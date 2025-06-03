Report: One in three Aussies ready to switch banks over surprise travel charges
Planning your next overseas trip? You might be booking the perfect Airbnb and budgeting for cocktails by the beach but there’s a good chance your bank is secretly coming along for the ride and quietly skimming your spending.
New research from money transfer specialists Wise reveals a staggering 90% of Australian travellers rely on airport currency exchanges or bank-issued debit and credit cards when spending abroad – methods that may incur hidden fees. As a result, over a third (36%) of Wise’s survey respondents say they’re ready to ditch their bank altogether because of these surprise charges.
The true cost of convenience
From foreign transaction fees to inflated exchange rates and sneaky surcharges, the hidden fees attached to traditional cards can silently slash holiday budgets. In fact, more than three quarters (78%) of Aussie travellers admit they’ve been blindsided by hidden fees after returning home.
Despite being meticulous planners – 86% of Aussies set and track travel budgets – many are being fleeced without realising. Wise’s Shear Madness Index highlights that common payment methods are far from cost-effective:
- 52% exchange cash before they leave Australia
- 38% use bank-issued debit cards
- 35% use credit cards
- 25% rely on prepaid travel cards
These choices might seem convenient, but may come at a steep cost. 30% of Aussies assume overseas transaction fees fall between $21-$50 – far underestimating the cumulative costs.
Wise claims it’s up to 7.4 times cheaper to use its card abroad than those of the big banks – and with over a million Aussies already onboard, travellers are obviously keen to save money.
Time to pack a smarter card
With EOFY just around the corner and winter holidays taking shape, now could be an ideal time to rethink how you spend abroad. Choosing a low-fee prepaid travel money card or bank account with low international fees can help preserve your holiday funds – and spare you the nasty surprise of an inflated bank statement when you return home.
The Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Travel Money Cards highlight the best-value options for Aussies heading overseas, based on expert analysis of fees, exchange rates and usability by comparing over 180 cards from 83 providers.
Don’t let your bank card shear hundreds of dollars off your travel budget. Before you zip up your suitcase, pack smarter by comparing bank accounts that don’t charge international fees.
Compare bank accounts ideal for international travel
-
Spend Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
This account works hand in hand with the USave account. No monthly fees on any of your spend accounts. No uBank international fees to pay. Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay. Plus you could go into the draw to win 1 of 50 cash prizes by signing up and using your Ubank Visa Debit Card between now and 30 June 2025 (T&Cs apply).
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit
- ATM networks
-
none
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
-
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
no
- Australia Post banking
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Bank and saving new account sign up only accessible through iOS or Android app.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited eftpos, debit, ATM,
and banking app transactions using internet banking or the ubank iOS or Android app.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank bank accountsGo to site
-
Orange Everyday
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
None
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
3.00%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic), unlimited rebates on the ING International Transaction fee when you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
- Fee free transactions
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic). When you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
Read reviews and learn more about ING bank accountsGo to site
-
Everyday Options Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- Interest rate
-
0.01
%
p.a.
Enjoy 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases. Plus make an eligible purchase using your linked Visa Debit card to earn cashback at participating merchants. $0 monthly account keeping fees & the option to open up to 9 sub-accounts. Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited ABN 66 010 831 722 AFSL 229882 Australian Credit Licence 229882). The SUNCORP brand and Sun Logo are used by Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited) under licence and Suncorp Bank is not part of the Suncorp Group.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Rate for amounts deposited into linked Everyday Options sub-account.
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Branch access, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
Suncorp
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
$0.00
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
yes
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Standard interest paid half-yearly. Special interest on sub-account paid monthly. From 14 February 2025, cheque deposits will no longer be able to be made to any Suncorp Bank
Accounts.
- Other benefits
-
Can link to Everyday Options Sub-account and flexiRates for higher variable interest rates. Access cashback offers through Feel Good Rewards program - eligibility and conditions apply.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free transactions from own-bank ATM, atmx ATM, Big 4 banks ATM, EFTPOS, counter withdrawals, counter deposits, phone and internet
Read reviews and learn more about Suncorp Bank bank accountsGo to site
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.