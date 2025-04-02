Could a lower mortgage serviceability buffer help Aussie homebuyers and refinancers?

The federal opposition has revealed that, if elected, it will work with Australia’s prudential regulator to relax the mortgage serviceability buffer, in an attempt to provide first homebuyers easier access to loans. This move might also give current mortgage holders greater capacity to negotiate new loan terms and refinance.

What is the mortgage serviceability buffer?

The mortgage serviceability buffer, currently sitting at 3 per cent, is a rule that requires lenders to check if borrowers can still afford their repayments if interest rates were to increase. It’s designed to make sure people aren’t stretched too thin if rates rise, and to protect lenders against too many borrowers defaulting on loans.

Before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) started cutting the cash rate in mid-2019, the buffer was set at 2 per cent. As rates began to rise, it was bumped up to 2.5 per cent and eventually landed at 3 per cent in October 2021.

The buffer is set by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) – an independent body that ensures banks lend responsibly and can withstand future economic shocks.

Is the buffer too high in 2025?

Shadow Housing Minister Michael Sukkar seems to think so. Given that interest rates look likely to have peaked and are on the way down, he says that a reduced buffer could give young Australians a leg up when it comes to buying property.

"I think most Australians could understand a high serviceability buffer when the cash rate was 0.1 per cent during COVID," Sukkar told Radio National Breakfast this week.

"But now that we have elevated interest rates, a serviceability buffer that has not remained flexible with those changes is just blocking first home buyers from entering the market."

The Coalition MP quoted industry estimates that nearly 40 per cent of potential first home buyers are unable to get finance for a loan, and therefore unable to buy a house, primarily due to serviceability restrictions.

“Two-and-a-half per cent is where it was at previously… so we're going to work with APRA in relation to that, as we did, to be frank, in the former Coalition government,” Sukkar said.

This is important because borrowing power changes with different interest rates. Using Mozo's mortgage repayment calculator, a household with a $3,500 monthly repayment budget on a 30-year loan could borrow around $455,200 if tested at a serviceability of 8.5 per cent but only $435,000 when tested at 9 per cent. That’s a borrowing capacity difference of $20,200.

This shows that even a small rate change can significantly affect how much you can borrow.