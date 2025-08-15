The great holiday comeback: 10 countries Aussies are loving in 2025
According to the latest release from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Australians took more than 12.3 million overseas trips in the year to June 2025. And do you know what that means? It means, travel-wise, we’ve finally put COVID squarely in the rear-view mirror.
In this brave new world of travel, Japan has climbed to third place in our most-visited destinations, overtaking the United States. Trips to Japan are nearly triple what they were a decade ago. But the US? Not so much. Once a favourite for long-haul holidays, it isn’t drawing Australians the way it used to.
Read on to find out what exactly is going on… and where else Australians are travelling now.
1. Indonesia
Total trips: 1,741,370
Median stay: 9 days
Indonesia holds steady as Australia’s number one overseas destination, with Bali long an Aussie favourite. The typical trip lasts about nine days, making it the go-to for a classic week-away break. Affordable flights, warm weather, and resort-style escapes keep it high on the list for travellers wanting maximum holiday with minimal annual leave.
2. New Zealand
Total trips: 1,409,320
Median stay: 8 days
New Zealand remains a close second, not just geographically, but in trip volume too. The typical trip lasts about a week, fitting the short-trip pattern, but for many it’s also a chance to reconnect with relatives. Quick access, no language barrier and deep family ties keep NZ near the top of the list year after year.
3. Japan
Total trips: 910,640
Median stay: 15 days
Japan has jumped to third place, overtaking the US for the first time. The typical trip lasts about two weeks, and travel to Japan has nearly tripled compared to a decade ago, making it one of the few top-five destinations now sitting above pre-COVID levels. A weak yen has made it more affordable in recent years, and the mix of nature, cities, culture and food keeps drawing Australians back.
4. United States
Total trips: 746,220
Median stay: 16 days
The US has dropped to fourth place, which is a bit surprising given how reliably it’s held a top-three spot for years. The weaker Aussie dollar and reports of stricter border checks might be part of it, or maybe people are choosing closer, easier trips for now. But for those who do go, it’s still a big-ticket destination where you can pack in a mix of iconic cities, natural landmarks and some of the best road trips on Earth.
5. China
Total trips: 652,960
Median stay: 19 days
China has climbed into the top five, with visits averaging just under three weeks. Many trips are undoubtedly about reconnecting with family, but the longer stays also leave room for travel between regions. From the Great Wall and Beijing’s historic streets to Shanghai’s skyline and the landscapes of Guilin, it’s a country where you can cover a lot of ground in one journey.
6. Thailand
Total trips: 643,530
Median stay: 12 days
Thailand continues to be a favourite for long-ish holidays. Most Aussies spend about 12 days here, enough to explore multiple islands or combine a few days in Bangkok with beach time down south. The combination of warm weather, low costs and all kinds of accommodation makes it an easy yes for travellers chasing value and variety.
7. United Kingdom
Total trips: 635,510
Median stay: 25 days
The UK remains a favourite long-haul destination for Australians, drawing travellers for extended visits that often stretch well beyond three weeks. The longer median stay (tied for the longest of any country on this list) reflects the effort and cost of the journey, as well as the sheer magnitude of things to do, from historic cities and countryside escapes to branching out and exploring the rest of Europe.
8. India
Total trips: 590,560
Median stay: 25 days
India comes in at eighth, with trips averaging more than three and a half weeks. Part of that is likely long-awaited family visits, but the country’s size and variety make shorter stays uncommon. From Delhi’s bustle to Goa’s beaches, Rajasthan’s forts and the spice-rich south, there’s more than enough to fill a long trip, and the distance means most people make the time to see plenty while they’re there.
9. Vietnam
Total trips: 490,510
Median stay: 15 days
Not quite the next Thailand, but edging closer every year. Vietnam is ninth on the list, with more Aussies spending close to two weeks here. From the street food scene in Hanoi to the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An and the limestone cliffs of Ha Long Bay, it’s a culture-rich, good-value trip that offers a lot in one go. Flight access has improved, the Aussie dollar stretches further here, and many travellers now see it as more than just a backpacker stop.
10. Fiji
Total trips: 408,240
Median stay: 7 days
Fiji holds steady as a top-10 destination for Aussies, thanks to its close proximity, tropical charm and wide appeal for all types of travellers. Most trips last about a week, which tracks with what Fiji offers best: a quick island escape with white-sand beaches, family-friendly resorts and warm, laidback hospitality. It’s a go-to for both couples and families, and with relatively short flight times and no visa required for Australians, it’s an easy trip to plan.
International travel checklist
If it’s been a while since your last overseas trip, it’s worth double-checking a few things before you go:
- Check travel advice. Head to Smartraveller for the latest safety updates, entry rules, and local conditions.
- Sort out visas. Make sure you know which countries require a visa, and how long the process takes.
- Look into vaccinations. Some destinations still recommend (or require) vaccines before entry.
- Get your finances in order. Have a clear travel budget, and if you’re short on funds, consider whether a personal loan could help cover key costs.
- Compare travel insurance. Medical costs overseas can be huge — travel insurance isn’t something to leave until the last minute.
If you want a head start, check out the Mozo Experts Choice Award winners for the best travel insurance options, or browse ourtravel insurance guides for tips on finding the right cover.
Need travel insurance? Check out some options below:
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverUnlimited
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
Medibank’s International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, trip cancellations, and up to $3,000 travel delay expenses. You’ll have 24/7 emergency medical assistance and you’ll also be protected for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess, personal liability, loss of income and more. For an additional premium you can add cover for cruises, snow sports and high value items. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $25,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $10,000
- Travellers cheques
- $10,000
- Travel documents
- $10,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
International Comprehensive Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $3,000 to Unlimited
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).Details Close
ahm Travel Insurance covers overseas medical and hospital expenses. Comprehensive policies include $3,000 cancellation cover with the option to increase the cover up to unlimited, and up to $2,000 travel delay expenses. Also included is cover for lost or stolen luggage, rental car excess and personal liability. For an additional cost, you can also add optional cover for high-value items and motorcycle/moped riding. Kids under the age of 18 can be added to the policy at no extra cost. (T&Cs, sub-limits, limits & exclusions apply to travel insurance. See website for details).
- Limits shown apply
- per Adult
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $3,000 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $15,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $8,000
- Travellers cheques
- $8,000
- Travel documents
- $8,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $8,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Essential Travel Insurance - 2025
International Travel Insurance
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.Details Close
Get protection in a few simple steps with Freely travel insurance all in the palm of your hand. Freely Travel offers 24/7 emergency and medical support, 24/7 customer service. Plus, you can tailor your policy so you only pay for what you need, and adapt your cover in near real time. Add-ons such as car rental excess, snow sports or other activities also available. Receive 10% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO2025. T&Cs apply, go to site for full detail.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- $5,000 limit per policy with option to increase limit
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- Up to $10,000, maximum $1,500 per item
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $1,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra, up to $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $2,000
- Personal liability
- $3,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose $0 to Unlimited
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.Details Close
Australia Post International Comprehensive Travel Insurance covers overseas medical expenses, cancellation costs and more (T&Cs apply). Optional extras like cover for existing medical conditions and winter sports available. 24/7 emergency support. Get a quote in minutes. Reduce your premium with variable excess. Policies may not be available to all travellers. Australian Postal Corporation ABN 28 864 970 579 (AR No 338646) is the distributor of Australia Post Travel Insurance.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $250.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose $0 to Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $12,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- No
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo Expert Rated
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverChoose from $2,000 up to $100,000
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.Details Close
Enjoy unlimited medical cover and 24/7 emergency assistance services when you travel. Get unlimited cover for cancellation fees and prepaid travel expenses. Cover for luggage and travel documents. $5,000,000 personal liability cover.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Choose from $2,000 up to $100,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $10,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- $25,000
- Resumption of journey
- $2,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $25,000 repatriation
- Permanent disability
- $25,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $5,000
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- Optional Extra - choose $5,000 or $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $5,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
- Exceptional Value Cruise Travel Insurance - 2025
- Exceptional Value Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance - 2025
- Australia's Best Travel Insurer - 2025
Comprehensive
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$20,000
Travel Insurance Saver brings you peace of mind on your travels. Compare three tiers of insurance cover, featuring benefits like 24 hour emergency assistance, emergency medical cover, luggage cover, cancellation cover and more.Details Close
Travel Insurance Saver brings you peace of mind on your travels. Compare three tiers of insurance cover, featuring benefits like 24 hour emergency assistance, emergency medical cover, luggage cover, cancellation cover and more.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- $20,000
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $20,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $100,000
- Emergency companion
- $100,000
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- $6,000
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- $26,000
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- $3,000
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $3,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $10,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $7,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Mozo experts choice awards won:
- Exceptional Value Comprehensive Travel Insurance - 2025
Gold
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverYes
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation coverUnlimited
Known for inclusive cover, InsureandGo Travel Insurance often covers many pre-existing conditions online, frequently without needing a doctor's certificate upfront. They offer policies for travellers up to 100 years old (up to 79 for the Bare Essential policy and cruise cover), plus pregnancy cover for up to 30 weeks. You'll find cancellation cover ranging from $5,000 up to unlimited for their Gold International policy, and all policies include 24/7 global emergency assistance. Receive 5% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO5. See product site for details and T&Cs on these great features.Details Close
Known for inclusive cover, InsureandGo Travel Insurance often covers many pre-existing conditions online, frequently without needing a doctor's certificate upfront. They offer policies for travellers up to 100 years old (up to 79 for the Bare Essential policy and cruise cover), plus pregnancy cover for up to 30 weeks. You'll find cancellation cover ranging from $5,000 up to unlimited for their Gold International policy, and all policies include 24/7 global emergency assistance. Receive 5% off your travel insurance policy with promo code: MOZO5. See product site for details and T&Cs on these great features.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- true
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- Unlimited
- Pay extra for no excess
- Yes
- Luggage and personal effects
- $15,000
- Additional accomodation & travel
- Unlimited
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- $3,000
- Hospital cash allowance
- $5,000
- Accidental death
- $50,000
- Permanent disability
- $50,000
- Loss of income
- $10,400
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $5,000
- Travel documents
- $5,000
- Rental vehicle excess
- $8,000
- Alternative travel expenses
- $3,000
- Personal liability
- $5,000,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
-
Classic
covid medical coverYes
covid cancellation coverNo
overseas hospitalUnlimited
cancellation cover$2,500
Different options of cover to suit your requirements. Covers one-way travel. Freedom to book cover from overseas. Travel cover extendable from overseas. Kids under 18 go free with parents. 14 day money back provider guarantee (T&Cs apply). Fast online quote.Details Close
Different options of cover to suit your requirements. Covers one-way travel. Freedom to book cover from overseas. Travel cover extendable from overseas. Kids under 18 go free with parents. 14 day money back provider guarantee (T&Cs apply). Fast online quote.
- Limits shown apply
- per Person
- Covid medical cover
- true
- Covid cancellation cover
- false
- Overseas emergency hospital expense
- Unlimited
- Overseas emergency medical assistance
- Unlimited
- Maximum excess
- $200.00
- Cancellation fees
- $2,500
- Pay extra for no excess
- No
- Luggage and personal effects
- $2,500
- Additional accomodation & travel
- $25,000
- Emergency companion
- Unlimited
- Resumption of journey
- No
- Hospital cash allowance
- No
- Accidental death
- No
- Permanent disability
- No
- Loss of income
- No
- Credit Card fraud and replacement
- No
- Travellers cheques
- $500
- Travel documents
- $500
- Rental vehicle excess
- No
- Alternative travel expenses
- $500
- Personal liability
- $2,500,000
Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
To see the Pre-existing Conditions and Activities covered by this policy please visit our detailed page about this product.
