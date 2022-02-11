Judo Bank: the bank you’ve never heard of that’s hitting term deposits out of the park

It’s one of the smaller term deposit providers on the block, but Judo Bank certainly isn’t content with just blending in. This banking provider has consistently placed among the top five spots of term deposit providers we track.

Judo Bank’s term deposit interest rates go as high as 4.85% p.a. on 6 month terms. Plus customers who roll over their principal after it reaches maturity to another Judo Bank term deposit will be able to grab a 0.10% loyalty bonus.

“It’s great to see a new bank come into the market promising to offer some of the best rates around,” said Mozo Banking Expert, Peter Marshall.

“So far, Judo has stuck to its guns, as it’s consistently been offering some of the highest rates in our database for several terms since its launch.”

Judo was even recognised by Mozo’s experts in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ in savings and transactions, taking home a win in the term deposit, SMSF term deposit, and small business term deposit categories.

Judo isn’t alone in offering competitive rates to Aussie savers though – you might also be interested in looking at some of Mozo’s favourite savings accounts below.