Commonwealth Bank offers sub-5% fixed rate home loan
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has launched a new offensive in the fixed-rate home loan battle, becoming the second of the nation's Big Four banks to offer a headline rate under 5% p.a., as competition intensifies.
For a limited time, CBA is offering a 2-year fixed rate of 4.99% p.a. (7.24% p.a. comparison rate*) for eligible principal and interest owner-occupied home loans. This move follows Westpac, which was the first of the major banks to drop below the 5% threshold with its 4.89% p.a. two-year fixed rate. Of the remaining Big Four, ANZ and NAB’s lowest fixed rates remain above 5%.
CBA’s loan is available to new borrowers as well as existing variable-rate customers who want to switch or fix a portion of their loan. To qualify for the special rate, customers must have a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 70% or less, meaning a minimum 30% deposit is required.
Borrowers must also qualify for a CommBank home loan wealth package, which requires a minimum combined lending balance of $150,000 across home loans or lines of credit.
CBA’s new fixed rate can be accessed by speaking with a qualified mortgage broker.
Don’t overlook smaller lenders offering lower rates
While the sub-5% rates from CBA and Westpac are a significant development from the major banks, borrowers should be aware that other lenders are still offering even lower rates. For example, some non-major lenders are advertising two-year fixed rates as low as 4.64% p.a. for eligible borrowers. These offers often have their own eligibility criteria, such as a maximum LVR.
While the fixed rate is appealing, remember that these loans have a variable revert rate once the fixed term ends. This rate is typically a standard variable rate, which can be much higher than your initial fixed rate. To ensure you're still getting a good deal, it's crucial to compare your options and either re-fix, negotiate a new rate, or refinance before your fixed term concludes.
-
Discount Fixed Rate
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
4.89
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.42
%
p.a.
- $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
- Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
- One free residential valuation per application
- interest rate
-
2 years - 4.89% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 4.99% p.a. (5.41% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.39% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $5,000 p.a
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans (T&Cs apply).
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.43
%
p.a.
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.43% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.37% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.46% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.58% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.48% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
4.65
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.48
%
p.a.
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.65% p.a. (5.48% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 4.75% p.a. (5.42% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.29% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.63% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.54% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.73
%
p.a.
- No application, establishment or monthly fees
- Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
- Free redraw facility to access additional funds
- interest rate
-
1 year - 4.69% p.a. (5.73% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.44% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.34% p.a. (5.89% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.85% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
-
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $20,000 p.a. during fixed rate term
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and exit fee at cost. Valuation fee charged at cost, starting from $132.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
*WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.