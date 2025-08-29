Welcome to Mozo Money Moves, your weekly guide to the shifts shaping your money. This week’s wrap covers both relief and reality: while fixed home loan rates have tumbled below 5% and borrowers enjoy cheaper repayments, the RBA’s minutes warn of slowing productivity and modest long-term growth. We also unpack a surge in home loan demand, the government’s expanded Home Guarantee Scheme, and new comparisons across savings accounts, term deposits and super funds. Plus, we look at fresh offerings from ING and OFX that could help boost rewards and protect small business margins.

Let’s dive in.

Home Guarantee Scheme expanded, draws criticism

The federal government is widening access to its Home Guarantee Scheme (HGS) with a suite of new measures aimed at helping more Australians into the property market. Under the scheme, Housing Australia provides a guarantee to participating lenders, allowing borrowers to take out a home loan with a deposit as low as 2% to 5%, while avoiding the added cost of Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI).

From 1 October 2025, the expanded rules will introduce several key changes. The annual cap on the number of scheme places will be scrapped, making it easier for more buyers to qualify. Income thresholds for applicants will also be removed, opening the program to a broader range of households.

Property price caps will be lifted significantly as well. In Sydney, the limit will climb to $1.5 million, while in Melbourne it will rise to $950,000. Meanwhile, the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will be folded into the broader First Home Guarantee, streamlining access for those purchasing in regional areas.

The reforms are designed to lower barriers to entry for aspiring homeowners and position the HGS as a more affordable alternative to private LMI, since the government, rather than the borrower, bears the guarantee cost.

But the changes have not been welcomed by all. Critics caution that boosting demand in an already tight housing market risks driving up property prices. AMP chief economist Shane Oliver told SBS News the scheme is likely to be popular, but warned it could accelerate demand, push values higher and leave first-home buyers taking on bigger mortgages and heavier debt.

Home loans surge as AFG reports record activity

Australian Finance Group (AFG), which boasts a network of more than 4200 mortgage brokers, is seeing record demand for home loans as the housing market picks up.

AFG’s CEO, David Bailey, told the AFR that falling interest rates, strong buyer demand, and tight housing supply are keeping the market busy. In fact, the last three months of the year were particularly strong, with July 2025 marking the company’s busiest month ever, with over $10 billion in new loan applications.

For Australians hoping to buy a home, this could be good news. Lower interest rates make borrowing cheaper, while strong demand suggests sellers are still in a good position. But the high activity also reflects the ongoing challenge of limited housing supply, which may keep prices elevated in many areas.

Even with lower interest rates making borrowing cheaper, buyers are still competing for a smaller pool of homes, which can push prices up and make it harder for some first-time buyers to enter the market.

This supply squeeze is particularly noticeable in major cities and popular regional areas, where demand often outpaces the number of properties available. For homeowners thinking of selling, it could be an encouraging sign that the market remains strong, while buyers may need to act quickly or adjust their expectations when looking for their next property.

Chasing borrowers – fixed home loans dip below 5%

Fixed home loan rates have continued to slide throughout August, with several major banks trimming their offers and a growing number of lenders dipping below the 5 percent mark.

There are now 32 lenders in Mozo’s database with fixed rates under 5% p.a.

According to Mozo’s latest banking roundup, in the past month CBA lowered selected 3-year fixed rates by up to 45 basis points to 5.34% p.a. (7.13% p.a. comparison rate*), while HSBC dropped its 2-year fixed to 4.99% p.a. (5.69% p.a. comparison rate*). Suncorp’s best rate now sits at 4.79% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate*), and ubank cut all fixed terms by 30 basis points.

The shift hasn’t been confined to second-tier players. NAB trimmed its 2-year fixed to 5.19% p.a. (6.12% p.a. comparison rate*) and Westpac and its subsidiaries – St George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA – made headlines by slashing their 2-year fixed products to 4.89% (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*), making Westpac the first of the Big Four to break below 5 percent.

For borrowers, the return of fixed rates starting with a ‘4’ could provide short-term certainty, even as questions linger over whether variable rates will eventually fall further.

2 year fixed home loan rate leaders

Lender Home loan Interest rate (p.a.)

Comparison rate* (p.a.)

Easy Street

2 Year Fixed Home Loan Special Offer (<80% LVR)

4.69%

5.26%

Queensland Country Bank

Special 3 Year Fixed (Ultimate Package, <80% LVR)

4.79%

5.72%

Suncorp Bank

Fixed Home Loan Special Offer (Home Package Plus, <80% LVR)

4.79%

5.74%

Homeloans360

Fixed Home Loan (LVR <80%)

4.84%

5.14%

Bank of Queensland

Discount Fixed Rate (<80% LVR)

4.89%

5.42%

BankSA | Bank of Melbourne | St.George

Fixed Rate Home Loan (Advantage Package, LVR <70%)

4.89%

5.88%

Westpac

Fixed Options Home Loan (Premier Advantage Package, LVR <70%)

4.89%

5.88%

Source: mozo.com.au as at 29 August 2025, leading fixed rates for owner occupier, principal & interest home loans at any LVR, loan amount of $500,000, excluding first home buyer, essential worker and 'green' home loans with environmentally friendly requirements.



*WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.