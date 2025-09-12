Welcome to Mozo Money Moves, your weekly round-up of what's moving your money and shaping your financial decisions. This week, we're taking a deep dive into the home loan market, where fixed rates are continuing their free fall, with an increasing number of lenders now offering rates below 5%. We'll also cover a surprise rate cut from one of Australia's largest customer-owned banks, a look at cheap home loan picks this week, and a head-to-head matchup of trading platforms. Plus, we've got new research on how Aussies would spend a $10,000 windfall and insights into the risks of AI trading advice.

Let's get into it.

Fixed rate cuts could lose steam after sub-5% surge

Australia’s fixed home loan market has been in overdrive in recent months, with lenders rushing to trim rates and lure borrowers back to fixed deals. For the first time in years, borrowers could find 1, 2 and even 3-year fixed terms starting below 5 percent. But this week, signs emerged that the tide may be turning.

Mozo’s research shows that while more than 12 lenders are now offering sub-5 percent fixed rates, the pace of cuts has eased considerably. With wholesale swap rates stabilising, banks may consider pausing fixed rate cuts, raising the possibility that the sharpest discounts may already be behind us.

Mozo banking expert Peter Marshall says, “Some analysts suggest that there might only be one or two more cuts from the RBA in the current cycle. Cuts to fixed rates during August were fewer and smaller than we’ve seen for the previous few months. If the outlook for the economy stays the same we may not see fixed rates fall much further than they are now.”

Fixed loans may be attractive to households seeking certainty in repayments, especially against a backdrop of cost-of-living pressures. But with competition in the variable home loans space heating up, many borrowers may now be weighing whether the security of a fixed rate outweighs the flexibility of staying variable.

Here are the current leaders in Mozo’s database for 1, 2 and 3-year fixed terms:

1-year fixed home loan rate leaders

Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) BCU Bank/P&N Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.65%

5.43%/5.48%

SWS Bank

Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.69%

5.73%

Homeloans360/Pacific Mortgage Group

Fixed Home Loan

4.84%

5.12%

Bank of China

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.99%

7.52%

Community First Bank

Boost Package Fixed Home Loan

5.09%

5.69%

Easy Street

Fixed Home Loan

5.09%

5.36%



2-year fixed home loan rate leaders

Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) Pacific Mortgage Group

Fixed Home Loan

4.64%

5.05%

Australian Mutual Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.74%

5.58%

BCU Bank/P&N Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.75%

5.37%/5.42%

Greater Bank

Ultimate Home Loan

4.79%

6.85%

Queensland Country Bank

Special 2 Year Fixed

4.79%

5.93%

Suncorp Bank

Fixed Home Loan Special Offer

4.79%

5.74%



3-year fixed home loan rate leaders

Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate* (p.a.) Australian Mutual Bank

Fixed Rate Home Loan

4.74%

5.50%

Homeloans360/Pacific Mortgage Group

Fixed Home Loan

4.84%

5.06%

Community First Bank

Boost Package Fixed Home Loan

4.89%

5.60%

Easy Street

Fixed Home Loan

4.89%

5.26%

Greater Bank

Ultimate Home Loan

4.89%

6.69%



Source: mozo.com.au as at 12 September 2025. Leading fixed rates for owner occupier, principal & interest home loans at $500,000, at 80% loan to value ratio, excluding first home buyer and 'green' home loans with environmentally friendly requirements.

*WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

Greater Bank cuts variables again

While the fixed market shows signs of cooling, competition on variable loans remains fierce. This week, Greater Bank announced its second round of variable home loan cuts in as many weeks, making it one of the most aggressive movers in the market right now.

By lowering rates twice in quick succession, the regional bank is signalling its intent to capture a larger share of refinancers – particularly those frustrated by sluggish moves from the Big Four. The cuts sharpen Greater’s position against both larger banks and other customer-owned competitors, with some of its offers now among the lowest variable rates nationally.

For borrowers, the ongoing activity suggests lenders are anticipating a prolonged period of stable monetary policy. With the RBA widely expected to hold the cash rate steady later this month, competition on variable products could intensify as banks focus on pricing to win over customers.