AMP Bank GO savings account offers 4.50% p.a. – with zero fees and no sneaky conditions
AMP Bank GO, launched earlier this year, is offering no-strings-attached savings accounts that challenge the big banks and ditch the usual bonus-rate traps.
Australians chasing a desirable return on their savings no longer need to jump through hoops to earn it. AMP Bank’s new mobile platform, AMP Bank GO, has launched high interest savings rates for both individuals and small businesses – and the best part? There are no conditions to meet to earn interest.
For everyday savers, AMP Bank GO is offering a 4.50% p.a. on balances up to $250,000. Business customers can also cash in, with 4.20% p.a. on the same balance tier. Rates above that – for balances up to $5 million – are set at a still-competitive 3.75% p.a. across both account types.
That means no monthly deposit requirements, no minimum balances, and no restrictions on withdrawals. Just a high return on your cash, every single day.
Cutting through the bonus-rate noise
The launch comes at a time when many banks continue to push conditional ‘bonus saver’ products – which only pay their top interest rate if you follow strict monthly rules.
According to the ACCC, 71 percent of bonus-rate savers miss out on bonus interest, meaning most customers aren’t actually earning the advertised headline rate.
AMP Bank GO’s offer aims to flip the script by offering simple, unconditional returns, helping Aussies avoid disappointment and maximise returns without micromanaging their accounts.
More than just a rate: smart features included
Beyond the headline rate, AMP Bank GO’s app also packs in digital tools that support better saving and spending habits:
- Real-time interest tracking in the app, so you can see your savings grow daily.
- Spaces to segment savings for GST, wages or bills – ideal for sole traders and business owners managing cash flow.
- Instant, paperless account setup through the AMP Bank GO app.
- Built-in fraud and scam protection – including Australia’s first numberless debit card for small business and selfie-video ID checks.
Whether you’re a small business looking to park your cash or a saver wanting a solid return without conditions, this might be one of the most rewarding accounts on the market right now.
-
GO Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance to earn interest
- Instant set up and zero monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
-
GO Business Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Business Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Business Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into Spaces from the GO Business Save account.
