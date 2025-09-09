After years of rising interest rates, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has shifted to a cautious easing cycle. As of September 2025, the cash rate sits at 3.60% – the first cuts in more than four years – offering relief to millions of variable-rate mortgage holders.

But while variable rates are closely tied to the RBA, fixed-rate loans can follow a different path. The current spate of falling fixed rates may be coming to an end, or at least stabilising, even before the RBA finishes its easing cycle. This divergence is rooted in the distinct mechanics of fixed-rate funding and the strategic priorities of banks.

The forecast: what’s next for rates?

Economists broadly agree that the RBA will continue cutting, but differ on the extent. Big Four banks CBA and ANZ see a modest 25 basis point cut to 3.35% by the end of 2025, while NAB expects 3.10% by February 2026, and Westpac predicts 2.85% by May 2026.

The RBA attempts to balance inflation and employment. Underlying inflation for the year to June 2025 fell to 2.7%, comfortably within target, while GDP growth forecasts have been downgraded to 1.7% and unemployment has edged up to 4.3%. With the economy needing stimulus but showing signs of slowing, the next rate moves are likely to be smaller, gradual, and data-driven.

Metric

RBA and ABS data

Expert consensus

Current RBA cash rate

3.60%

–

Cash rate forecast end-2025

–

3.35% (CBA and ANZ)

Cash rate forecast early-2026

–

3.10% (NAB), 2.85% (Westpac)

Inflation (trimmed mean)

2.7%

Expected to remain within 2-3%

GDP growth

1.7%

Expected to pick up gradually

Unemployment

4.3%

Expected to remain stable



Why fixed rates don’t always follow the RBA

Unlike variable rates, fixed rates don’t necessarily move in step with the cash rate. Banks fund fixed-rate loans through a mix of deposits and wholesale debt, with costs influenced by global markets, investor confidence, and risk perceptions.

The recent fall in fixed rates has been helped by a rare alignment: RBA cuts coinciding with falling wholesale funding costs. This created an incentive for banks to offer attractive fixed rates to win new customers and refinancers. But this alignment is fragile. Rising global funding costs or perceived risks could halt or reverse the decline, even if the RBA keeps cutting.

Competition also plays a role. Non-bank lenders and non-ADIs are increasingly aggressive, using speed, technology, and strategic offers, like cashbacks, to win business. Once funding costs stabilise, banks will have less incentive to continue cutting rates.