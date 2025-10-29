Term deposits: Why timing your move before the November RBA decision could pay off
The clock’s ticking for savers. With the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next decision just around the corner, one question looms large: should you lock in a term deposit rate now, or wait to see what happens next?
Term deposit rates have been slipping since mid-2024, as inflation cools and the banks responds to RBA cuts. Term deposit rates typically move in line with the cash rate, so any change can affect what banks offer. That means your timing matters. Lock in now, and you’ll secure today’s high returns. Hold off, and you could miss out if the downward trend continues.
The saver’s dilemma: lock in or hold off?
Your next move may depend on where you think the RBA’s headed:
|Option
|Makes sense because…
|May suit savers who...
|
Lock in
|Term deposit rates continue to drop. Securing one now locks in a strong return before any more cuts hit.
|Want certainty and think the best rates are behind us.
|
Wait
|You think the RBA will hold the cash rate and don’t expect the banks to trim rates further. In the interim, you could park your funds in a savings account.
|Don’t mind holding out for potentially higher returns.
What’s the smart play?
Terms of three to nine months and 12 months currently offer the best rates on Mozo’s database (see the table below) between 4.20% p.a. to 4.35% p.a., and their shorter duration is ideal for reclaiming or reinvesting funds next year if market conditions shift.
Longer terms may only make sense if you’re betting on a steep drop in the RBA cash rate – which seems unlikely given economic forecasts indicate we’re at the tail end of a rate cut cycle.
Laddering term deposits is a strategy that can help balance risk and returns. By splitting savings across different terms, you can access some funds sooner while locking in higher rates on longer ones. It also offers flexibility to reinvest at better rates if conditions change. View
Leading term deposit rates on Mozo
|Term
|Rate (p.a.)
|Provider
|
3 months
|4.20%
|BOQ Specialist
|
4 months
|4.20%
|BCU Bank
|
5 months
|4.25%
|MOVE Bank
|
6 months
|4.35%
|Heartland Bank
|
7 months
|4.35%
|Judo Bank
|
8 months
|4.20%
|Judo Bank
|
9 months
|4.22%
|Heartland Bank
|
1 year
|4.25%
|Heartland Bank
Source: Mozo’s database. Rates accurate as at 29/10/2025, based on a $25,000 deposit.
Leading unconditional savings rates on Mozo
|Bank
|Savings account
|Maximum rate
(p.a.)
|Rabobank
|High Interest Savings Account
|5.00% for the first 4 months, then rate reverts to 3.45%
|Bankwest
|Easy Saver
|4.80% for the first 4 months, then rate reverts to 4.00%
|Macquarie
|Savings Account
|4.60% for the first 4 months, then rate reverts to 4.25%
|abal banking
|Online Savings Account
|4.55% ongoing
|Credit Union SA
|Netsave Account
|4.50% for the first 4 months, then rate reverts to 0.75%
|Regional Australia Bank
|Savings Account
|4.50% for the first 3 months, then rate reverts to 2.50%
|source: mozo.com.au as at 29 October 2025, leading savings account rates without conditions, including introductory rates, at a balance of $25,000.
Don’t fall for the loyalty trap
No matter which term you pick, make sure you’re getting the best available rate if you decide to carry over your principal and/or profits.
Many banks reserve their sharpest offers for new customers, potentially leaving loyal savers stuck on less competitive returns, particularly if they allow their funds to go into an automatic rollover – the default renewal of your term deposit at maturity, often at a lower standard rate.
Now’s the time to act. Compare rates, choose your duration, and lock in a term deposit.
Term deposit comparisons on Mozo
-
Promoted
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
for 7 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.30
%
p.a.
for 5 years($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.05% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 1 month 2.10% 2 months 2.30% 3 months 3.90% 4 months 4.15% 5 months 4.20% 6 months 3.90% 7 months 4.35% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.10% 10 months 4.05% 11 months 4.10% 1 year 3.90% 2 years 3.95% 3 years 4.00% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.30%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Judo Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Promoted
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.00
%
p.a.
for 5 years($5,000 to $100,000)
- Next best option
-
4.00
%
p.a.
for 4 years($5,000 to $100,000)
- Term deposits available for 3, 6 or 12 months
- No monthly account fees
- Minimum deposit of $5,000
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $4,999 $1,000 to $100,000 $5,000 to $100,000 1 month - 1.00% - 2 months - 1.00% - 3 months 1.10% - 4.00% 4 months - 1.25% - 5 months - 1.25% - 6 months 2.00% - 3.90% 7 months - 2.00% - 8 months - 2.00% - 9 months - 2.00% - 10 months - 2.00% - 11 months - 2.00% - 1 year 2.00% - 3.80% 13 months - 2.00% - 18 months - 2.00% - 2 years 2.00% - 3.50% 3 years 2.00% - 3.60% 4 years 2.00% - 4.00% 5 years 2.00% - 4.00%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
no
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Promoted
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.10
%
p.a.
for 4 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Next best option
-
3.80
%
p.a.
for 6 months($5,000 to $1,000,000)
- Terms range from 2 months to 5 years
- Interest paid at maturity or regularly (monthly, quarterly, or annually)
- No monthly account fees
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $5,000 to $1,000,000 2 months 1.60% 3 months 3.80% 4 months 4.10% 5 months 3.00% 6 months 3.80% 7 months 3.70% 8 months 3.70% 9 months 3.60% 10 months 3.45% 11 months 3.55% 1 year 3.70% 13 months 3.40% 18 months 3.40% 2 years 3.40% 3 years 3.35% 4 years 3.35% 5 years 3.35%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank term depositsGo to site
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
for 7 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.30
%
p.a.
for 5 years($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.05% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 1 month 2.10% 2 months 2.30% 3 months 3.90% 4 months 4.15% 5 months 4.20% 6 months 3.90% 7 months 4.35% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.10% 10 months 4.05% 11 months 4.10% 1 year 3.90% 2 years 3.95% 3 years 4.00% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.30%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Judo Bank term depositsGo to site
-
12 Month Term Deposit special
- Best rate
-
4.10
%
p.a.
for 1 year($50,000 to $1,000,000)
- Next best option
-
No other rates match this filter
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $50,000 to $1,000,000 1 year 4.10%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
-
- Automatic rollover
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Community First Bank term depositsGo to site
Your selected term deposits
Get product update alerts
We’ll keep an eye on rates, fees, and product updates and send you an email as soon as we see a change. Notify me for changes on:
You're all set!
We’ll keep you in the loop and email you as soon as there are any product changes.
* Different interest rates apply to different amounts or different interest payment frequencies.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Term Deposit Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.