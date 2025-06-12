Easy ways to earn Qantas Points that don’t involve spending a cent

While the account doesn’t pay interest, AMP’s approach is ideal for frequent flyers looking to turn idle cash into potential upgrades or free flights. To start earning, users simply need to open an account via the AMP Bank app and link their Qantas Frequent Flyer number.

There’s no monthly fee and no minimum balance required, and the offer is available to both new and existing AMP Bank customers. You’ll also receive complimentary Qantas Frequent Flyer membership if you’re not already signed up (normally $99.50).

AMP Bank’s GO Everyday and GO Business accounts offer an ongoing earn rate of 1 Qantas Point per $10 of your average monthly balance, capped at $5 million. However, until 31 July 2025, that rate is doubled – so you’ll earn 2 Qantas Points per $10 held in your account.

Among the most competitive options on the market right now is the AMP Bank GO account , which lets you earn Qantas Points just for keeping money in your account .

A growing number of institutions have partnered with Qantas to offer points not just on purchases, but on everyday bank balances too.

Qantas Frequent Flyers have long been able to boost their points balance through everyday spending – but now your bank balance could be working just as hard as your credit card.

In addition to $0 monthly account-keeping fees and 24/7 real human support, you can turn your everyday business banking into Qantas Points. Link your Qantas Business Rewards account to your AMP Bank GO Everyday Business Account, in AMP Bank GO and earn 1 point for every $10 on your average monthly balance. T&Cs apply.

In addition to $0 monthly account-keeping fees and 24/7 real human support, you can turn your everyday banking into Qantas Points. Link your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to your AMP Bank GO Everyday Account, in AMP Bank GO and earn 1 point for every $10 on your average monthly balance. T&Cs apply.

While this offer is among the most competitive for Qantas Points collectors, a few other banks also reward Australians for growing their balances, with frequent flyer points offered in place of – or alongside – interest. Depending on your banking habits, there are now several ways to turn your account balance into travel rewards. See below for alternative options.

Qudos Bank: A savings account with Qantas perks

If you’d prefer to earn both interest and Qantas Points, the Qudos Bank Qantas Points Saver Account offers a competitive interest rate and rewards balances with Qantas Points.

You’ll earn 400 Qantas Points per $1,000 held in your account, paid monthly, on balances up to $1 million. There's no minimum deposit or monthly transaction requirements, and no account-keeping fees – making it a set-and-forget way to rack up extra rewards.

BOQ Specialist: Rewards for specific professions

The BOQ Specialist Everyday Plus Account offers Qantas Points in place of interest, aimed at professionals like doctors, dentists, and accountants.

Balances earn 1 Qantas Point for every $20, calculated on your daily average. While interest isn’t paid, there are no monthly fees, and eligible professionals can benefit from the rewards model if they typically hold large transaction account balances.

Qantas Wellbeing: Earn points for healthy habits

Beyond your bank account, there are also lifestyle-based ways to rack up Qantas Points through the Qantas Wellbeing app. The app rewards users for completing health and fitness challenges, such as daily step goals, cycling sessions, swimming laps or logging consistent sleep patterns.

New users can trial the app for 28 days and earn up to 1,000 Qantas Points during the free period. After that, the points-earning potential continues – especially if you hold an eligible Qantas Insurance policy. With the right cover, you could earn up to 20,000 points each year, with bonus points available for hitting ongoing activity and sleep milestones.

Woolworths Everyday Rewards: Groceries today, getaways tomorrow

Another easy way to top up your Qantas Points balance is by linking your Everyday Rewards account to Qantas Frequent Flyer. Once linked, you’ll automatically convert 2,000 Everyday Rewards points into 1,000 Qantas Points every time you hit the threshold.

You can earn points by shopping at Woolworths, Big W, Metro, BWS, and participating Caltex and Ampol locations, plus via Everyday Extra. It’s a seamless way to turn your regular grocery run into your next flight upgrade or reward booking.

Are these Qantas Points offers worthwhile?

If you’re someone who carries a decent account balance or wants to make the most of money sitting in savings or term deposits, these Qantas-linked banking offers provide an alternative way to boost your points balance without spending a cent.

While AMP’s GO accounts don’t pay interest, its double points promo could offer more value for frequent flyers than a traditional savings account – especially if you’re planning a big trip.