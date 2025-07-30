The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both accounts. Read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for.

Both have strong appeal for savers – but the way they work differs significantly.

Seeking a competitive savings account ? Two digital‑first options consistently offering leading rates on Mozo's database are the Rabobank High Interest Savings Account and ubank Save .

Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.

Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: how interest is earned

Both accounts offer highly competitive rates, but the way to unlock each’s top rate is quite different. Let’s have a closer look at how to maximise your return.

Feature Rabobank High Interest Savings Account ubank Save Maximum variable rate

5.15% p.a. (introductory rate)

5.00% p.a. (introductory rate)

Balances earning max rate

Up to $250,000

Up to $1,000,000

Conditions to unlock max rate

New customers are eligible for the introductory offer

New customers are eligible for the introductory rate. To earn the ongoing 4.60% p.a., deposit at least $500 per month from an external source into your Spend, Bills or Save account

Interest if conditions not met

3.70% p.a. after introductory period

0.00% p.a. if monthly deposit criteria are not met

Interest on balances above max rate tier

Above $250,000 earns 3.00% p.a.

Above $1 million earns no interest

Linked account required

No – any Australian transaction account can be used for transfers

Yes – requires a Spend account

Best for…

Savers who want simplicity. A strong introductory rate of 5.15% p.a. with no ongoing conditions, plus a relatively strong base rate of 3.70% p.a. on balances up to $250,000, and 3.00% thereafter

Customers seeking higher longer-term rates. If you deposit $500+ externally each month, you can earn 4.60% p.a. on up to $1 million. The introductory rate (5.00%) also gives a short-term boost on large balances



Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: what else to know

We've covered most of the major terms and how interest is earned, but before you decide, here are a few other points to keep in mind.

Rabobank offers flexibility and no ongoing hoops. Simply open the account and your balance earns the interest automatically.

ubank requires a monthly external deposit of at least $500 to maintain the ongoing rate; otherwise all interest stops.

Both providers feature joint accounts, no monthly fees, and are protected by the Australian government deposit guarantee, the Financial Claims Scheme (FCS).

ubank’s benefit applies to larger balances (up to $1M), whereas Rabobank's benefit applies only up to $250,000.

Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save: the verdict

If you want an exceptional introductory interest rate with zero conditions, and prefer a low-maintenance product, Rabobank High Interest Savings Account is a standout.

If you can reliably meet the monthly deposit criteria and want higher ongoing bonus interest on large balances (up to $1M), ubank Save offers a better long-term return after the introductory period.

Ultimately, both accounts deliver excellent value – but your best choice depends on whether you prioritise simplicity or long-term earnings.