The great holiday comeback: 10 countries Aussies are loving in 2025

According to the latest release from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Australians took more than 12.3 million overseas trips in the year to June 2025. And do you know what that means? It means, travel-wise, we’ve finally put COVID squarely in the rear-view mirror. In this brave new world of travel, Japan has climbed to third place in our most-visited destinations, overtaking the United States. Trips to Japan are nearly triple what they were a decade ago. But the US? Not so much. Once a favourite for long-haul holidays, it isn’t drawing Australians the way it used to. Read on to find out what exactly is going on… and where else Australians are travelling now.

1. Indonesia

Ulun Danu temple in Bali, Indonesia

Total trips: 1,741,370

Total trips: 1,741,370

Median stay: 9 days Indonesia holds steady as Australia's number one overseas destination, with Bali long an Aussie favourite. The typical trip lasts about nine days, making it the go-to for a classic week-away break. Affordable flights, warm weather, and resort-style escapes keep it high on the list for travellers wanting maximum annual leave.

2. New Zealand

View from the Skyline Gondola in Queenstown, New Zealand

Total trips: 1,409,320

Total trips: 1,409,320

Median stay: 8 days New Zealand remains a close second, not just geographically, but in trip volume too. The typical trip lasts about a week, fitting the short-trip pattern, but for many it's also a chance to reconnect with relatives. Quick access, no language barrier and deep family ties keep NZ near the top of the list year after year.

3. Japan

Mount Fuji reflected in Lake Kawaguchi, Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

Total trips: 910,640

Total trips: 910,640

Median stay: 15 days Japan has jumped to third place, overtaking the US for the first time. The typical trip lasts about two weeks, and travel to Japan has nearly tripled compared to a decade ago, making it one of the few top-five destinations now sitting above pre-COVID levels. A weak yen has made it more affordable in recent years, and the mix of nature, cities, culture and food keeps drawing Australians back.

4. United States

Inside of a diner on Route 66 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Total trips: 746,220

Total trips: 746,220

Median stay: 16 days The US has dropped to fourth place, which is a bit surprising given how reliably it's held a top-three spot for years. The weaker Aussie dollar and reports of stricter border checks might be part of it, or maybe people are choosing closer, easier trips for now. But for those who do go, it's still a big-ticket destination where you can pack in a mix of iconic cities, natural landmarks and some of the best road trips on Earth.

5. China

Tongli Ancient Town, Wujiang District, Suzhou, China

Total trips: 652,960

Median stay: 19 days China has climbed into the top five, with visits averaging just under three weeks. Many trips are undoubtedly about reconnecting with family, but the longer stays also leave room for travel between regions. From the Great Wall and Beijing’s historic streets to Shanghai’s skyline and the landscapes of Guilin, it’s a country where you can cover a lot of ground in one journey.

6. Thailand

Phang Nga Bay, Phang Nga Province, Thailand

Total trips: 643,530

Median stay: 12 days Thailand continues to be a favourite for long-ish holidays. Most Aussies spend about 12 days here, enough to explore multiple islands or combine a few days in Bangkok with beach time down south. The combination of warm weather, low costs and all kinds of accommodation makes it an easy yes for travellers chasing value and variety.

7. United Kingdom

Village of Castle Combe, Wiltshire, England

Total trips: 635,510

Total trips: 635,510

Median stay: 25 days The UK remains a favourite long-haul destination for Australians, drawing travellers for extended visits that often stretch well beyond three weeks. The longer median stay (tied for the longest of any country on this list) reflects the effort and cost of the journey, as well as the sheer magnitude of things to do, from historic cities and countryside escapes to branching out and exploring the rest of Europe.

8. India

Ghats on the River Ganges, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

Total trips: 590,560

Total trips: 590,560

Median stay: 25 days India comes in at eighth, with trips averaging more than three and a half weeks. Part of that is likely long-awaited family visits, but the country's size and variety make shorter stays uncommon. From Delhi's bustle to Goa's beaches, Rajasthan's forts and the spice-rich south, there's more than enough to fill a long trip, and the distance means most people make the time to see plenty while they're there.

9. Vietnam

Basket boat tours in Bay Mau nipa palm forest, Hoi An, Quang Nam Province, central Vietnam

Total trips: 490,510

Total trips: 490,510

Median stay: 15 days Not quite the next Thailand, but edging closer every year. Vietnam is ninth on the list, with more Aussies spending close to two weeks here. From the street food scene in Hanoi to the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An and the limestone cliffs of Ha Long Bay, it's a culture-rich, good-value trip that offers a lot in one go. Flight access has improved, the Aussie dollar stretches further here, and many travellers now see it as more than just a backpacker stop.

10. Fiji

Turtle Island, Western Division, Fiji

Total trips: 408,240

Median stay: 7 days Fiji holds steady as a top-10 destination for Aussies, thanks to its close proximity, tropical charm and wide appeal for all types of travellers. Most trips last about a week, which tracks with what Fiji offers best: a quick island escape with white-sand beaches, family-friendly resorts and warm, laidback hospitality. It’s a go-to for both couples and families, and with relatively short flight times and no visa required for Australians, it’s an easy trip to plan.

International travel checklist

If it’s been a while since your last overseas trip, it’s worth double-checking a few things before you go: Check travel advice. Head to Smartraveller for the latest safety updates, entry rules, and local conditions.

Head to Smartraveller for the latest safety updates, entry rules, and local conditions. Sort out visas. Make sure you know which countries require a visa, and how long the process takes.

Make sure you know which countries require a visa, and how long the process takes. Look into vaccinations. Some destinations still recommend (or require) vaccines before entry.

Some destinations still recommend (or require) vaccines before entry. Get your finances in order. Have a clear travel budget, and if you’re short on funds, consider whether a personal loan could help cover key costs.

Get your finances in order. Have a clear travel budget, and if you're short on funds, consider whether a personal loan could help cover key costs.

Have a clear travel budget, and if you're short on funds, consider whether a personal loan could help cover key costs. Compare travel insurance. Medical costs overseas can be huge — travel insurance isn't something to leave until the last minute.