ING Savings Maximiser vs ING Savings Accelerator: Which account should you choose?
If you’re weighing up ING’s savings accounts, these two options compete by offering different ways to earn interest – one through monthly activity, the other through higher balances.
Let’s break it down.
Compare savings accounts side‑by‑side
The table that follows breaks down all the key features for both the ING Savings Maximiser and Savings Accelerator accounts. Then read on for our big-picture analysis, including how to unlock each account’s full potential and what type of saver each is tailored for.
Note: The rates for each balance tier apply to the entire account balance, up to the limits stated.
|Feature
|ING Savings Maximiser
|ING Savings Accelerator
|
Max rate
|4.80% p.a. (requires monthly conditions up to $100k)
|Up to 4.70% p.a. (includes introductory 4-month kick starter bonus) for balances $150k-$500k
|
Base rate
|0.05% p.a.
|Tiered: 2.10% p.a. for <$50k; 3.00% p.a. $50k-$149,999.99; and 3.95% p.a. for $150k-$5m
|
Conditions for bonus
|Deposit $1,000+ from external source, 5 settled card purchases, and grow the Savings Maximiser balance each month
|None – rates depend only on your balance and whether you're eligible for kick starter offer (new ING saver, no previous savings account)
|
Balance tiers for max rate
|Up to $100,000 (one account per customer)
|Tiered system: $150k-$500k earns max rate; higher balances also capped (up to $5m total across accounts)
|
Rate above cap
|Above $100k: only standard 0.05% p.a.
|Above $500k during kick-starter and always after 4 months: standard ongoing rate applies
|
Linked transaction account
|Orange Everyday required to meet bonus conditions
|Not required – stand-alone savings account with full functionality
|
Access
|Full internet and mobile banking, including benefits tracker in app
|Full internet and mobile banking
|
Joint account allowed
|Yes
|Yes
|
Monthly fees
|$0
|$0
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.85% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.70% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
How interest is earned
While both accounts offer competitive rates, the way interest is earned and the conditions to unlock the top rate differ, making each account better suited to different types of savers.
|
Feature
|
ING Savings Maximiser
|
ING Savings Accelerator
|
Maximum variable rate
|4.80% p.a.
|Up to 4.70% p.a. (includes 0.75% kick‑starter bonus for new savers, first 4 months)
|
Balances earning max rate
|Up to $100,000
|$150,000-$500,000 during kick‑starter bonus period
|
Conditions to unlock max rate
|Deposit $1,000+ into any ING account, make 5+ settled card purchases, and grow your nominated balance each month
|No monthly activity required. Rates based purely on balance tier
|
Interest if conditions not met
|0.05% p.a.
|No change – ongoing tiered rate still applies
|
Interest on balances above max rate tier
|Above $100,000 earns 0.05% p.a.
|Balances of $500,000 or more earn the standard ongoing rate for that tier, which is 4.20% p.a.
|
Linked account required
|Yes – ING Orange Everyday
|No – stand‑alone savings account
|
Suitable for…
|Engaged savers who can meet conditions each month and want a market‑leading rate on up to $100k
|Set‑and‑forget savers, especially those with larger balances who want competitive returns without conditions
What else to know
- The ING Savings Maximiser's high rate is conditional. It's crucial to be able to meet the monthly requirements, as failing to do so will result in your interest rate dropping to the significantly lower ongoing rate of 0.05% p.a.
- ING’s Savings Accelerator has no monthly conditions, but because it uses tiered rates, savers may still want to monitor their balance to maximise returns.
- Deposits up to a total of $250,000 per person are covered under the Australian Government’s Financial Claims Scheme (FCS). However, this limit applies across all accounts you hold with ING – so if you have funds in both the Savings Maximiser and Savings Accelerator, your combined balance is protected up to $250,000.
ING Savings Maximiser vs ING Savings Accelerator: verdict
You may want to choose ING Savings Maximiser if you’re an engaged saver who can reliably hit the monthly conditions and want one of the highest variable rates in the Mozo database for balances up to $100k.
Otherwise, you could opt for ING Savings Accelerator if you prefer no-hassle saving, want robust tiered rates based on balance, or are parking a larger sum (≥$150k) – especially to take advantage of the kick‑starter bonus if you're new to ING.
Want more savings comparisons?
- ING Savings Maximiser vs ING Savings Accelerator
- Rabobank High Interest Savings Account vs ubank Save
Compare more savings accounts below
-
Promoted
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.85% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.70% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
-
-
-
Life
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
