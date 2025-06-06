EOFY deals trigger money rethink: Are you getting value from your everyday bank account?
As the end of financial year (EOFY) draws closer, new research shows more than 7 in 10 Australians plan to shop the sales this June – a clear sign that households are seeking ways to make their money go further.
But while big-ticket bargains may grab attention, experts say now is also the perfect time to rethink your banking setup and look for value beyond the checkout.
Aussies are shopping smarter in 2025
According to new research from PayPal, the overwhelming majority (85%) of Australians say they’re more price-conscious than they were five years ago, and over three quarters (76%) believe online sales events can help manage cost-of-living pressures.
Nearly half (47%) are looking to cut back on daily expenses to free up room for EOFY spending, while more than two thirds (42%) plan to stick to a strict budget.
Mozo banking expert Peter Marshall suggests EOFY is an opportunity to not only think about what you’re buying, but how you’re handling your money. “Since most everyday accounts are pretty similar, finding one with helpful features and extras can save you money – not just during sales but all year round,” he said.
Is your bank account helping or holding you back?
Everyday bank accounts rarely offer interest, but that doesn’t mean they’re all equal. In 2025, some providers offer extra value, including:
- Cashback offers on eligible spending
- Linked high-interest savings accounts
- In-app budgeting tools to track EOFY purchases
- No international transaction fees for online overseas orders
- Spending limits and temporary blocks to control account use
With digital wallets, mobile payments and debit card use consistently increasing, now may be a good time to reassess whether your account supports your spending habits.
Complaints data highlights need for better banking
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) banking and finance annual review found complaints related to banking and finance were up 12% year-on-year. Notably, complaints about online accounts rose by 36%, while personal transaction accounts saw a 20% increase in 2024.
These figures suggest that many Australians are dissatisfied with their current banking services, emphasising the importance of choosing an account that meets your needs.
Compare bank accounts to spend smarter this EOFY
-
Everyday Edge Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
This bank account has no account keeping fees to pay. There are unlimited fee-free domestic transactions. Safe and secure digital banking. Fee-free card purchases and cash-out transactions in-store. Free access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. For customers 18 or over.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit or
EFTPOS
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Branch access, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
-
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
$0.00
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
$4.50
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
2.95%
- Branch access
-
yes
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Great Southern Bank Overseas ATM fees and Foreign Exchange Commission rebated when external deposits of $2,000 are received and at least 5 visa transactions are settled by month.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free transactions from counter deposit, phone, internet and EFTPOS. Free counter withdrawals.
Read reviews and learn more about Great Southern Bank bank accountsGo to site
-
Spend Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
This account works hand in hand with the USave account. No monthly fees on any of your spend accounts. No uBank international fees to pay. Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. Plus you could go into the draw to win 1 of 50 cash prizes by signing up and using your Ubank Visa Debit Card between now and 30 June 2025 (T&Cs apply).
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit
- ATM networks
-
none
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
-
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
no
- Australia Post banking
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Bank and saving new account sign up only accessible through iOS or Android app.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited eftpos, debit, ATM,
and banking app transactions using internet banking or the ubank iOS or Android app.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank bank accountsGo to site
-
Everyday Options Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- Interest rate
-
0.01
%
p.a.
Enjoy 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases. Plus make an eligible purchase using your linked Visa Debit card to earn cashback at participating merchants. $0 monthly account keeping fees & the option to open up to 9 sub-accounts. Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited ABN 66 010 831 722 AFSL 229882 Australian Credit Licence 229882). The SUNCORP brand and Sun Logo are used by Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited) under licence and Suncorp Bank is not part of the Suncorp Group.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Rate for amounts deposited into linked Everyday Options sub-account.
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Branch access, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
Suncorp
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
$0.00
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
yes
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Standard interest paid half-yearly. Special interest on sub-account paid monthly. From 14 February 2025, cheque deposits will no longer be able to be made to any Suncorp Bank
Accounts.
- Other benefits
-
Can link to Everyday Options Sub-account and flexiRates for higher variable interest rates. Access cashback offers through Feel Good Rewards program - eligibility and conditions apply.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free transactions from own-bank ATM, atmx ATM, Big 4 banks ATM, EFTPOS, counter withdrawals, counter deposits, phone and internet
Read reviews and learn more about Suncorp Bank bank accountsGo to site
-
Orange Everyday
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
None
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
3.00%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic), unlimited rebates on the ING International Transaction fee when you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
- Fee free transactions
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic). When you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
Read reviews and learn more about ING bank accountsGo to site
-
Everyday Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google wallet
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
In addition to $0 monthly account-keeping fees and 24/7 real human support, you can turn your everyday banking into Qantas Points. Link your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to your AMP Bank GO Everyday Account, in AMP Bank GO and earn 1 point for every $10 on your average monthly balance. T&Cs apply.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google wallet
- What kind of card?
-
Debit Mastercard
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Debit MasterCard, BPay
- ATM networks
-
ANZ, CBA, Westpac and atmx branded ATMs in Australia
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
-
- Phone fee
-
-
- Internet fee
-
-
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Earn Double Qantas Points - 2 for every $10 of your average monthly account balance, up to $5,000,000 until 31 July 2025 when you link your Qantas Frequent Flyer with AMP app. Then 1 Qantas Point for every $10 average monthly balance. T&Cs apply.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free online app transactions and withdrawals from network ATMs.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank bank accountsGo to site
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.