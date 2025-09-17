The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has launched a new offensive in the fixed-rate home loan battle, becoming the second of the nation's Big Four banks to offer a headline rate under 5% p.a., as competition intensifies.

For a limited time, CBA is offering a 2-year fixed rate of 4.99% p.a. (7.24% p.a. comparison rate*) for eligible principal and interest owner-occupied home loans. This move follows Westpac, which was the first of the major banks to drop below the 5% threshold with its 4.89% p.a. two-year fixed rate. Of the remaining Big Four, ANZ and NAB’s lowest fixed rates remain above 5%.

CBA’s loan is available to new borrowers as well as existing variable-rate customers who want to switch or fix a portion of their loan. To qualify for the special rate, customers must have a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 70% or less, meaning a minimum 30% deposit is required.

Borrowers must also qualify for a CommBank home loan wealth package, which requires a minimum combined lending balance of $150,000 across home loans or lines of credit.

CBA’s new fixed rate can be accessed by speaking with a qualified mortgage broker.