appeal for savers – but the way they work differs significantly.
Let’s break it down.
Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: compare side-by-side
The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both accounts. Read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for.
|Feature
|Rabobank High Interest Savings Account
|ubank Save
|
Max rate
|5.15% p.a. (introductory rate for new customers, first 4 months)
|5.00% p.a. (introductory rate for new customers, first 4 months)
|
Base rate
|3.70% p.a.
|0.00% p.a. after bonus period
|
Ongoing bonus rate
|None (only intro bonus applies)
|4.60% p.a. ongoing when bonus criteria met
|
Conditions for bonus rate
|None (introductory offer applies automatically)
|Deposit $500+ from an external account to your ubank Spend/Bills/Save account
|
Max cap for bonus interest
|$250,000
|$1,000,000
|
Linked transaction account
|Any Australian transaction account for transfers
|Yes – ubank Spend account required
|
App/online access
|App, online banking, phone
|App and online banking access through Spend/Save
|
Joint savings accounts allowed
|Yes
|Yes
|
Monthly fees
|None
|None
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts. Set savings targets and track on the app.
- Sign up with MOZO20 to score $20 after 5 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days. See terms link on ubank’s app store.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: how interest is earned
Both accounts offer highly competitive rates, but the way to unlock each’s top rate is quite different. Let’s have a closer look at how to maximise your return.
|Feature
|Rabobank High Interest Savings Account
|ubank Save
|
Maximum variable rate
|5.15% p.a. (introductory rate)
|5.00% p.a. (introductory rate)
|
Balances earning max rate
|Up to $250,000
|Up to $1,000,000
|
Conditions to unlock max rate
|New customers are eligible for the introductory offer
|New customers are eligible for the introductory rate. To earn the ongoing 4.60% p.a., deposit at least $500 per month from an external source into your Spend, Bills or Save account
|
Interest if conditions not met
|3.70% p.a. after introductory period
|0.00% p.a. if monthly deposit criteria are not met
|
Interest on balances above max rate tier
|Above $250,000 earns 3.00% p.a.
|Above $1 million earns no interest
|
Linked account required
|No – any Australian transaction account can be used for transfers
|Yes – requires a Spend account
|
Best for…
|Savers who want simplicity. A strong introductory rate of 5.15% p.a. with no ongoing conditions, plus a relatively strong base rate of 3.70% p.a. on balances up to $250,000, and 3.00% thereafter
|Customers seeking higher longer-term rates. If you deposit $500+ externally each month, you can earn 4.60% p.a. on up to $1 million. The introductory rate (5.00%) also gives a short-term boost on large balances
Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: what else to know
We've covered most of the major terms and how interest is earned, but before you decide, here are a few other points to keep in mind.
- Rabobank offers flexibility and no ongoing hoops. Simply open the account and your balance earns the interest automatically.
- ubank requires a monthly external deposit of at least $500 to maintain the ongoing rate; otherwise all interest stops.
- Both providers feature joint accounts, no monthly fees, and are protected by the Australian government deposit guarantee, the Financial Claims Scheme (FCS).
- ubank’s benefit applies to larger balances (up to $1M), whereas Rabobank's benefit applies only up to $250,000.
Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: the verdict
If you want an exceptional introductory interest rate with zero conditions, and prefer a low-maintenance product, Rabobank High Interest Savings Account is a standout.
If you can reliably meet the monthly deposit criteria and want higher ongoing bonus interest on large balances (up to $1M), ubank Save offers a better long-term return after the introductory period.
Ultimately, both accounts deliver excellent value – but your best choice depends on whether you prioritise simplicity or long-term earnings.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.