Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: Which account should you choose?

Rabobank vs ubank savings accounts

Seeking a competitive savings account? Two digital‑first options consistently offering leading rates on Mozo's database are the Rabobank High Interest Savings Account and ubank Save.

Both have strong appeal for savers – but the way they work differs significantly.

Let’s break it down.

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: compare side-by-side

The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both accounts. Read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for. 

Feature Rabobank High Interest Savings Account ubank Save
Max rate
 5.15% p.a. (introductory rate for new customers, first 4 months)
 5.00% p.a. (introductory rate for new customers, first 4 months)
Base rate
 3.70% p.a.
 0.00% p.a. after bonus period
Ongoing bonus rate
 None (only intro bonus applies)
 4.60% p.a. ongoing when bonus criteria met
Conditions for bonus rate
 None (introductory offer applies automatically)
 Deposit $500+ from an external account to your ubank Spend/Bills/Save account
Max cap for bonus interest
 $250,000
 $1,000,000
Linked transaction account
 Any Australian transaction account for transfers
 Yes – ubank Spend account required
App/online access
 App, online banking, phone
 App and online banking access through Spend/Save
Joint savings accounts allowed
 Yes
 Yes
Monthly fees
 None
 None

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: how interest is earned

Both accounts offer highly competitive rates, but the way to unlock each’s top rate is quite different. Let’s have a closer look at how to maximise your return.

Feature Rabobank High Interest Savings Account ubank Save
Maximum variable rate
 5.15% p.a. (introductory rate)
 5.00% p.a. (introductory rate)
Balances earning max rate
 Up to $250,000
 Up to $1,000,000
Conditions to unlock max rate
 New customers are eligible for the introductory offer
 New customers are eligible for the introductory rate. To earn the ongoing 4.60% p.a., deposit at least $500 per month from an external source into your Spend, Bills or Save account
Interest if conditions not met
 3.70% p.a. after introductory period
 0.00% p.a. if monthly deposit criteria are not met
Interest on balances above max rate tier
 Above $250,000 earns 3.00% p.a.
 Above $1 million earns no interest
Linked account required
 No – any Australian transaction account can be used for transfers
 Yes – requires a Spend account
Best for…
 Savers who want simplicity. A strong introductory rate of 5.15% p.a. with no ongoing conditions, plus a relatively strong base rate of 3.70% p.a. on balances up to $250,000, and 3.00% thereafter
 Customers seeking higher longer-term rates. If you deposit $500+ externally each month, you can earn 4.60% p.a. on up to $1 million. The introductory rate (5.00%) also gives a short-term boost on large balances

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: what else to know

We've covered most of the major terms and how interest is earned, but before you decide, here are a few other points to keep in mind.

  • Rabobank offers flexibility and no ongoing hoops. Simply open the account and your balance earns the interest automatically.
  • ubank requires a monthly external deposit of at least $500 to maintain the ongoing rate; otherwise all interest stops.
  • Both providers feature joint accounts, no monthly fees, and are protected by the Australian government deposit guarantee, the Financial Claims Scheme (FCS).
  • ubank’s benefit applies to larger balances (up to $1M), whereas Rabobank's benefit applies only up to $250,000.

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: the verdict

If you want an exceptional introductory interest rate with zero conditions, and prefer a low-maintenance product, Rabobank High Interest Savings Account is a standout.

If you can reliably meet the monthly deposit criteria and want higher ongoing bonus interest on large balances (up to $1M), ubank Save offers a better long-term return after the introductory period.

Ultimately, both accounts deliver excellent value – but your best choice depends on whether you prioritise simplicity or long-term earnings.

