AMP Bank GO, launched earlier this year, is offering no-strings-attached savings accounts that challenge the big banks and ditch the usual bonus-rate traps.

Australians chasing a desirable return on their savings no longer need to jump through hoops to earn it. AMP Bank’s new mobile platform, AMP Bank GO, has launched high interest savings rates for both individuals and small businesses – and the best part? There are no conditions to meet to earn interest.

For everyday savers, AMP Bank GO is offering a 4.50% p.a. on balances up to $250,000. Business customers can also cash in, with 4.20% p.a. on the same balance tier. Rates above that – for balances up to $5 million – are set at a still-competitive 3.75% p.a. across both account types.

That means no monthly deposit requirements, no minimum balances, and no restrictions on withdrawals. Just a high return on your cash, every single day.

“There are none of the catches that have become typical in many savings accounts today.” “We’re giving customers rates that reward everyday savings dollars, every day – while letting business owners tap their savings whenever cash flow demands it.” – AMP Bank GO Director John Arnott

Cutting through the bonus-rate noise

The launch comes at a time when many banks continue to push conditional ‘bonus saver’ products – which only pay their top interest rate if you follow strict monthly rules.

According to the ACCC, 71 percent of bonus-rate savers miss out on bonus interest, meaning most customers aren’t actually earning the advertised headline rate.

AMP Bank GO’s offer aims to flip the script by offering simple, unconditional returns, helping Aussies avoid disappointment and maximise returns without micromanaging their accounts.

More than just a rate: smart features included

Beyond the headline rate, AMP Bank GO’s app also packs in digital tools that support better saving and spending habits:

Real-time interest tracking in the app, so you can see your savings grow daily.

in the app, so you can see your savings grow daily. Spaces to segment savings for GST, wages or bills – ideal for sole traders and business owners managing cash flow.

– ideal for sole traders and business owners managing cash flow. Instant, paperless account setup through the AMP Bank GO app.

through the AMP Bank GO app. Built-in fraud and scam protection – including Australia’s first numberless debit card for small business and selfie-video ID checks.

Whether you’re a small business looking to park your cash or a saver wanting a solid return without conditions, this might be one of the most rewarding accounts on the market right now.

