Mozo Money Moves: Fixed rates fall below 5%, term deposits tumble, NAB offer a game changer for first-home buyers and more

Greater Bank undercuts rivals with sub-5% fixed rate While many lenders are keeping fixed home loan rates above the 5 percent threshold, Greater Bank has thrown a curveball – offering a 2-year fixed home loan at just 4.94% p.a. (7.07% comparison rate*). That positions it among the most competitive short-term fixed rates on Mozo's database.

Source: Mozo database. Fixed rates for owner occupier, principal and interest home loans, for new loans borrowing more than $150,000 with an LVR 80% or below. Accurate as at 25 July, 2025. For borrowers frustrated by rising variable rates and cautious about where the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is headed next, these fixed offers could be a game changer. A short-term locked rate lets you hedge against potential future interest increases, while staying nimble if rates continue to fall further in 2026/27. However, it’s not a set-and-forget solution. After the fixed period ends, the rate reverts to Greater Bank’s variable offering – which may be higher, depending on market movements. It’s crucial to factor in your refinancing plans or switching strategy before the fixed term expires. Still, for borrowers looking to reset their budget or first-home buyers needing certainty in year one, Greater Bank’s sharp fixed rate could offer just the right buffer.

AMP Bank GO: no-conditions high interest savings Tired of jumping through hoops to earn bonus interest? AMP Bank’s latest move might interest you. The bank’s new Save account offers a highly competitive 4.50% p.a. ongoing interest rate and there are no deposit requirements, no transaction hurdles, and no monthly balance conditions. That’s a rare combination in the current market. Most of the leading savings accounts demand consistent deposits, multiple card transactions, or minimum monthly balances. AMP’s new account strips all that back, offering a streamlined product that prioritises simplicity. Business customers can also cash in, with 4.20% p.a. on the same balance tier. There is a slight catch: the top rate is only available for new customers on balances up to $250,000. Still, for those juggling multiple accounts or wanting a fuss-free place to park their emergency savings, this could be a smart pick. It's also worth noting that this launch comes just weeks after other providers trimmed their bonus rates, suggesting AMP is making a serious push to attract savers. AMP Bank’s new app focuses on what most people need day to day. Learn more here.

5 savvy savings tricks to ease your weekly spending In a cost-of-living crunch, saving money often comes second to surviving the weekly grocery shop. But smart, low-effort tweaks can still make a difference. Mozo dives into five practical ways to get ahead without making big sacrifices. One of the top tactics? Creating a dedicated “bargain bucket” savings account and funnelling the money you save from everyday discounts, loyalty programs, or free trials directly into it. For example, if you get $10 off your weekly shop thanks to a rewards app, pop that $10 into your bucket – perhaps a non-conditional high interest savings account. Over time, these micro-savings compound – and unlike leaving it in your everyday account, it’s less likely to be spent impulsively. Other tips include automating your finances, using tap-to-save tools offered by AI and select banks, and leaning into free or subsidised community services. If you’re disciplined, you could also lock in a portion of your savings into a short-term term deposit to prevent it from getting spent. Even with rates slightly on the decline, a fixed return can offer peace of mind.

NAB makes game-changing move for first-home buyers Good news, aspiring homeowners! If you've been stressing about how your student loan might impact your borrowing power for a home loan, NAB just made a significant change to their home loans policy. From 31 July 2025, if your HELP debt is $20,000 or less, NAB won't factor it into their home loan assessment. That's right – your existing study debt will not impact calculations when the bank is determining how much you can afford to borrow. This is a massive win, especially for first-home buyers. It means more graduates could see a boost in borrowing power, potentially helping them to: gain access to the property market sooner and/or;

afford a home that better fits their needs (e.g. extra bedrooms, more space). More lenders may adopt similar policies going forward following APRA’s advice to all authorised deposit-taking institutions regarding the treatment of HELP debt obligations.

Ditching TikTok for real talk: why young Aussies can't get financial advice New research from the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) found nearly half (49%) of all young Aussies (aged 18-34) want proper financial advice, especially on things like life insurance. But guess what? Only one in ten actually gets it. What gives? Turns out, there’s a huge "advice gap." These are motivated folks hitting big life moments – maybe buying a house, or a health scare makes them think about the future. They're not after basic info; they want personalised insights, like "how much insurance do I really need?" When they can't get real advice, they're stuck crowdsourcing it from friends, dodgy online forums, or even social media platforms like TikTok or YouTube. CALI's CEO Christine Cupitt says these sources are, "not always accurate, tailored or in their best interests". To make things worse, tough rules on financial advisors have shrunk the expert pool and bumped up costs. It's a lose-lose. So what’s the good news? Financial advisors are recognising the demand from young people and CALI is pushing the government to let a "new class of adviser" step in and offer basic, no-fuss insurance advice. The overwhelming majority (82%) expect life insurance to make up a greater share of their business over the next five years. In December 2024, the Federal Government committed to reforming its framework to allow life insurers to offer straightforward advice when customers seek it, at no extra cost. As Cupitt puts it, "Younger Australians deserve support... to have peace of mind about their future." It's time to bridge this gap, so young people can actually build a secure financial future.