Are Australia’s fixed-rate cuts about to end?
After years of rising interest rates, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has shifted to a cautious easing cycle. As of September 2025, the cash rate sits at 3.60% – the first cuts in more than four years – offering relief to millions of variable-rate mortgage holders.
But while variable rates are closely tied to the RBA, fixed-rate loans can follow a different path. The current spate of falling fixed rates may be coming to an end, or at least stabilising, even before the RBA finishes its easing cycle. This divergence is rooted in the distinct mechanics of fixed-rate funding and the strategic priorities of banks.
The forecast: what’s next for rates?
Economists broadly agree that the RBA will continue cutting, but differ on the extent. Big Four banks CBA and ANZ see a modest 25 basis point cut to 3.35% by the end of 2025, while NAB expects 3.10% by February 2026, and Westpac predicts 2.85% by May 2026.
The RBA attempts to balance inflation and employment. Underlying inflation for the year to June 2025 fell to 2.7%, comfortably within target, while GDP growth forecasts have been downgraded to 1.7% and unemployment has edged up to 4.3%. With the economy needing stimulus but showing signs of slowing, the next rate moves are likely to be smaller, gradual, and data-driven.
|
Metric
|
RBA and ABS data
|
Expert consensus
|
Current RBA cash rate
|3.60%
|–
|
Cash rate forecast end-2025
|–
|3.35% (CBA and ANZ)
|
Cash rate forecast early-2026
|–
|3.10% (NAB), 2.85% (Westpac)
|
Inflation (trimmed mean)
|2.7%
|Expected to remain within 2-3%
|
GDP growth
|1.7%
|Expected to pick up gradually
|
Unemployment
|4.3%
|Expected to remain stable
Why fixed rates don’t always follow the RBA
Unlike variable rates, fixed rates don’t necessarily move in step with the cash rate. Banks fund fixed-rate loans through a mix of deposits and wholesale debt, with costs influenced by global markets, investor confidence, and risk perceptions.
The recent fall in fixed rates has been helped by a rare alignment: RBA cuts coinciding with falling wholesale funding costs. This created an incentive for banks to offer attractive fixed rates to win new customers and refinancers. But this alignment is fragile. Rising global funding costs or perceived risks could halt or reverse the decline, even if the RBA keeps cutting.
Competition also plays a role. Non-bank lenders and non-ADIs are increasingly aggressive, using speed, technology, and strategic offers, like cashbacks, to win business. Once funding costs stabilise, banks will have less incentive to continue cutting rates.
|
RBA-driven factors
|
Bank-driven factors
|Cash rate
|Wholesale funding costs
|Monetary policy stance
|Competition for market share
|Inflation and employment mandates
|Net interest margins
|–
|Credit risk assessment
Lessons from recent history
Past monetary policy cycles show that fixed-rate loans can diverge sharply from RBA cuts:
- COVID-19 (2020-22): RBA’s Term Funding Facility (TFF) allowed record-low fixed rates, well below variable rates.
- Post-GFC (2008-10): Global funding markets seized up, and banks slowed rate cuts despite aggressive RBA easing.
- Gradual glide (2011-16): RBA cut the cash rate from 4.75% to 1.50%, but banks raised fixed rates out-of-cycle to protect margins.
History suggests that in prolonged, cautious easing cycles, banks prioritise funding costs and profitability over matching every RBA cut – a pattern that seems likely to repeat now.
|
Cycle
|
Cash rate movement
|
Fixed-rate movement
|
Divergence driver
|
COVID-19
|0.75% → 0.10%
|Record low
|TFF provided cheap fixed funding
|
Post-GFC
|7.25% → 3.00%
|Slow follow
|Wholesale market stress
|
Gradual glide
|4.75% → 1.50%
|Out-of-cycle hikes
|Rising funding costs, protecting margins
Where to from here?
The early wave of fixed-rate cuts has likely peaked. As the RBA nears the end of its cash rate easing cycle, banks may anticipate stabilising rates and adjust fixed offerings accordingly.
Mozo banking expert Peter Marshall says, “Some analysts suggest that there might only be one or two more cuts from the RBA in the current cycle. Cuts to fixed rates during August were fewer and smaller than we’ve seen for the previous few months. If the outlook for the economy stays the same we may not see fixed rates fall much further than they are now.”
Actionable insights for borrowers
- Consider a split loan. Lock in certainty with a fixed portion while keeping a variable component to benefit from further RBA cuts.
- Use an offset account. Reduce interest payments and save thousands over the life of your loan. Mozo’s 2024 Home Loans Report found more than half (54%) of owner-occupiers on a variable rate already do.
- Shop around. With lenders offering aggressive fixed rates and cashback to attract business, comparing products is essential. Mortgage brokers can give access to competitive non-major bank loans not widely advertised.
The fixed-rate market may no longer be a straight line down. For borrowers, this could be a valuable opportunity to balance certainty, flexibility, and strategy before the next shift in rates.
Compare and lock in a fixed rate home loan below
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.46
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.34% p.a. (5.55% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.46% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.63% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.54% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Discount Fixed Rate
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.89
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.42
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,651
- $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
- Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
- One free residential valuation per application
- interest rate
-
2 years - 4.89% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.41% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.39% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $5,000 p.a
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans until 30 September 2025 (T&Cs apply).
Read reviews and learn more about Bank of Queensland home loansGo to site
-
1-Year Fixed Simple Home Loan Special
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Refinance only
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.22
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Up to $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs for owner-occupied loans (T&Cs apply)
- No application, ongoing, or monthly fees
- Make unlimited extra repayments and access funds via free redraw
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.99% p.a. (5.22% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.24% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$300,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
First Option Bank will cover the first $1,000 of legal and valuation costs. Other external costs will be charged to the borrower.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.46
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.34% p.a. (5.55% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.46% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.63% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.54% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.47
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.39% p.a. (5.55% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.47% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.19% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.61% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.49% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.76
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,681
- No application, establishment or monthly fees
- Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
- Free redraw facility to access additional funds
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.99% p.a. (5.76% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.44% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.34% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.85% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
-
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $20,000 p.a. during fixed rate term
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and exit fee at cost. Valuation fee charged at cost, starting from $132.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about SWSbank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.