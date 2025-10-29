The clock’s ticking for savers. With the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next decision just around the corner, one question looms large: should you lock in a term deposit rate now, or wait to see what happens next?

Term deposit rates have been slipping since mid-2024, as inflation cools and the banks responds to RBA cuts. Term deposit rates typically move in line with the cash rate, so any change can affect what banks offer. That means your timing matters. Lock in now, and you’ll secure today’s high returns. Hold off, and you could miss out if the downward trend continues.

The saver’s dilemma: lock in or hold off?

Your next move may depend on where you think the RBA’s headed:

Option Makes sense because… May suit savers who... Lock in

Term deposit rates continue to drop. Securing one now locks in a strong return before any more cuts hit.

Want certainty and think the best rates are behind us.

Wait

You think the RBA will hold the cash rate and don’t expect the banks to trim rates further. In the interim, you could park your funds in a savings account.

Don’t mind holding out for potentially higher returns.



What’s the smart play?

Terms of three to nine months and 12 months currently offer the best rates on Mozo’s database (see the table below) between 4.20% p.a. to 4.35% p.a., and their shorter duration is ideal for reclaiming or reinvesting funds next year if market conditions shift.

Longer terms may only make sense if you’re betting on a steep drop in the RBA cash rate – which seems unlikely given economic forecasts indicate we’re at the tail end of a rate cut cycle.